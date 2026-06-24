Taylor and Mitchell: Are the Million Dollar Nannies Couple Still Together?

It was in the late summer of 2019 when Taylor Hayward and Mitchell Bienvenue first came across one another by pure chance, unaware of the connection they’d eventually develop. As one conversation led to another, the duo learned they not only shared the same core personal beliefs and values but also adored children and were professional nannies. Little did they know they would get to explore this industry together over time, including working for the top 1%, high-net-worth families on Hulu’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies.’

Taylor Hayward and Mitchell Bienvenue Navigated a Lot of Ups and Downs

While Mitchell has long been considered one of the best nannies in the Midwest, owing to his experience working with the elite, Taylor hadn’t really had any experience with them. However, the former did not want to embrace the opportunity the reality series presented without her, so they both traveled from their base in Ohio to Ibiza together. It quickly became evident that, while Taylor may not have had the experience, she had the enthusiasm and was great with kids, which led her to land a position with wellness entrepreneur Nicola Wills.

Mitchell had already begun working with a family comprising three dads and adorable 8-year-old twins by that point, but it only brought a lot of her insecurities to the surface. Since he was paired alongside fellow nanny Olivia, she couldn’t help but think that they would develop a connection and worry, especially because she had been cheated on in the past. Her panic over the situation did result in her losing her job when she left Nicola’s kids under the care of fellow nanny Tamaya for a while to talk to him, but she realized her mistake. She managed to get her job back after apologizing, which is when she realized she can not mix her personal and professional life in any manner.

Things between Taylor and Mitchell subsequently seemed a bit steady, but cracks started appearing when she really opened up about how she wants to move forward in their relationship. While she wants to get engaged, get married, and have a family with him, he admitted he was waiting for the right time and proper finances, as they currently lived in his parents’ basement. However, when Taylor broke down, admitting she often felt like his friend rather than his girlfriend owing to how he kept his distance from her in public, he realized he was making excuses. So, he began taking steps to change, opened up conversations with her father, and showed her he was serious about her.

Taylor Hayward and Mitchell Bienvenue Are Happily Engaged

While Taylor had her fair share of insecurities over her difficult childhood, Mitchell was scared of losing her and was inadvertently, unknowingly self-sabotaging. Yet, once they realized that they did not see a future without the other, they both calmed down and really faced their fears to figure out what they really wanted. Taylor realized that while she wanted him to treat her like a queen and show more affection in public, she couldn’t deny that he was her biggest supporter, her best friend, and her rock. As for Mitchell, he acknowledged he was making vague excuses out of fear and decided to give her the proposal of her dreams while they were still in Ibiza, Spain. He got down on one knee for her on the 6th anniversary of when they first met. She obviously enthusiastically said “yes!”

Since then, Taylor and Mitchell have returned to their base in Columbus, Ohio, where they not only continue to work as full-time nannies but are planning for a future together. While it doesn’t appear as if the latter took the full-time job offered to him by the 3 dads in Los Angeles, California, we do know they did visit there recently for a short while. Otherwise, the couple appears to have enjoyed the past few months exploring the state they now plan to call their forever home. They even attended ForeFest in Dublin. They believe the calm and the community of the Midwest is the perfect place for them to settle down and eventually have a family.

The fact that Taylor shares a great relationship with his family, especially his elder sister, who has Down Syndrome, means a lot to Mitchell. Similarly, the former University of Alabama at Birmingham cheerleader really appreciates the fact that he took the initiative to form a deeper connection with the loved ones she holds dear to her heart, too. Therefore, with continued mutual respect, trust, understanding, and open communication, we do believe they can last a lifetime, especially as it’s evident that they already unwaveringly support one another. After all, while Taylor is currently also attending Columbus University as a Pre-Dental Student to pursue a career in dental hygiene, Mitchell is spreading his wings as a Nanny Content Creator. Honestly, we can not wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.

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