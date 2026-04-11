Are Sydney and Xzavier From Temptation Island Still Together?

The connection between Sydney McGregor and Xzavier Odom began unlike any other couple on season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island.’ The former originally stepped onto the island with Mikey as part of the original couple. It was revealed in the beginning that Sydney had trust issues due to her partner’s tumultuous past. Hence, they hoped the experiment would let them determine if they truly had a future together. However, during an early bonfire, she was left shaken after seeing Mikey say he would make a move to build a connection at the men’s villa. Amid the uncertainty, Sydney sought solace in the presence of the tempter, Xzavier, and soon found herself drawn to him by his thoughtful nature.

Sydney and Xzavier Built a Bond Based on Trust and Vulnerability

During their first interaction at the women’s villa, Sydney McGregor and Xzavier Odom began as friends after easygoing conversations. That aspect of their bond led her to choose him as her first date on the island. With him, she found a safe space to open up about the wounds she had been carrying. Sydney revealed to Xzavier that she had once given Mikey a choice between her and another woman. It turned out that her partner initially chose the other woman, but returned to Sydney once that other woman cheated on him. Upon hearing that, Xzavier promptly reassured her that she should never be an option but rather the “prize.” In every conversation, Sydney felt he truly listened to her and even showed his affection with small gestures, like singing a song for her with a guitar in his hand.

Sydney gradually realized that she could be more open with Xzavier. As the bonfires brought clarity, she admitted that she was finally ready to move on from Mikey. During a heartfelt moment, Xzavier handed her a card, reminding her of her worth. Their bond deepened further as he continued to make her feel seen and heard. On one of their dates, Xzavier held Sydney’s hand, asking for her permission first, which highlighted how much he respected her boundaries. They officially began dating and exploring their undeniable physical chemistry. What started as comfort soon blossomed into something more as they shared their first kisses, making Sydney feel at home with Xzavier.

Sydney and Xzavier Have Chosen to Keep the Status of Their Relationship Private

As time passed, Xzavier’s sincerity and steady presence made Sydney realize that she deserved far more than uncertainty or second chances. She also discovered that although Mikey is a good person, he wasn’t the one for her. By the time Sydney met him during the final bonfire, she no longer wavered. She acknowledged that she was worthy of love that didn’t leave her questioning her place. Despite being mindful of not wanting to hurt Mikey, she had already made the decision that her connection with Xzavier was too real. In the end, when Sydney once again met Xzavier at the bonfire, she asked him to leave the island with her, an offer he joyfully accepted.

Sydney also confessed, “I genuinely have fallen in love with you,” and Xzavier quickly reciprocated. During an interview, she expressed, “When I first met Xzavier, it really felt like a friendship, and I didn’t look at him in terms of like…somebody I would possibly date, or anything like that.” While speaking about the time they eventually explored their connection, she added, “I was blown away.” Beyond the show, the pair have continued to follow each other on Instagram. However, they have currently not maintained any public interaction. Additionally, neither has shared any picture of them together. It clearly indicates that Sydney and Xzavier have preferred to keep details about their relationship under wraps and are likely navigating their connection away from the limelight.

Sydney McGregor Has Transformed Her Vision Into a Growing Beauty Venture

Sydney McGregor began her journey in December 2023, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Entrepreneurship from Hampton University. She then moved to New York to serve as a Retail Marketing Coordinator at Steve Madden. While the role offered her valuable industry experience, Sydney’s entrepreneurial spirit eventually paved the path for her to attend Aesthetician School and earn the certificate. Ultimately, she launched her own beauty venture, Pretty Playground, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Through her business, she offers a range of services, including lashes, waxing, brows, and facials. Besides that, Sydney has cultivated a strong digital presence, particularly on Instagram, where she currently has over 12.1K followers.

Sydney has carefully crafted her feed with beauty content and also uses the platform to promote brands like Bellavita and Inia. Additionally, she shares her Amazon Storefront with her followers, showcasing her preferred products. Sydney also runs a YouTube channel that offers vlogs and lifestyle content to her 1.53K subscribers. In her personal life, she cherishes every moment she spends with her friends, exploring new cuisines at different eateries. She maintains a strong bond with her mother and never misses an opportunity to spend special time with her, while sharing a meal or going shopping. In her free time, Sydney loves unwinding at the beach and attending football games at the stadium.

Xzavier Odom is a Fitness Enthusiast With a Growing Presence on Social Media

Xzavier Odom began his career in October 2020, joining Ford Motor Company as an MFG-MP&L Engineering Intern. He left the position in August 2021, and over the next few years, he built an impressive resume while interning at multiple well-known organizations. From June to September 2022, Xzavier served as a New Product Introduction Program Manager Intern at Apple before transitioning into his role as a Technical Program Manager Intern at Tesla from January to May 2023. His curiosity and adaptability led him to his internship at Microsoft as a Hardware Product Manager, where he served until August 2023. In June 2024, Xzavier took on the AI Product Manager Intern role at Lenovo, before moving on in December 2024.

From January to December 2025, Xzavier worked diligently as a Technical Program Manager at Volvo Group. He has also been gradually expanding his Instagram community, where he currently has over 5.2K followers. Furthermore, he maintains another Instagram page where he particularly shares content about his fitness journey. As a lover of nature, Xzavier often finds his way to the serene beaches and the flower fields, where he enjoys simple moments. In his leisure time, he enjoys creating melodies through the strings of his guitar. He is also quite passionate about Formula 1 racing, which took him to the Las Vegas F1 track in March 2026. Despite his rising visibility, Xzavier values his close-knit relationships, especially the bond he shares with his niece.

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