Teenage Newlyweds: Where Are They Now? Are The Couples Still Married?

While the idea of marriage can be daunting to some, the cast of Hulu’s ‘Teenage Newlyweds’ did not seem to have much issue when it came to embracing the idea. What makes their determination to start a married life even more impressive is the fact that they chose to embark upon the journey at such a young age. With couples featuring at least one partner under 20 while the other one is just barely over it, the idea that they must now shoulder real-life responsibilities does seem intriguing.

For season 1 of the show, viewers are introduced to three different couples whose obstacles to a happy married life might be different from each other, but that does not mean that viewers are unable to find common threads linking them all. As such, fans of the series became quite invested in the journeys undertaken by the newlyweds. This has only led them to become ever so curious about just what happened to their favorite couples. Are they still married? Just what have they been up to these days?

Halie and George Alexander are Happily Married

We are starting off with none other than Halie and George Alexander, the couple that got married at the respective ages of 18 and 21. Their decision may not have been conventional, but the fact that they celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on September 5, 2023. Over the years, the couple has not only grown to love each other more but has also progressed much in other aspects of their lives. Presently, they do not have any children and often enjoy the company of their dog, Mona Lisa.

Halie and George now live in Long Beach, California. The two moved there in August 2020 after leaving the city of Baltimore, Maryland, behind them. From a basement in Utah to residing in the City of Angels, the couple has certainly come a long way. As of writing, Halie works for Wild Child – Party and Supply. She is also affiliated with Sister Teeth as a musician. The reality TV star has always been open about her views and has been an open supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Brenda and Travis Wolf are Enjoying Marital Bliss

Brenda and Travis Wolf are also very happily married as of writing. The couple completed eight years of their marriage on July 18, 2023, and seems determined to complete many more years together. While Brenda prefers to completely remain away from the limelight, Travis does share tidbits from the couple’s life with the world, which has allowed the fans to showcase their support for the two for several years.

Often enjoying the company of their beloved dog Mishka, Brenda and Travis have continued to live life to the fullest. From exploring Paris, France, in May 2018 to visiting Joshua Tree National Park in December 2021, the reality TV stars have had plenty of adventures in the last few years. In June 2019, Brenda proudly graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), an achievement celebrated by her and her husband Travis, who stated on Instagram how he was “one lucky husband to have a wifey so smart and talented.”

Emma and Joey Jackson are Proud Parents

Even though Emma and Joey Jackson’s time on the Hulu show itself was not the best, it did not stop the fans from hoping that they would be able to work on their differences and hopefully realize their dreams of a happy married life. Well, it seems like the reality TV stars were able to overcome the obstacles ahead of them. In fact, as of writing, the two are happily married and seem to be enjoying the happiness that a marital relationship often brings into one’s life.

Based in Dallas, Oregon, Emma and Joey became parents to a son in November 2019. The now happy family of three seems to enjoy spending time with each other very much. Joey is presently employed at Kiefer Nissan of Corvallis, having started working for the organization on August 16, 2019. Emma herself has not shared much about her professional life and instead seems over the moon about the love and care that she has found within her family.

