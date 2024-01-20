Tahnee and Ollie: Has the MAFS Australia Couple Split?

Nine Network’s ‘Married at First Sight’ is an Australia reality television series that brings together strangers as couples to test their compatibilities. Experts make pairs based on their preferences, and then a social experiment is done for weeks to test their bonds. In season 10, Tahnee Cook, a 27-year-old, and Ollie Skelton, a 26-year-old, were paired together. The two were one of the younger participants of the season and had similar requirements — while Tahnee wanted a romantic who would sweep her off her feet, Ollie was the romantic at heart, waiting to bring out the charming lover in him.

As they embarked on their journey in 2023, the pair clicked almost instantly with each other. As the season progressed, their relationship not only faced some challenges but also saw immense growth. While it has been some time since the season wrapped up, fans must be wondering whether Tahnee and Ollie’s bond lasted beyond the show and they are still together.

Tahnee and Ollie Had an Instant Spark From the Beginning

When shy and blushing PR manager Tahnee first saw voice-over artist Ollie, there were instant sparks. While both were quite content in their lives, they were searching for that special someone to share all their good and bad moment with. The couple were quite happy to have been paired together, with Tahnee gushing, “He’s so handsome!” For their wedding vows, Ollie spoke of the strong women he’d been surrounded by while growing up, ending his speech with, “We will find comfort in each other, and I hope we fall in love too.” This instantly warmed both Tahnee’s and the viewers’ hearts.

Soon after, the conversation shifted to Tahnee being Thai and her love of cooking, and a thrilled Ollie informed that Thai was, in fact, his favorite cuisine! The couple had a relatively easy ride throughout the experiment the real test of their relationship came during the Partner Swap Challenge. While Tahnee had a good time connecting with Rupert, Ollie felt insecure about the whole deal, leading him to be cold and distant towards her. However, the test once again ended up bringing them close, as Ollie got lauded for being frank and open about his insecurities with Tahnee. As the finale drew to a close, the couple had to weigh their options, given that they lived in two different parts of the country.

While the logistics seemed difficult, neither of them was willing to let it be a barrier to their blooming love story. In their Final Vows, Tahnee reflected on the couple’s journey and pointed out their ability to overcome all odds and continue to grow from strength to strength. Concluding an emotional speech, she said, “Ollie I am falling in love with you, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.” Ollie in his vows, made it clear that he was willing to prioritize his wife, irrespective of the distance. “Tahnee, it doesn’t matter where I am. We can be anywhere as long as I’m with you,” he said, making it clear to everyone that the couple intended to see their relationship beyond the show.

Tahnee and Ollie Are Not Together and Leading Separate Lives Today

The adorable pair of Tahnee and Ollie, considered to be one of the strongest couples of their season, sadly separated 16 months after being together. The former pair, who had moved in together after Ollie relocated from Perth to Sydney, took to their social media to announce their split on December 13, 2023. However, going by their heartfelt posts, it seems like the two have hopes of continuing to be good friends and well-wishers in each other’s lives. After their split, it seems like Ollie has shifted his base back to Perth. While there were rumors of him dating ‘Love Island Australia’s’ Nakia Pires, he’s rubbished the claims, stating that they’re just good friends.

Ollie’s current focus seems to be his podcast, ‘Tosser – The Ollie Skelton Show Everyone Rates.’ He often shares pictures and updates on social media. However, he has remained tight-lipped about his current relationship status. Meanwhile, Tahnee too, seems to have shifted her entire focus on her work and self-care. In her podcast, ‘Chuffed with Tahnee Cook,’ she interacts with guests and discusses all things love, life, and career – unfiltered. Tahnee is quite active on social media and often posts pictures of herself and her friends.

