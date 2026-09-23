Team Moms Baseball: Where Are the Moms Today?

Youth sports are evolving, with young athletes and their families increasingly navigating a world where training begins at an early age. Paramount+’s ‘Team Moms: Baseball’ offers a look at this changing landscape through seven families whose young sons are enrolled at Legendary Prep Academy, a baseball training school founded in Scottsdale, Arizona. While the boys work toward developing their skills and pursuing their baseball dreams, their mothers are often working behind the scenes to support them through the pressures that come with competitive sports.

Rylee Baldri Has Been Running a Premium Business Since 2022

Rylee Baldri is the Co-Founder of Collezione Di Vini, a high-end wine brand that is imported from Italy. She previously spent years as a Business Advisor with The HD Group, helping clients with branding and more. Her work has also included consulting for medical practices and wellness companies. In 2022, she became Mrs. Arizona United States. She decided to use the platform to promote #TheHDLife and advocate for giving young people the tools to pursue their goals, while also supporting young families and “Mompreneurs.” Beyond work, family is clearly at the heart of Rylee’s world. She and her husband, Dallas Baldri, are raising their three children, Sofia, Stella and Salvatore. She has embraced building a life where ambition and family can grow together.

Melanie Dunmar is Managing a Business Alongside a Full-Time Job Today

Melanie Dunmar currently serves as Chief Product Officer at Design Works Gaming, where she has spent more than 17 years in different roles. Her time with the company began in project management in 2009, and she went on to become VP of Product Development and later Chief Operating Officer before stepping into her current position in February 2024. Earlier, Melanie spent over six years at Atronic Americas, working in game analysis, game development and R&D, and operations. Her career began with roles at Insight and Avnet, following her studies at Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University, where she earned a BS in Marketing. She later completed an MBA from the University of Phoenix. In addition, Melanie co-owns Champagne Haus, a wedding venue, with her best friend Tara. She and her husband Jon, celebrated 20 years of marriage in June 2026 and have two children, KJ and Mikayla.

Heather Feldhacker Leads a Private Life Away From the Spotlight

Heather Feldhecker has largely stayed out of the public eye. Unlike many of her castmates, she has had little presence in the public sphere, and the show marks her first major step into a more visible life. According to reports, Heather and her husband, Scott, are divorced. The two are now navigating co-parenting as they raise their son, Stryker, while their family dynamic becomes part of her reality-TV story.

Trish Mears Makes Social Media Content Around Her Family Life

Trish Mears has carved out a space as a lifestyle content creator. She shares a mix of home, wellness, fashion, and everyday living content while also working with brands such as Joah Brown and True Honey. Her online presence gives glimpses into both her personal style and the routines that shape family life. She is married to Casey Mears, the former professional racing driver, and together they are raising their two children, Samantha and Hayden. Trish’s content often brings together the different parts of her life in a fun and engaging manner.

Nina Scoffone Has Been Working Hard to Make Her Pilates Studio a Success

Nina Scoffone brings a personal understanding of home and family into her work as a real estate agent with North & Co. and Compass. She focuses on helping clients navigate and close property deals. As a mother of two, she has said that her experience raising a family gives her an added perspective when helping clients find homes that work for their own families. Beyond real estate, Nina is the founder of FORM Pilates & Wellness in Scottsdale, Arizona. She describes herself as a mother of two, though she has kept much of her family life private. One of her children, Rocco, has been publicly named. Nina and AJ continue to share moments of love and support for their family while maintaining a relatively low-key personal life.

Trina Taylor Hosts a Podcast With Her Fellow Cast Members

Trina Taylor and her husband, Joey Taylor, entered the show as the only retired couple among the cast. Since then, Trina has continued to build her presence through podcasting. She is co-hosting ‘Bleachers & Bullsht*’ with Joey and fellow cast members Erin and Tommy Wolczik. She also celebrated her son, Hett, turning 15, marking the occasion with a heartfelt tribute and plenty of love. Trina appears to keep much of her life away from the spotlight, but her podcast offers a more personal space where the couple can share behind-the-scenes stories, cast experiences, and other details from their lives.

Erin Wolczik is Making Sure Her Kids Get the Best Travel Expeiences

Travel is clearly a big part of Erin Wolczik’s family life. In August 2026, she and her husband Tommy marked their anniversary with a trip to France, while Portugal and Germany have also featured among their European travels. The family’s adventures have extended beyond Europe, with Erin, Tommy, and their children, Mia and Cole, ringing in 2026 in Costa Rica. Alongside being a mother and frequent traveler, Erin has a creative side, with photography forming another part of her work and interests. She is also a podcast host of ‘Bleachers & Bullsht*’ with her other cast members and husband.

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