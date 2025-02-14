Sweethearts: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Sweethearts’ follows six high school couples as they navigate the key milestones of their senior year. The series captures the various ways these young individuals experience and manage the challenges that come with standing on the brink of a new chapter in their lives. With college applications and graduation approaching, each couple must also confront the uncertainties of their relationships, deciding whether their current partner fits into their future amidst changing circumstances.

Elle and Justin Seem to Have Parted Ways

Justin Coleman and Elle Robison were one of the strongest couples and always supported each other through challenges. Whether it was Justin’s efforts to get his DMV license or Elle’s desire to embrace new college experiences, the two managed to work through everything with open and patient communication. By the end of the show, they decided to stay together and attempt a long-distance relationship. While they remain in contact, having grown up together in Charleston, South Carolina, there’s little indication of their romantic relationship continuing. Notably, neither of them publicly acknowledged what would have been their second anniversary in May 2024. Given their private nature, it’s unclear where they stand, but it seems likely that they are no longer together.

Elle is currently in college and has also launched her multimedia platform, Hype Szn. Based in Mount Pleasant, California, Hype Szn allows her to showcase her unique approach to capturing sports events, helping her explore her creative side. As for Justin, while he didn’t secure a sports scholarship, he had expressed a desire to stay connected to the sport during college. Hopefully, he has found a way to pursue that passion.

Allison and Will Might Still be in Love With Each Other

Allison Kammer and Will Regan faced the most challenges at the beginning of the season. Allison often felt overlooked in favor of Will’s friends, while the latter valued having private time with them. Despite their frustrations, when it came time to decide their future, they both chose to give a long-distance relationship a chance. Although neither has confirmed their current status, and they haven’t been publicly seen together over the past year, their relationship may still be going strong. Will’s family remains connected to Allison on social media, which hints that they may still be in touch.

Allison, who was once dedicated to track and had planned to pursue a college scholarship based on her talent, has taken a different path. She is now building a career as a digital creator, frequently sharing content about her travel experiences. With around 12,000 followers, she is steadily growing her online presence and is poised for success. Will, on the other hand, is currently enrolled at the University of South Carolina as part of the Class of 2027. With many possibilities ahead, he has plenty of time to explore his interests and decide on his future path.

Jenica and Will Have Gone in Different Directions

While Jenica Ann and Will T initially seemed like a couple that would make things work, cracks in their relationship soon began to show. Will, who was a year ahead, had chosen to stay back and attend college with Jenica. However, they gradually fell out of sync, and small arguments started to surface. Jenica felt that Will was simply following her lead rather than making his own decisions, which led to frustration. Their final conversation ended in a disagreement, and it appears they never fully recovered from it. The couple has since broken up, and Jenica has been in a relationship with Santi Rivero since October 2023. They are still together, and Jenica seems happily settled in her new relationship.

Jenica is currently enrolled at Clemson University and is set to graduate in 2027. She has also joined the Alpha Phi sorority on campus and seems to be thriving in her college experience. In 2024, she embarked on a European tour, visiting destinations like Italy and Rome, and later celebrated the New Year in Miami, Florida. Confident and charismatic, she carries an undeniable presence wherever she goes. Meanwhile, Will has maintained a low profile and does not appear to be publicly active.

Miranda and Quinn Are Making Their Relationship Work

Miranda Saliva and Quinn Ugdale were not just romantic partners but also best friends, which played a crucial role in strengthening their relationship. They rarely argued and were one of the most understanding couples, always aligned on their future together. Their excitement about attending college together only deepened their bond, as they looked forward to making new memories side by side. With little doubt about their commitment, they have successfully maintained their relationship. They frequently spend time with their college friend group and remain as affectionate as ever. Quinn lovingly calls Miranda “Rhea,” and the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2024.

Both Miranda and Quinn are enrolled at the University of South Carolina, embarking on this new chapter of their lives together. Miranda has also joined the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and both have expanded their social circles while making new friends. Despite their busy schedules, the adorable duo continues to prioritize spending quality time together, engaging in activities that keep their relationship fresh and thriving.

Carissa and Brian Are Still in Love With Each Other

With Carissa Fragola’s parents urging her to focus on her future and secure admission to a good university, the couple faced several personal challenges. Brian Baldassarre also had to navigate his own path, which led to some disagreements as the year progressed. However, they always found a way to reconnect and communicate openly, ensuring their bond remained strong. Their commitment to keeping the lines of communication open ultimately led them to decide to stay together. Their maturity and resilience have paid off, as they are still going strong.

Carissa is studying at Clemson University, while Brian is enrolled at the University of South Carolina. Although they are carving their own paths, they have made it a priority to remain a part of each other’s lives. Given the relatively short distance between their schools, they manage to meet frequently and stay connected. In June 2024, Carissa took Brian on her family vacation for the first time, and in May 2024, the couple went skydiving together. Their willingness to try new experiences together reflects their strong bond. While college brings new opportunities, they continue to stay deeply involved in each other’s lives, suggesting a promising future for their relationship.

Makhi and Kat Have Most Likely Ended Their Relationship

Makhi “BG” Rivers and Katerina “Kat” Scott’s relationship blossomed right in front of the cameras. Having been best friends since sixth grade, it was heartwarming to see Makhi muster the courage to ask her out on a date. They quickly adjusted to the new dynamics of their relationship, finding it stable and fulfilling. On their second date, they were both nervous, but taking things slow felt natural, given their long friendship. They eventually confessed their feelings and even celebrated their first anniversary in 2024. Although they appeared to be together for a while and are attending the same college, they have not been publicly seen together since mid-2024. Their social media interactions have also declined, suggesting they may have mutually decided that they were better off as friends rather than in a relationship.

Both Makhi and Kat are enrolled at the University of South Carolina and seem to be focusing on their own individual journeys. Makhi has been excelling as a member of the college’s basketball team, USC Salk, earning the respect of his new coach. In April 2024, he was also honored with the Male Athlete of the Year award. Meanwhile, Kat has joined the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and is fully embracing the college experience, enjoying time with her new friends and exploring her evolving sense of style.

Read More: Good Teen Movies on Netflix