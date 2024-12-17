Tanya Hernandez: Where is Alex Saucedo’s Girlfriend Now?

A stable and reliable life partner can often be the anchor that holds everything together through life’s storms, offering unwavering support during moments of triumph and times of struggle. Netflix’s Saucedo, which explores the life of boxing champion Alex Saucedo and the challenges he faced after his injury and early retirement, highlights the immense role of love and family in his journey. One of the key figures in Alex’s life has been his fiancée, Tanya Hernandez, the mother of his two children. Tanya has been a grounding presence, standing by Alex through his most difficult moments, offering not only love but also strength and stability when he needed it most.

Alex Hernandez Always Found Alex Saucedo’s Boxing Career Dangerous

Tanya Hernandez has been a part of Alex Saucedo’s story long before the world knew him as a professional boxing champion. As teenagers in love, she witnessed Alex’s early drive and dedication as he worked tirelessly toward something he deeply valued. From the very beginning, she admitted that she never liked the sport; she found it dangerous and feared for Alex’s safety. However, understanding how much boxing meant to him, she chose to stand by his side, offering her unwavering support as he pursued his dreams. Tanya was there to see Alex take his first steps into the ring, rise through the ranks, and achieve the success he had always worked for.

One of the moments Tanya vividly recalled was seeing Alex after a particularly grueling fight—his eyes swollen, his face cut up, and his body battered. She broke down in tears and admitted that no one likes to see the person they love getting hurt, let alone in such a brutal way. However, after Alex’s injury during his fight against Arnold Barboza Jr. on October 17, 2020, which led to a subdural hemorrhage, Tanya knew the decision to retire was inevitable. When Alex made the difficult choice to step away from the sport, she fully supported him. She understood that the journey ahead would not be easy, filled with challenges, both emotional and financial, but her faith in their resilience as a couple never wavered.

Tanya Hernandez Understands the Support That Her Partner Needs

In the months following Alex Saucedo’s retirement, Tanya Hernandez was the first to witness just how deeply he struggled. While Alex was working as a coach, searching for a new purpose in life, she could see the weight of his emotional turmoil. She recognized that his lack of formal education posed a challenge and encouraged him to attend classes regularly, understanding how important it was for him to build a new foundation. Tanya never hesitated to call him out when he was acting unlike himself, gently but firmly pushing him to confront the emotions he was trying to bury. She encouraged him to seek professional help to process the complex feelings of loss and uncertainty that followed his sudden departure from the ring. Even Alex admitted that he couldn’t have faced that difficult chapter without her.

Tanya Hernandez is Prioritizing Her Children’s Upbringing Today

In 2013, at just 20 years old, Tanya Hernandez welcomed her first child with Alex Saucedo—a daughter they named Nicole. Nicole quickly became the center of her life, and with Alex often away on tours and matches, she naturally stepped into the role of primary caregiver. Determined to build a future for herself and her family, she enrolled part-time to pursue an Associate degree in business at the age of 21. However, balancing the demands of motherhood and her studies proved to be overwhelming, and she eventually had to drop out.

In 2018, Tanya and Alex got engaged, but with the upheaval that followed Alex’s injury and retirement, their wedding plans have remained in the works. Despite the challenges, their family grew again with the birth of their son, Thiago Saucedo, in January 2019. For Tanya, her children mean everything. When Alex bought a home for their family in Oklahoma City in 2021, it marked a significant step toward creating a stable and secure environment for Nicole and Thiago. Though the past few years have been undeniably rough, Alex and her remain committed to one another and to their children and are determined to emerge from this chapter stronger than ever before.

Read More: Best Movies About Boxing on Netflix