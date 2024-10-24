David Seawater: How Did Arthur Leigh Allen’s Friend Die?

Netflix’s documentary ‘This is the Zodiac Speaking’ includes interviews with the Seawater siblings, who grew up knowing and interacting with Arthur Leigh Allen. They were familiar with him as both a teacher and a friend of their mother. However, as time passed, they began to reevaluate their experiences and now claim that Allen may have been the notorious Zodiac Killer. David Seawater, the eldest sibling, was the first to express his suspicions, and his realization prompted the family to bring their story to light.

David Seawater Idolized Arthur Leigh Allen as His Tutor

David Seawater was born on August 17, 1950, in Sacramento, California, to Phyllis and Paul Seawater. He grew up as the eldest of six children and shared a close bond with his younger siblings. In the fourth grade, David first met Arthur Leigh Allen, who became his tutor and soon took on a guardian-like role in his life. After David’s father was imprisoned for pedophilia, Allen became a significant presence, spending considerable time with David and two of his younger siblings. Allen often took them on drives and various outings, and David admired him. However, one incident from 1996 stood out in David’s memory: Allen had taken him and his younger sister, Connie Seawater, on a weekend trip, but David recalled sleeping through most of the outing. It felt very odd to him.

As David grew older, he left California for Hawaii, where he pursued his passion for music. He became a talented musician, joining show bands and rock’ n’ roll groups and touring through Las Vegas as a drummer, singer, and guitarist. His musical journey was marked by success, including two nominations for the Hawaiian Island Grammy. When David met Lisa, he decided to settle down in Morro Bay, California, where they welcomed their first son, Ben. Eventually, the family moved to Hilo, Hawaii, where David and Lisa expanded their family with the births of two more sons, Wil and Zac. Though the couple later divorced, David remained deeply committed to his children. He prioritized their well-being, ensuring they grew up in a loving and safe environment and worked to maintain a positive and respectful relationship with Lisa for the sake of their sons.

David Seawater’s Wishes Are Being Fulfilled by His Family

While living away from home, David’s doubts about Arthur Leigh Allen began to surface. In the early 1990s, police visited his mother’s house and questioned his younger sisters, Hily Greene, and Marlene Dodge, about their knowledge of Allen. When David learned that his former tutor had been imprisoned for child molestation, it triggered a deeper sense of unease. He reached out to his mother, seeking answers, and she revealed that she had kept a box that held crucial information about Allen. This discovery prompted David to contact his other siblings, Connie and Don, urging them to cut ties with Allen.

David’s warnings went largely unheeded by his siblings, leaving him feeling isolated and uncertain. He lacked concrete proof to back up his suspicions but couldn’t shake the gut feeling that something was amiss. After their mother, Phyllis, passed away in 2017, David, along with his younger siblings, searched her house for the mysterious box she had mentioned. When they finally uncovered a collection of letters and videotapes Allen had sent, in which he denied being the Zodiac Killer, David became convinced that their mother knew more than she had ever revealed. Although the evidence they found was allegedly circumstantial and suggestive rather than definitive, David believed it was enough to confirm his suspicions.

David felt a strong sense of duty to bring their story to light, believing it could help finally end the search for the Zodiac Killer, a man who had caused so much devastation to countless families. By this time, his siblings had come to share his convictions. Connie’s son, also named David Seawater, discovered a knife that Allen had given him years earlier. That knife is currently being tested for DNA evidence, which could potentially solve the decades-long mystery. Tragically, in August 2023, David was diagnosed with cancer, and the 73-year-old passed away just 11 days later on August 27, 2023. His family, determined to honor his memory and his wishes, is now fully forthcoming with their doubts about Allen and why they believe he could be the infamous serial killer. They are committed to sharing their story in the hopes of uncovering the truth.

