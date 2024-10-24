Tammie Walley and David Seawater: Where are Connie Seawater’s Kids Now?

Tammie Walley and David Seawater have strong memories of their interactions with Arthur Leigh Allen. Their mother, Connie Seawater, had known Allen from childhood and spent considerable time with him, often in the company of her children. In Netflix’s ‘This is the Zodiac Speaking,’ the siblings’ stories become particularly significant in light of the recent developments. Their accounts, along with their acquaintance with a man suspected of being one of the most notorious serial killers in U.S. history, provide crucial insights into the lingering mystery surrounding Allen and his possible involvement in the Zodiac case.

Tammie and David Went on Boat Rides with Arthur Allen

Tammie Walley and David Seawater, born Tammie Lee Prueter and David Prueter, are the children of Frank Prueter and Connie Seawater. They spent much of their childhood in New York, with limited knowledge of Arthur Leigh Allen, despite their mother’s close connection to him. When Connie visited her mother in California, Allen came to see her, and during this visit, Connie mentioned naming Tammie after him, referencing her middle name, “Lee.” Allen corrected her, stating that his middle name was “Leigh.” Although Allen wrote letters to Tammie, the siblings did not meet him in person until the early 1990s.

By that time, Connie had separated from Frank and moved back to California. She continued to meet Allen, dismissing the suspicions surrounding him as a potential Zodiac Killer. Despite her brother David Seawater warning her not to take her children and grandchildren to see Allen, she ignored his advice. Almost every week, Tammie and David would go on boat rides with their mother. It wasn’t until after Allen passed away in 1992 and the release of the movie ‘Zodiac’ in 2007 that Connie began to connect the dots, ultimately suspecting that Allen might have been the serial killer.

In 2020, when cryptographers decoded letters written by the Zodiac Killer, Tammie called her mother to discuss the news. The family was alarmed to realize that one of the planned killings might have targeted Connie herself, prompting them to come forward with their information and suspicions. David had always been fascinated by the car Allen drove, and they often discussed it. He recalled a specific incident where they got a flat tire during a ride, and after some conversation, Allen gave him a knife wrapped in plastic. David submitted this knife to the authorities, who are now investigating it for potential DNA traces. A partial male DNA profile has been recovered from the knife, and law enforcement agencies that investigated the Zodiac killings are working to match it with existing DNA profiles.

Tammie is a Proud Mother to Two Daughters Today

Tammie Walley currently resides in Yuba City, California, where she and her husband, Alfredo Lewis, are enjoying the life they’ve always dreamed of. They take pride in their two daughters: Shasta, who is married with children of her own, and Dakota, who recently started college while also working. Tammie supports her daughters wholeheartedly, and the family cherishes holiday gatherings, celebrating occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

In addition to her family life, Tammie is socially and politically engaged. She often discusses the sociocultural changes in society and has shared insightful posts and videos about topics such as AI and data management. She also actively supports Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections. Balancing her roles as a mother, grandmother, and daughter, Tammie embraces her identity with grace and confidence, showcasing her authentic self.

David Seawater is Enjoying the Serene Life He Has Made For Himself

David Seawater built a peaceful and comfortable life for himself in Dobbins, California, after relocating from Paso Robles in 2017. Living near a lake, he enjoys a close connection with nature, which was one of his main motivations for moving. David takes pride in crafting things from scratch, such as the fence he built himself, and he enjoys hands-on work that reflects his practical nature. His appreciation for the simplicity of life is also seen in his love for spending time in nature and with puppies.

While David leads a private life, preferring to keep his thoughts and feelings to himself, he is known for his authenticity and honesty, particularly with those close to him. His genuine nature and clarity in what he values make him a person who finds fulfillment in simplicity and strong personal connections.

