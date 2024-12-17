Alex Saucedo: Where is the Boxing Champion Now?

The stories of sporting legends often extend far beyond their time in the spotlight, revealing the triumphs and struggles that define them. Netflix’s ‘Saucedo’ focuses on the life and legacy of Alex Saucedo, a former professional boxer known for his relentless fighting style and meteoric rise in the ring. Saucedo’s career took a sudden turn after a devastating injury that forced him to step away from the sport he loved. The documentary sheds light on his journey beyond boxing and captures intimate details of his private life and the challenges of his recovery as he worked to rebuild and redefine himself outside the ring.

Alex Saucedo Established Himself as a Flourishing Boxer at a Very Young Age

Juan Alejandro Saucedo Ortiz, better known as Alex Saucedo, was born on June 24, 1994, to Jorge and Veronica Saucedo. He spent his early years in the Meoqui region of Chihuahua, Mexico, alongside his two brothers. When Alex was still young, his father took a job in the oil fields of Oklahoma, initially moving there alone. Recognizing the opportunities the US could offer for his family, Jorge later brought Alex, his brothers, and their mother to join him. Alex, who was in third grade at the time, began a new chapter of his life in Oklahoma. It was here that he first discovered boxing, an interest he was naturally drawn to and quickly began to pursue with determination. By the age of 16, he was ready for his first professional match. In 2011, he made his debut against Errol Spence Jr., a prominent Team USA boxer who was already well-established.

The match, held at the Maple Avenue Boxing Club in Dallas, Texas, proved to be life-changing for Alex. His performance caught the attention of former two-division champion Jesús Chávez, who happened to be at the gym for a training session with one of his fighters. Chávez connected Alex with his former manager, Lou Mesorana, who soon became a pivotal figure in the latter’s professional journey. On November 19, 2011, he officially entered the professional boxing scene at just 17 years old, facing Cedric Sheppard and winning with a first-round technical knockout. It didn’t take long for him to rise through the ranks, securing the WBA and WBO regional titles shortly after. His grueling and closely contested matches against fighters like Abner López, Lenny Zappavigna, and Maurice Hooker propelled him into the spotlight, showcasing his grit and talent.

He started being recognized by his nickname, El Cholo, because of his aggressive style in the ring and quickly became a fan favorite. On October 17, 2020, Alex faced Arnold Barboza Jr. in Nevada. Just 25 seconds into the first round, the two fighters clashed heads severely, an impact that would later prove devastating. The collision caused Alex to suffer a subdural hemorrhage—commonly known as a brain bleed. At the time, nothing appeared out of the ordinary, but as the fight wore on, the effects began to take hold. He later recalled that he pushed through all ten rounds on sheer willpower, but as soon as the fight ended, he experienced a headache, unlike anything he had ever felt before. He was immediately taken to the ICU, where the severity of his condition became clear. After a week in the hospital, Alex was discharged, but the damage was done. In January 2021, he announced that he would have to take an early retirement from boxing at just 26 years old.

Alex Saucedo Struggled With Finding His Footing After His Injury

In the aftermath of his injury, things were far from good for Alex Saucedo. The physical toll of the hemorrhage was just the beginning. The mental health struggles that followed were immense. The weight of losing the career that had defined him for so long left him grappling with feelings of emptiness and uncertainty. Beyond the emotional toll, the financial strain of retiring so abruptly compounded his struggles. Boxing had been his livelihood, and with his career cut short, the income and opportunities he had counted on vanished almost overnight. The long-term effects of his injury, combined with the cost of recovery and medical care, added another layer of pressure.

Alex Saucedo is Coaching the Next Generation of Boxers Today

In May 2021, Alex Saucedo found a new purpose when he returned to the world of boxing—not as a fighter, but as a coach at the Oklahoma Boxing Club. Embracing the role of a mentor, he discovered a deep sense of fulfillment in guiding young men through their matches, passing on the skills and wisdom he had gained throughout his career. Just a few months later, in August 2021, his efforts paid off when one of his fighters, Carlos Hernandez, advanced to the finals of the National Golden Gloves. Under Alex’s guidance, Carlos and a dedicated group of young boxers have continued to compete at the National Golden Gloves for consecutive years. In recognition of his achievements, resilience, and the positive impact he has made both in and out of the ring, the City of Oklahoma honors Alex by celebrating Alex Saucedo Day every year on August 28—a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy continues to inspire.

Alex Saucedo Deeply Values the Support of His Family

Alex Saucedo has built a new foundation for his life in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He has bought a home for his fiancée, Tanya Hernandez, and their two children, Nicole and Thiago Saucedo. Everything he does is for them—his ultimate goal is to provide a life that is not only financially secure but also emotionally fulfilling. Despite the challenges he faces, he ensures that his family gets his time, love, and unwavering patience. Not every day is easy, but his commitment to being present for his loved ones never wavers. His parents and brothers also remain close, serving as a vital source of strength and support during the difficult years following his injury. Their presence has been instrumental in his recovery, offering him stability and comfort as he adjusted to his new reality.

