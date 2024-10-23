Don Seawater: Where is Arthur Leigh Allen’s Student Now?

Netflix’s ‘This Is the Zodiac Speaking’ chronicles the life of Arthur Leigh Allen, who became infamous as a prominent suspect in the Zodiac Killer case. The documentary series sheds light on his life through the recollections of the members of the Seawater family, including Don Seawater. Even though he wasn’t close to the convicted child molester as much as his siblings, David and Connie Seawater, he saw his teacher as a father figure. Allen taught him to swim and took him on several trips, becoming a significant presence in the latter’s life. When the world started to see the man as the possible Zodiac Killer, Don initially hesitated to do so, but his understanding of the person gradually changed.

Don Seawater Remained Close With Arthur Leigh Allen Until the Latter’s Death

Arthur Leigh Allen became a part of Don Seawater’s life in the early 1960s. Even though the former was his teacher initially, they eventually formed a personal relationship, especially after the man befriended the Seawater matriarch, Phyllis, and the rest of her children. The school teacher, who was described as an incredible swimmer, inspired Don to try swimming, scuba diving, and water polo. When he was a child, in 1966, Allen took him, David, and Connie to Tajiguas Beach, California. According to Don, his teacher went to the beach to check whether it was possible to go diving, only to return to the car with what appeared to be blood on his hand.

The incident remained in Don’s memory, especially since Robert Domingos and Linda Edwards were found murdered not far away from the place they visited. In 1986, he was reportedly questioned by an officer who was part of the San Francisco-based task force that investigated the Zodiac Killer. Don discussed his and his family’s relationships with Allen, only for the officer to supposedly ask him to be careful with the man. Allen became a significant presence in his life again during the former’s twilight years. As revealed in ‘This Is the Zodiac Speaking,’ David told Don that their father figure confessed to being the Zodiac Killer to the former.

Don Seawater Became a Businessman After Arthur Leigh Allen’s Death

Four years after the death of Arthur Leigh Allen, in 1996, Don Seawater started his own business venture called Pacific Coast Lumber in San Luis Obispo, California. The company recycled urban forest residues and solid wood waste to produce indoor and outdoor furniture pieces. While operating the firm, he collaborated with several organizations, agencies, and institutions, such as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the California Urban Forests Council. He aspired to transform Pacific Coast Lumber into a “full-blown company” with an annual revenue exceeding $1 million.

In 2011, Don won a Mega Millions lottery worth $168,814. At the time, he planned to invest the money in Pacific Coast Lumber. His life as a businessman didn’t stop him from further investigating the Zodiac Killer and Arthur Leigh Allen. In the 2010s, he seemingly started to share his experiences with the suspected Zodiac Killer on online forums dedicated to the serial killer. He apparently interacted with other independent researchers who delved into the murderer and his crimes. In 2021, Don started to create YouTube videos with David and Connie Seawater about their experiences with Allen.

These videos, which were collectively titled ‘We Called Him Mr. Allen,’ are currently inaccessible. Between 2010 and 2014, Don served as a guest lecturer at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. He was part of the institution’s Natural Resource Management department and specialized in teaching wood properties, production, and utility.

Don Seawater is Happily Retired Today

Don Seawater sold Pacific Coast Lumber for an undisclosed amount in December 2015 to start leading his retired life. “To all the friends who I have made over the last 30 years of my work in the lumber and exotic building materials industry, I thank you. Thank you so much for the lifetime of great satisfaction from successful projects and for the experiences and joy you have brought to my world,” he shared at the time. Don is currently based in Los Osos, California, with his wife, Laurie. He remains connected with his siblings, who got together in 2015 to celebrate the life of their late brother, Boomer. In 2023, he had to say goodbye to David, who died of terminal cancer.

The highlight of Don’s retirement life is hiking. He has explored several trails that are part of California’s Central Coast. Together with Dave Brannon, Bill Swanson, and Sean Grauel, he also started a YouTube channel called Pacific Coast Hiking to upload videos about his explorations. The group has ventured into Big Sur, the Ventana Wilderness, Ragged Point, Mount Whitney, John Muir Trail, and Los Padres National Forest. While cherishing his retirement, Don is committed to unraveling the mysteries behind the Zodiac Killer and Arthur Leigh Allen. Since the case is still open, the truth about the infamous murders hopefully will provide comfort to Don and his family in the future.

