Marlene Dodge and Hily Greene: Where Are the Seawater Siblings Now?

Netflix’s ‘This is the Zodiac Speaking’ delves into the crimes of the infamous Zodiac Killer and the ongoing investigations to capture him. The docuseries features the Seawater family, who share their experiences with Arthur Leigh Allen, a longtime suspect in the case. Marlene Dodge and Hily Greene recall meeting Allen through their mother, who was friends with him, and they reflect on his possible connection to the murders. Their accounts offer crucial insights that align with the puzzle investigators have been attempting to solve for decades.

Marlene and Hily Met Arthur Leigh Allen Often When They Were Kids

Marlene Dodge and Hily Greene were the younger siblings in the Seawater family. Marlene mentioned that she was the third youngest. Her first memory of Arthur Leigh Allen was during his imprisonment at Atascadero State Hospital in California. At that time, her older siblings, who had grown up with Allen as a tutor, had already left home. Their mother, Phyllis Seawater, took Marlene to visit him at the hospital every weekend. Marlene recalled only knowing that Allen had been convicted of “something violent,” but the way her mother explained things made her believe that he had been wrongfully accused.

Hily recalled being around 9 years old in 1978 when Allen came to live with their family following his release from the hospital. She vividly remembered seeing Allen dance with her mother in the living room before they went to her mother’s bedroom and locked the door. He stayed with them for a few days before moving to his mother’s basement in Vallejo, California. For years, their interactions with him were minimal. However, in 1991, when police came to their home, both Marlene and Hily learned the truth about his imprisonment. The officers asked them to identify Allen and revealed that in 1974, he had pleaded guilty to child molestation. Marlene expressed her shock at discovering this and immediately called her mother. Hily noted that their mother still showed reluctance to believe what the police had told them, dismissing it as lies.

In early February 2017, after the passing of their mother, Marlene, and Hily, along with their older brother David Seawater, searched for a box their mother had mentioned, which she claimed would shed light on Arthur Leigh Allen. Eventually, they found the box, which contained a series of letters and videotapes exchanged between Allen and their mother. In these letters, Allen explicitly denied being the Zodiac Killer, though there were also news clippings and video recordings in which he was discussed as a suspect in the media. Allen had written letters from the hospital, talking about the Zodiac killings and his status as a suspect. The discovery of these items led Marlene and Hily to realize just how much their mother had kept from them, and they were struck by the fact that she had knowingly exposed them to a man who had previously harmed children despite being aware of his past.

Marlene and Hily Want to Contribute to the Ongoing Zodiac Investigations

Marlene Dodge and Hily Greene have long grappled with understanding their mother. They want to know more about Phyllis Seawater’s relationship with Arthur Leigh Allen, particularly given the revelations about his criminal past. After discovering letters and other materials that linked their mother to Allen, they now believe that this information could be key to the Zodiac Killer investigation. They, along with their siblings, have come forward with this evidence in the hopes of providing answers and peace to the families affected by the Zodiac’s crimes. While Allen remains a suspect, they are convinced that he could indeed be the man the authorities have been searching for all these years. For them, the connections and coincidences are too significant to ignore, and they remain hopeful that the truth will eventually come to light.

Marlene Dodge is Very Actively Running an Esquire Rescue Today

Marlene Dodge has built a meaningful life in King City, California, where she previously worked as both a firefighter and a police officer for the state. Now, she dedicates her time and energy to her new venture as the Founder and President of Valley View Ranch Equine Rescue. This organization focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming horses that have been abandoned, neglected, or are at risk. Running an equine rescue requires her to stay constantly active and vigilant, taking care of the animals’ needs, coordinating rescues, and managing the ranch.

In 2023, while working on the ranch and moving hay with her flatbed truck, Marlene suffered a serious accident, breaking multiple ribs. The local community, whom she had often supported in various ways, rallied to help her during her recovery by donating to cover her medical expenses. She has since made a full recovery and remains as dedicated as ever to her work.

Recently, Marlene has turned her focus to providing relief to victims—both human and animal—of Hurricane Helene. In September 2024, when a vegetation fire broke out near her ranch, she was ready with her truck to assist her neighbors in any way she could. Her family, particularly her partner Scott Clark, has been a strong source of support for her. Marlene also finds joy in spending time with her son, John Hopkins, and her granddaughter, Hunter Marie Hopkins, who means the world to her. For Marlene, life at the ranch and time with her family are what matter most, and she is grateful to be living a life that aligns with her values and passions.

Hily Greene Likes Seeing Her Family Come Together

Hily Greene has chosen to stay in Paso Robles, California, the town where she and her siblings grew up. She and her husband, Bill Greene, have found a sense of peace and sanctuary in their home and are especially proud of their daughter, Sarah Greene, who is currently training to become a nurse—a source of great pride for the entire family. She works as a bus driver for Camp KEEP By the Sea, a position in which she takes great pride. In recent years, she has embraced travel, embarking on various adventures, such as rafting on the Colorado River and visiting the serene Japanese Garden in Spokane, Washington. Alongside her husband, she is making the most of her time to explore the world.

In 2008, Hily even reconnected with her father, visiting him in Montana, which further emphasized her strong connection to family. Family is central to Hily’s life, and she enjoys documenting her childhood memories with her siblings. She often hosts family gatherings, bringing not only her siblings together but also organizing meet-ups with their children, fostering strong family bonds. Her ability to thrive in the life she has built, finding joy and meaning in her family and relationships, is truly heartwarming.

