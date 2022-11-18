Ted Throneberry Murder: Where Are Anne Throneberry, Mark Holsombach, and William Frazier Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Affairs: Betrayed By Love: Danger Is a Bored Spouse’ follows the brutal murder of 32-year-old Ted Throneberry in Van Buren County, Arkansas, in March 2004. The investigators conducted an extensive search for the perpetrators, involving federal authorities, only to find a highly unlikely individual as one of the killers. If you are interested to know more about the case, including the identities and current whereabouts of the perpetrators, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Ted Throneberry Die?

Theodore Russell “Ted” Throneberry was born on September 30, 1957, in Fayetteville in Cumberland County, North Carolina, to Rev. Vernie Lee Throneberry and Dorothy Jean Roberson Throneberry. He married AnneThroneberry in 1990, and the couple lived in Van Buren County in the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas. They owned a little ranch there, rearing animals and producing vegetables. Crime Author Paula Smith said Anne was the perfect match for Ted, sharing strong religious beliefs and a love for nature. 32-year-old Ted worked as a pipe fitter and was out of town for several days at a stretch.

On March 1, 2004, their 14th wedding anniversary, Ted and Anne mysteriously disappeared into thin air. Ted did not show up for work, and the couple seemingly went off the radar. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department got a search warrant for the Throneberry residence and found his jacket and wallet. The house was in order, and the officers could find no evidence of struggle anywhere. Investigators would later discover that Ted had been beaten to death, and his body was burned inside a plastic barrel until ash and small bone chips remained. According to police reports, his remains were scattered on a dirt trail near his home.

Who Killed Ted Throneberry?

Investigators found ample evidence at the Throneberry residence that pointed toward Ted returning home before he had disappeared along with his wife. They fanned out and questioned nearby residents and neighbors about the missing couple. The neighbors pointed the officers toward an isolated log cabin deep in the Ozark Mountains, owned by the family friends of the Throneberry couple – Mark A. Holsombach and William James “Billy” Frazier. Investigators went over to find Mark’s wife, Karen Holsombach, who denied having any info on Anne and Ted. The detectives looked into Mark and Billy to discover they had met in a Louisiana prison.

About two weeks into the investigation, the police were yet to find any evidence when they received a phone call that changed the course of the probe. Karen called the investigators from a women’s shelter and admitted that she had initially lied to them, alleging that Mark and Billy had kept Anne hostage. She feared that she might be next and sought help from law enforcement. Sensing Anne might be in danger, detectives staked the cabin again on March 22, 2004, only to be involved in a shootout with the perpetrators, Mark and Billy.

Amid the shooting, the men were able to flee with Anne into the Ozark National Forest, and the investigators began to consider Anne as a kidnap victim. The police still had no information on Ted, though. They found enormous supplies of food, water, and so many weapons and ammunition in the cabin that they had to inform the federal authorities. For the next 11 days, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department conducted an extensive search for the Throneberry couple, as well as Mark and Billy, with the help of Arkansas State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the FBI. They were worried that as more and more time passed, the chances of finding the kidnapped couple would get slimmer and slimmer.

However, the investigators were finally able to break the case when an acquaintance of Mark called the police with their location. Mark and Anne had gone to a Newton County residence and asked for food and water. He had placed a call to an acquaintance, asking for a ride. But the individual called the police instead, and the law enforcement officials were able to detain the two of them. Anne initially claimed that Mark had kidnapped her and Ted and shot her husband when he refused to give money to him. On the other hand, Mark alleged that not he but Billy had committed the murder.

Where Are Anne Throneberry, Mark Holsombach, and William Frazier Now?

Billy was caught a couple of days later and confessed everything when he learned that the murder of Ted was being pinned on him. Anne had hired him and Mark as ranch hands, and they became good friends with the Throneberry couple over the years. With Ted away from home for weeks, Anne and Mark had an extramarital affair and planned to murder Ted to have him out of the way and get his property. Bill and Mark beat Ted to death, while Anne helped them dispose of the body.

Mark was convicted of capital murder, a criminal attempt to commit capital murder, kidnapping, and a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to life without parole on November 4, 2005. As per official court records, he is serving his sentence at the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction. Bill was sentenced in May 2006 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of committing capital murder, first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. He is in the Tucker Unit and scheduled to be released in April 2025.

After being convicted of manslaughter, kidnapping, and hindering apprehension or prosecution, Anne was sentenced to 28 years in prison on January 26, 2007. She first became eligible for parole in 2015 but was imprisoned in Wrightsville Unit as of March 2020. Now in her early 60s, she is out on parole and claims her innocence, vehemently denying the allegation of an affair with Mark.

