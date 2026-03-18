Anthony Shaw: Where is the Former Twelve Tribes Member Now?

ID’s ‘People Magazine Investigates’ episode ‘The Secrets of the Twelve Tribes Cult’ sheds light on various allegations made against the religious organization Twelve Tribes. A central storyline is that of Anthony Shaw, who spoke about his time allegedly spent within the group alongside his wife and their two children, and his eventual decision to leave. He recounted alleged experiences within the community, detailing what he described as mistreatment and concerning practices. The episode presents these claims as part of a broader narrative of allegations that have cropped up over the years.

Anthony Shaw Left the Group After He Was Allegedly Told to Live Away From His Family

Anthony Shaw was born in 1967 in Shreveport and raised in a Southern Baptist household, where faith played a central role in his upbringing. As he grew older, he felt the need to leave his small-town environment and eventually moved to Washington. Over time, he believed his lifestyle had drifted from his religious values. He said he was drinking and making choices that he later came to regret. In the mid-2000s, he met Amy, who shared a strong commitment to faith. Their relationship quickly deepened, and they married in December 2007. Within nine months, they welcomed their daughter Ahava, followed by two sons, Baruch and John Daniels.

Although Shaw felt fulfilled with his growing family, he expressed a desire to dedicate his life more fully to serving God. Amy reportedly had this same vision and they started exploring communities centered around faith and communal living. Their search eventually led them to the Twelve Tribes. In May 2013, the family relocated to Manitou Springs, Colorado, where one of the group’s communities was based. Shaw claimed they were warmly received and initially felt they had found a place to belong. However, he alleged that both he and his wife were required to give up their possessions, including money and personal items.

Shaw further alleged that strict disciplinary practices were enforced, including being allegedly instructed to physically punish his child under the supervision of group elders. He described multiple incidents where, according to him, medical care was allegedly discouraged or denied, including after injuries involving his children. By 2020, Shaw claimed tensions escalated when leaders allegedly planned to separate his family across different communities. He said this prompted his decision to leave, though Amy allegedly chose to remain and he departed alone.

Anthony Shaw is Living With His Two Oldest Sons Today

Anthony Shaw has said that he always hoped to bring his children with him, believing the environment they were in was allegedly unsafe. He alleges that he has not been allowed to maintain contact with them and does not even know the whereabouts of some of his children. According to him, his wife remains part of the Twelve Tribes and has refused to leave. In 2023, Shaw said he received a call from the group informing him that his two older sons, Baruch and John Daniels, had allegedly been disobedient and were being sent to him. He described that moment as one of the happiest of his life, though he acknowledges there is still a long journey ahead.

Shaw also claimed that his daughter Ahava once sent him a letter expressing an alleged desire to leave the group, but he alleges she has since been prevented from contacting him further. Since leaving, Shaw has worked to amplify the voices of others with similar experiences, like that of Tammy Stern, and has spoken out against organizations he believes exercise coercive control. He has alleged that the Twelve Tribes operates in this way and has accused it of being a cult. He is focused on raising his two sons and hopes to one day reunite with all of his children and wife.

Read More: Zebulon Wiseman: What Happened to the Former Twelve Tribes Member?