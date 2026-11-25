Netflix’s ‘Stranded with My Mother-in-Law’ (originally titled ‘Ilhados com a Sogra’) features some of the most intense family drama, as couples enter the competition alongside their mothers-in-law from either side of the family. In season 4, the participants were expected not only to win the challenges but also to work through their fractured relationships and mend differences that could affect their families in the long run. Talita Ramos and Almir dos Santos Jr. did not expect Almir’s mother, Conceição Brandão, to join them in the competition. However, once she arrived, several long-standing issues and unresolved conversations, some dating back to their wedding day, became major sources of friction between them.

Talita Ramos, Almir Santos and Conceição Brandão Had Issues From the Wedding Day Standing Before Them

Talita Ramos and Almir dos Santos Jr. opened up about how their differences with Almir’s mother, Conceição Brandão, had first surfaced around the time of their wedding. Almir explained that his father had not been present during much of his childhood and that his mother had raised him on her own. He had wanted his father to be part of his wedding and invited him to attend. However, when Conceição learned about the invitation, she felt hurt and believed that her son had gone behind her back. Talita, meanwhile, said she had enjoyed a good relationship with her mother-in-law before the incident, but things had gradually deteriorated afterward.

During the first few challenges, Talita and Conceição spent time together, giving them an opportunity to discuss what had happened. Conceição revealed that what upset her most was that Almir had not personally informed her about his father’s arrival. Talita, however, had always believed that her husband had spoken to his mother about it several days beforehand. The misunderstanding eventually came into focus when Almir won a challenge and was given the choice of meeting either his mother or his wife. He chose Talita, and the two had an open conversation about the communication gap. Almir agreed to clarify the situation with his mother, which helped the two women take their first steps towards repairing their relationship.

Almir Santos is Training for More International Championships Today

Almir Cunha dos Santos Júnior has established himself as a prominent Brazilian athlete, specializing in the triple jump while also competing in the long jump. One of the biggest achievements of his career came at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, where he secured the silver medal. That same year, he recorded his personal best of 17.53 meters in Guadeloupe, a distance that places him 71st on the all-time outdoor list. However, a succession of injuries following his successful 2018 season affected his progress, and it was not until 2022 that he returned to competing at a high level. He finished 12th at the World Championships in Doha with a jump of 15.01 meters and later placed seventh in Eugene with 16.87 meters.

In 2023, Almir added a Pan American Games silver medal in Santiago to his achievements, alongside two South American titles. He also represented Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing 23rd, and the Paris 2024 Games, where he placed 11th. In 2025, Almir secured bronze at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, but was subsequently disqualified for wearing non-regulation shoes. Despite this setback, he continued competing internationally and was ranked seventh in the world men’s triple jump standings as of September 29, 2026.

Almir is also associated with Nike as a brand ambassador and currently trains with Sogipa in Porto Alegre. Away from athletics, Almir shares his life with his wife, whom he married on December 27, 2025. He is also a father of two boys, with his elder son, Bê, celebrating his 10th birthday. His younger son is another important part of his family life, and Almir occasionally shares glimpses of their time together. He is also sharing his journey during a hair transplant treatment that he underwent in late 2026. Balancing international competition with fatherhood, he continues to pursue his sporting ambitions while making space for his growing family.

Talita Ramos is Undergoing Treatment for a Third Baby

Talita has built a substantial following on social media, with around 1.4 million followers. She has established herself as one of the biggest influencers in Brazil’s agro and country niche. Her content revolves around the sertanejo lifestyle, country fashion, farm life, and appearances at major events such as the Jaguariúna Rodeo Festival and the Festa do Peão de Barretos. She has also developed partnerships with brands through collaborations and sponsored content, while sharing glimpses of her everyday routines, including her love for Pilates. In 2024, her personal life attracted attention when Almir proposed to her during the Paris Olympics, making the moment particularly memorable for the couple. Talita describes herself as a mother of two and has also been candid with her followers about undergoing IVF treatment as she hopes to welcome another baby. She has been openly sharing this journey with her audience.

Conceição Brandão Has Continued to Celebrate the Wins of Her Family

Conceição Brandão’s life largely revolves around her family, particularly her son, daughter-in-law, and sisters. Despite occasional friction, she has remained a part of the couple’s important milestones, both big and small, and has continued to stand by their side. She takes pride in celebrating her son’s achievements and sharing in the special moments of her daughter-in-law’s life as well. Now seemingly retired, Conceição appears to enjoy a slower pace, with family time taking center stage. Holidays spent at the beach, surrounded by loved ones and friends, seem to be her idea of an ideal getaway.

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