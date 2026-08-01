Where is Sylvie Cachay’s Family Now?

The killing of Sylvie Cachay in December 2010 shattered the lives of her family. Her parents, Antonio and Sylvia Cachay, were left grappling with the loss of their daughter, while her brother, Patrick Orlando-Cachay, also had to come to terms with an event that forever changed their family. As they searched for answers and justice, they were forced to relive the circumstances surrounding Sylvie’s death throughout the investigation and trial. Their grief became intertwined with a long legal process that kept the case in the public eye for years. CBS’ ’48 Hours: Death at Soho’ paints a picture of the family’s ordeal during their pursuit of justice and the lasting emotional impact of Sylvie’s passing.

Sylvie Cachay’s Family Followed Every Little Detail of Nicholas Brooks’ Trial

Antonio and Sylvia Cachay took great pride in their Peruvian heritage and made sure that their home reflected the traditions and culture that meant so much to them. Although Antonio was the stepfather of Sylvia’s two children, Patrick Orlando-Cachay and Sylvie Cachay, he took on the role of a father in every sense. The family eventually settled in McLean, Virginia, and watched Sylvie build a successful career as a fashion designer in New York. Sylvia later recalled that Antonio was the first to receive the news of their daughter’s death. When he told her what had happened, she found it impossible to believe. Because of the high-profile nature of the case and Nicholas Brooks’ involvement, members of the media quickly gathered outside their home.

Sylvia addressed them and chose to speak about her daughter’s creativity, artistic talent, and accomplishments rather than the circumstances of her death. About a week later, Patrick released a public statement on behalf of the family that his parents wished to focus on grieving and making funeral arrangements in private. During Nicholas Brooks’ 2013 murder trial, both Patrick and Antonio testified and rejected the defense’s suggestion that Sylvie had accidentally drowned by pointing out that she preferred showers and rarely took baths. After the guilty verdict, Sylvia expressed relief that justice had been served, although she said nothing could ease the pain of losing her daughter. At Brooks’ sentencing, she delivered an emotional victim impact statement and recalled applying makeup to Sylvie before her funeral because her daughter had always loved looking her best. Antonio and Patrick also condemned Brooks’ actions and criticized his continued lack of remorse.

Antonio and Sylvia Cachay Prefer to Keep a Low Profile These Days

Antonio Cachay built a distinguished career as a surgeon and otolaryngologist, while his wife, Sylvia Cachay, devoted much of her time to painting. Over the years, they divided their time between their home in McLean, Virginia, and Lima, Peru, where they remained closely connected to their roots. Following Sylvie’s murder, Antonio also pursued the matter through civil court. In 2011, he filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nicholas Brooks, alleging that he had drugged and killed his daughter and had also stolen money from her. In mid-2012, the court entered a default judgment against Brooks on liability after he failed to respond appropriately, leaving the amount of damages to be determined later. Two years afterward, the damages were set at $12.5 million. Since Brooks exhausted his appeals in 2018, the Cachay family has continued its efforts to recover the judgment. Outside the legal proceedings, the family has largely stayed away from public attention. Some of Sylvie’s relatives also established the nonprofit organization, The Sylvie Cachay Memorial Project, to honor her memory and continue meaningful charitable work in her name.

Patrick Orlando-Cachay is a Board Member for the DWAC Group Today

Patrick Orlando-Cachay has made a career in finance and business. A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he began his professional journey by working at a renewable fuel company in Lima, Peru, before moving into the investment sector. Over the years, he became best known as the Chief Executive Officer of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company that pursued a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group. However, in March 2023, DWAC’s board removed him from the role of CEO, although he remained associated with the organization as a member of its board of directors. Outside of his professional accomplishments, Patrick has largely kept his personal life private and prefers to keep a low profile.

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