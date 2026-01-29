Take That: Where Are the Band Members Now?

Take That rose to fame as one of the most successful British pop bands of the 1990s. They were known for their chart-topping hits and massive fan following. Formed in Manchester, the group quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, dominating music charts and selling out arenas across the UK and beyond. Over the years, they experienced lineup changes, breakups, and reunions, all of which shaped their legacy. Netflix’s ‘Take That’ documentary revisits the band’s journey, using archival footage and behind-the-scenes moments to chronicle their enduring impact on pop music history.

Gary Barlow is Continuing as the Lead Singer for Take That

Gary Barlow rose to prominence in the early 1990s as the primary songwriter and lead vocalist of Take That. He was instrumental in shaping the band’s identity with chart-topping singles such as “Pray,” “Back for Good,” and “A Million Love Songs.” His writing placed him among the UK’s most commercially successful songwriters and he maintained it through Take That’s original run, their 2005 reunion, and beyond. Since the band’s 2014 album III, Barlow has balanced Take That projects with an active solo career. The band released “This Life” in 2023 and toured internationally in 2024, with This Life on Tour. In parallel, Barlow expanded his solo catalogue with the EP “Meanwhile,” which was released in 2025, featuring collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Becky Hill, and Rosa Linn. He also did The Songbook Tour in 2025, which was a 41-date UK and Ireland run revisiting his four-decade songwriting career.

In 2026, Barlow and the rest of his band members will be taking The Circus Live in stadiums across the UK and Ireland during the summer. Beyond music, Barlow has remained visible on television. His recent credits include ‘Walk the Line’ and the food-and-travel series ‘Gary Barlow Wine Tours,’ which was renewed for a second season in 2025. Barlow has been married to Dawn Andrews since 2000 and is a father to Daniel, Daisy, and Emily. He has spoken openly about his struggles with bulimia and depression following Take That’s 1996 split, and has said how it shaped his later mental-health advocacy. He has over a million followers on Instagram and has many plans for the coming year.

Howard Donald Also Performs as a DJ Today

Howard Donald has continued to play a key role in Take That following the band’s reunion, contributing both vocally and creatively while also maintaining an independent career. Within the group, he has taken on prominent lead vocal moments in their later work, including “Give You My Love on III,” “Every Revolution on Wonderland,” “March of the Hopeful,” and “One More Word on This Life.” He also featured as a lead vocalist on “The Man I Am,” released as part of the album’s deluxe edition in 2024. Alongside recording, Donald remains an active presence on tour and continues to perform with the band as part of their current lineup.

Outside of Take That, Donald has sustained a long-running career as a professional DJ, regularly performing at clubs and official Take That after-parties. His television appearances have also continued, most notably when he competed on ITV’s ‘The Masked Dancer,’ where he reached the final under the character Zip. He previously served as a judge on the German dance competition ‘Got to Dance,’ bringing his background in dance and performance to the panel. Donald is married to illustrator Katie Halil, with whom he shares two sons, Bowie Taylan and Dougie Bear. He is also the father of two daughters from earlier relationships.

Mark Owen is Dedicated to Many Social Causes Alongside His Music Career

Mark Owen has remained an active creative force both within Take That and as a solo artist, particularly in the years following the band’s reunion. As a member of Take That, he continues to record and tour with the group, contributing vocals and performances across later releases, including “Beautiful World,” “Progress,” “Wonderland,” and “This Life.” During the band’s post-reunion era, he sang lead on tracks such as “Shine”, which became one of the group’s signature hits, and has remained a constant presence in their live tours and studio work. Alongside his work with the band, Owen has sustained a parallel solo career.

After earlier releases such as “Green Man,” “In Your Own Time,” “How the Mighty Fall,” and “The Art of Doing Nothing,” he returned with the album “Land of Dreams,” which was released in September 2022. It produced singles including “You Only Want Me,” “Are You Looking for Billy?” and “Magic,” and became his highest-charting solo record, debuting inside the UK top five. He promoted the project with live television performances and festival appearances. Owen is married to actress Emma Ferguson, and they share three children, Elwood Jack, Willow Rose, and Fox India. In early 2025, the family temporarily evacuated their Los Angeles home due to nearby wildfires. Beyond music, Owen supports causes such as Beyond Autism and, in 2024, launched a coffee blend titled “Shine” in partnership with social enterprise Change Please, aimed at tackling homelessness.

Jason Orange Keeps a Low Profile These Days

Jason Orange stepped away from Take That in 2014. He made it clear at the time that his decision was not driven by conflict or tension within the group. Instead, he explained that performing no longer gave him the personal fulfilment he once felt, and he wanted the freedom to explore a different path outside the band. Since leaving, Orange has chosen to live a notably private life, largely away from public attention. Even his former bandmates have acknowledged that they hear from him only occasionally, as he prefers to keep to himself. It is known that he later moved into property development, working alongside long-time friend and Celtic football figure Neil Lennon, though little else about his life has been made public.

Robbie Williams is Celebrating the Success of His Latest Album

Robbie Williams first became widely known as a member of Take That when he joined the group in 1990. He contributed to lead vocals to major singles, including “Could It Be Magic,” “I Found Heaven,” and “Everything Changes.” After leaving the band in 1995, he launched a solo career that quickly eclipsed his group’s success, beginning with “Life Thru a Lens” in 1997 and the breakthrough single “Angels.” Over the following decades, he became the most decorated artist in Brit Awards history, winning 18 BRITs, and set a Guinness World Record in 2006 after selling 1.6 million tour tickets in a single day. He rejoined Take That in 2010 for the album Progress, which became the second-fastest-selling album in UK chart history, before stepping back again to focus on solo work.

In recent years, Williams has remained consistently active. His re-recorded compilation “XXV” was released in September 2022 and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. This gave him a record-breaking fourteenth solo UK number-one album at the time. In 2023, he released “Visions Volume 1” with his electronic project “Lufthaus.” His biographical musical film ‘Better Man’ premiered internationally in late 2024 and went on to dominate the 2025 AACTA Awards. In January 2026, Williams released “Britpop,” which debuted at number one in the UK. He was even named president of Port Vale FC in 2024. He is married to Ayda Field and has four children: Theodora “Teddy” Rose, Charlton “Charlie” Valentine, Colette “Coco” Josephine, and Beau Benedict Enthoven. He has spoken openly about long-term struggles with various mental health issues and has been contributing to raising awareness and initiating discussions around the same.

