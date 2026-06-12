Sweet Magnolias Season 6 Cast and Plot Theories

The fifth season of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias‘ takes the eponymous protagonists through more challenges, strengthening their friendships as they weather new storms together. By the end of the season, the three of them are at entirely unexpected points in their lives. While it is mainly a happy ending, it doesn’t entirely provide a proper conclusion to the characters. So far, Netflix has not renewed the series for a sixth season. The streaming service will most likely wait a few weeks to assess Season 5’s performance. If Season 6 is greenlit, we expect it to air sometime in 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sweet Magnolias Season 6’s Time Jump Will Decide the Fates of Major Characters

The fifth season of ‘Sweet Magnolias’ starts at the beginning of summer, but by the time it ends, summer is nowhere near over. Developer and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told Deadline that the next chapter of the story will depend on what timeline they choose for the next season. “There’s an opportunity to come back at various points in the timeline, but summer’s not over, which is why we have open questions about who’s going to do what by the actual end of summer,” she said. This uncertainty of what life after this decisive summer will mean hangs over the fates of several characters.

To begin with, characters like Annie and Lily have graduated and are looking forward to moving away from Serenity for college. Still, the summer gives both of them something new to explore. Annie, particularly, finds herself drawn to Noah, and despite still being away after summer, she decides to give things a go. Interestingly, she also gets texts and calls from Ty, who seems to have woken up to the fact that he misses her. He remained absent this season, but if he returns for the next one, Annie might find herself in a love triangle with him and Noah. Speaking of a love triangle, a new love interest is introduced for Dana Sue in Season 5.

While she is with Ronnie, she forms a new connection with Clark, her high school nemesis and now business partner. Things get rather tough with Ronnie as Dana Sue decides to find an apartment for herself. While they are not yet properly broken up, there is also something undeniable between her and Clark, which means sparks are going to fly next season. At the same time, Helen and Erik will take the next step in their relationship by fostering teenagers. Maddie and Cal, on the other hand, will be occupied with their respective business ventures. All in all, there is still a lot left to unpack for Serenity residents.

Sweet Magnolias Season 6 May Promote New Recurring Characters to Regulars

The fifth season of ‘Sweet Magnolias’ introduces several new characters, some of whom may receive an expanded arc in the next season. With Carson Rowland’s Ty being notably absent this season, Anneliese Judge’s Annie gets two new love interests in the form of Austin Woods’s Blake and Aidan Merwarth’s Noah. The next season might bring back both or at least one of them to continue the romance arc with Annie, which might get more complicated if Ty returns as well.

Similarly, John Gabriel Rodriquez’s Clark will also have a more significant role next season, especially if his romance with Brooke Elliott’s Dana Sue is explored. The show would also bring back JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Heather Headley as Helen, Justin Bruening as Cal, Dion Johnstone as Erik, and Brandon Quinn as Ronnie. Supporting actors like Chris Medlin as Isaac, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen, Chase Anderson as Jeremy, and Brittany L. Smith as Mayor Peggy are also expected to return.

With Isaac’s boyfriend, Michael, also deciding to move to Serenity, Kyle Findley is also expected to reprise his role. Meanwhile, Cal’s new partner at the indie baseball team, Javi, might also play a greater role next season, giving Evan Cleaver more screentime. Other actors expected to return are Logan Allen as Kyle, Tommi Rose as Olivia, and Artemis as Lily, based on the direction their stories take. At the same time, more new characters are expected to join the fray.

Read More: Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Ending Explained: Do Dana Sue and Ronnie Break Up?