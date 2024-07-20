Sweet Home: Is Eun-hyeok Human? What Happens to Him?

While every character in the apocalyptic ‘Sweet Home’ faces an outlandish reality as their world becomes overcome with a curse that can turn people into monsters, Lee Eun-hyeok distinctly journeys a wild ride throughout the show. In season 1, he becomes the unequivocal leader of the survivors in the Green Home apartment until he eventually sacrifices his life to spare everyone the grief of his monsterization. However, season 2 disproves his presumed death as the finale depicts his rebirth from the inside of a monster cocoon. Consequently, as fans reunite with the character in season 3, they can’t help but notice the glaring disparities in Eun-hyeok’s personality and behavior towards others, especially his sister, Eun-yu. Thus, given the eclectic nature of his return, one can’t help but speculate the full scope of his rebirth and what it means for the character. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Eun-hyeok’s Return as a Neo-human

In season 1, Lee Eun-hyeok meets a tragic fate after monsterization begins to set in for the character. Since the process is a curse rather than a virus, anyone can catch it if they give into their deepest desire. As such, even though Green Home’s protector fought his inner desires for a long time, he succumbs to the pressure of the world around him. Nonetheless, he realizes that he has reached the end of his humanity and that soon, his monstrous self will take over, so he chooses to sacrifice himself for his people. Likewise, in true self-sacrificial fashion, he keeps his turmoil a secret from everyone, including his friend, Hyun-su, and his sister, Eun-yu.

However, Eun-hyeok’s transformation into a monster at Green Home isn’t the end for his character. Although he becomes a monster, a different path lies ahead of him. After undergoing monsterization during the building’s collapse, he manages to survive the wreckage that would have otherwise killed normal humans. Afterward, he continues to live as a monster for some time before death finds him again. Only this time, after dying as a monster—Eun-hyeok evolves into the next stage of the process—Neo-humans. The new species is the next step in the evolutionary curse that turns humans into monsters.

Once a monster dies, it starts cocooning before emerging in the body of its previous human form. Neo-humans sustain the memories any individual made as a human, but any emotion attached to those memories fades away. They also have the ability to learn things at a faster pace while retaining a greater sense of speed and strength. Furthermore, if one dies, they simply enter their cocoon and are born again, allowing them to be virtually immortal. These key features distinguish Neo-humans, who are distanced from their previous humanity. For the same reason, Eun-hyeok remains cold and disconnected throughout season 3, not even showcasing any emotion for his younger sister. He returns from a fatal predicament but loses an intrinsic aspect of himself.

Eun-hyeok: The Bridge Between Humans and Neo-humans

Although Lee Eun-hyeok has been alive for some time, he only returns to the narrative in season 3. Shortly after he became a Neo-human, Sang-won and his crew caught him alongside others of his kind. Since Neo-humans can’t die and aren’t governed by human emotion, they’re stronger than Special Infectees like Sang-won and have the potential to destroy them. For the same reason, the leader of the special infected traps Neo-humans and kills them over and over again until they die. However, after Sang-won sets his sights on a new goal, his daughter—Eun-hyeok, finds the opportunity to escape with Sergeant Kim’s help.

Consequently, Eun-hyeok reunites with Hyun-su and Eun-yu as their paths inevitably cross on their way to put a stop to Sang-won’s destruction. During this time, Eun-su attempts to coax out her brother’s humanity again, convinced the real Eun-hyeok is still inside his new Neo-human form. Even though she doesn’t get through to her brother during their short time together, she instills the idea in his brain. Despite his lack of emotions, Eun-hyeok already showcases a curiosity about his past human life through the family photo that he continues carrying with him through every rebirth.

Therefore, the short but significant time that Eun-hyeok spends with Eun-yu and Hyun-su affects him, compelling him to wonder if he could find his previously lost humanity again. Even though it isn’t something he actively works toward, the introduction of the idea that Neo-humans may desire their past emotions back—even if only out of curiosity—hints at another evolution for the species.

Similarly, the show’s end, in which the humans and Neo-humans join forces to create one communal society together, also suggests a possible integration between the two species. Either way, Eun-hyeok’s return to the central narrative as a Neo-human affirms hope for humanity’s survival, which seemed lost in the early days of monsterization. Nonetheless, by coming back from the dead—even if slightly changed— Eun-hyeok highlights the possibility of a progressive and hopeful future.

