Jorge Saucedo: What Happened to Alex Saucedo’s Father?

Parenting is often described as one of life’s most rewarding experiences, but it also comes with its share of challenges. Netflix’s ‘Saucedo’ captures this dynamic with poignant clarity. While the documentary focuses on Alex Saucedo’s personal struggles and the upheaval following his injury and early retirement, it also shines a light on the unwavering support of his father, Jorge Saucedo. He is portrayed as a source of strength, kindness, and love, standing steadfast by his son during his darkest moments. His quiet yet powerful presence highlights the role that parents play not just in shaping their children’s lives but in holding them steady when life takes a turn for the worse.

Jorge Saucedo Saw Alex’s Capabilities Grow From a Young Age

Jorge Saucedo built a modest life for himself in the Meoqui region of Chihuahua, Mexico, alongside his wife, Veronica Saucedo. Together, they raised three sons- Edmund, Alex and Jose. When the children were still quite young, Jorge made the difficult decision to move to the US in search of better opportunities. Settling in Oklahoma, he found work in the oil fields and quickly fell in love with the country. For him, the US represented a land of possibilities, a place where his children could dream big and achieve even more. Determined to share this brighter future with his family, he worked tirelessly to bring them over, and in just a few years, they all settled together in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

It was there that Jorge witnessed his son, Alex Saucedo, develop a deep passion for boxing. From the very beginning, he saw a unique fire in Alex—a vigor and dedication that set him apart. Watching his son train with unwavering focus and pursue the sport with such relentless drive filled him with pride. He became a quiet but steady presence in Alex’s corner, supporting him at every step of his journey, from his early days in the ring to the heights of his career. Jorge always believed that his son was destined for great heights, and throughout Alex’s boxing career, he was a constant presence by his side.

However, after Alex’s injury in 2020, Jorge understood that the real fight had only just begun. Seeing his son struggle with the emotional and physical toll of the abrupt end to his career, Jorge stepped in to help Alex get back on his feet. More than just emotional support, he became a guide in navigating the practical challenges of life after boxing. Drawing on his own experience and skills, he taught Alex about the construction business and other forms of handiwork, providing him with a financial lifeline. In doing so, he not only helped his son find stability but also instilled in him the value of hard work and resilience in the face of adversity.

Jorge Saucedo is Still a Guiding Force For His Family

Jorge Saucedo continues to reside in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, alongside his wife, Veronica. Their sons live nearby, and their grandchildren often visit, filling their home with laughter and life. When Alex purchased his house in 2021, he was right there by his side, sharing in the joy of his son’s achievements and celebrating the small yet significant milestones of his family. He remains immensely proud of Alex’s career and all that he accomplished. He speaks fondly of his son’s journey and proudly displays mementos of his boxing achievements as reminders of the dedication and perseverance that defined Alex’s success. As both an inspiration and a role model, his quiet strength continues to shape his family, proving that the foundation of love and support he built will stand firm through life’s triumphs and challenges.

