Tammy Stern: Where is the Former Twelve Tribes Member Now?

Individuals raised in highly restrictive environments, particularly within insular religious organizations, often find it difficult to adjust to life outside when they choose to leave. Those who have come forward to share their experiences have played an important role in raising awareness and encouraging broader conversations around such environments. In ID’s ‘People Magazine Investigates: The Secrets of the Twelve Tribes Cult,’ Tammy Sterm also spoke about her alleged experiences within the Twelve Tribes. She described her life inside the group and reflected on the challenges she faced in ultimately leaving it behind.

Tammy Stern Could Leave the Group With Her Aunt’s Support

Tammy Sterm was born in Colorado and raised by her parents within the Twelve Tribes. She said she was still very young when her father was assigned to help lead a branch of the group in Devon, United Kingdom, and the family relocated there. According to Tammy, she was never enrolled in a formal school, as children in the group were expected to be homeschooled, though she alleged that little structured education actually took place. She also alleged that much of her childhood involved working in group-run businesses, including The Yellow Deli, as well as in farming and other labor-intensive activities. She alleged that physical discipline was common, not only from her parents but from other members within the community.

She recalled only limited contact with relatives outside the group, though during one such visit, an aunt gave her a phone number to keep. Tammy said she once attempted to leave but was unsuccessful, alleging that she was made to kneel and apologize in front of forty elders and was kept under strict supervision afterward. She said that she tried to avoid conflict, but had a serious incident while working with a meat grinder in which her fingers were injured. She alleged that medical care was denied and that the injury was framed as punishment for straying from faith. According to Tammy, this moment solidified her decision to leave. She later contacted her aunt in secret and, while working at The Yellow Deli, seized an opportunity to leave with her when she arrived to pick her up.

Tammy Stern is Thriving in an Art and Design College Today

Since leaving the Twelve Tribes, Tammy Sterm has been living in Denver and is slowly rebuilding her life. In 2025, she joined the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, where she plans to pursue a career in design and graphic design. To support herself in the initial years, she organized a fundraiser that received strong support, including from other former members of the group. Tammy has accused the organization of being a cult and has spoken openly about her alleged experiences. She now appears to be closer to some members of her family, including her grandmother and aunt, and is gradually finding stability and independence.

Read More: Anthony Shaw: Where is the Former Twelve Tribes Member Now?