Sylvia Quayle Murder: Where Is David Dwayne Anderson Now?

911 operators in Cherry Hills Village received news about a possible homicide on August 4, 1981, and first responders reached the site to find Sylvia Quayle murdered inside her own home. While the incident triggered a homicide investigation, the police later mentioned how the nature of the crime was too brutal for even experienced officers to digest. Investigation Discovery’s ‘On The Case With Paula Zahn: Confessions and Lies’ chronicles the heinous murder and showcases how the police managed to bring the perpetrator to justice several decades after the incident. Well, let’s dive into the details surrounding the case and find out where Sylvia’s killer is at present, shall we?

How Did Sylvia Quayle Die?

A resident of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, Sylvia Quayle was just 35 at the time of her murder. Although she lived on her own, Sylvia maintained a close bond with her family and was especially close with her father. People who knew her described her as a loving and kindhearted individual who loved helping others and making new friends. Besides, Sylvia was known for her amicable behavior, and her younger sister, who considered the victim to be her role model, mentioned that she lost her closest friend and guide to a senseless crime fueled by rage.

On August 4, 1981, the police in Cherry Hills Village was informed about a possible homicide at home on the 3800 block of South Ogden Street. Once first responders reached the spot, they met Sylvia’s father, who mentioned that he had come up to check on his daughter when he found her lying in a pool of her own blood. At first glance, medical examiners noticed multiple stab wounds on the victim’s body while her neck bore strangulation marks. Later, an autopsy determined that Sylvia was shot in her sleep before being sexually assaulted, strangled, and stabbed to death. However, even though the window in her bedroom had signs of forced entry, even a thorough search of the crime scene did not reveal much evidence.

Who Killed Sylvia Quayle?

Naturally, with no witnesses or leads to base an investigation on, the case witnessed very little progress in the initial days. The police canvassed the area around the victim’s house, searched the crime scene, and even sat down for several interviews with Sylvia’s acquaintances. However, while the search revealed next to no clues about the suspect’s identity, the people who knew Sylvia spoke about her friendly nature and claimed they had no idea why anyone would want to harm the 35-year-old. Moreover, since DNA technology wasn’t advanced back then, the police were unable to collect much forensic evidence, and detectives found themselves back on square one.

Eventually, in 1983, the police discovered that a rug near the victim might contain foreign material, and although they sent the run to the CBI for testing in 1995, it took authorities five years until a possible DNA sample was developed in 2000. However, the DNA sample did not match anyone in the system, and even a few suspects that the police had, including Sylvia’s ex-boyfriend Pete, were cleared one by one. Meanwhile, the show mentioned that two convicts, Otis Toole and Henry Lucas, who were arrested for an unrelated crime, suddenly came forward and claimed responsibility for Sylvia’s murder. While the police were initially wary of their confession, the pair soon began revealing details only the killer could know. However, a quick DNA test soon proved that even Oris and Henry had no connection to the slaying and wanted nothing but attention.

Unfortunately, the case sat unsolved since then and was only reopened in the late 2010s when the Cherry Hills Police Department decided to use advanced genetic research in order to find a match to their DNA sample. Genetic Geanology also came into play during the investigation, and pretty soon, detectives managed to use two open-source DNA matching websites to come up with a single result. That result pointed towards David Dwayne Anderson, a Cherry Hills Village resident who lived just minutes away from Sylvia’s house at the time of her murder. According to the show, David was a repeat offender who had been in and out of prison for burglary, and while he had the means to carry out a heinous murder, authorities needed to find concrete evidence for an arrest. Hence, they collected David’s DNA sample from his trash, and once it turned out to be a perfect match to the sample found at the crime scene, he was arrested and charged with murder.

Where Is David Dwayne Anderson Now?

When presented in court, David pled not guilty, but the jury ultimately convicted him on two counts of first-degree murder. As a result, David was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years in 2022. Hence, at present, David Dwayne Anderson is spending his days behind bars at the Sterling Correctional Facility in Sterling, Colorado, and will have his first parole hearing in Sterling, Colorado.

