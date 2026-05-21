Are Tejasswi and Karan From Desi Bling Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling’ showcases the glamorous and extravagant lives of some of the most well-known Indian personalities living in Dubai. In season 1, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash moved to the city to begin a new chapter in their lives together. They were warmly welcomed by the close-knit community already established there and felt optimistic about the future ahead of them. However, they soon realized that settling into a completely new environment would not be easy and that the experience would test their relationship in ways they had never faced before.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Sealed Their Relationship With an Engagement

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were already popular television stars in their own right when they first met in 2021. Both of them were participants on ‘Bigg Boss’ season 15 and lived under the same roof while being under constant public scrutiny for months. During their time in the house, they grew close to one another, and after Tejasswi emerged as the season’s winner, the two decided to continue their relationship outside the show. Tejasswi later shared that Karan had wanted to get married almost immediately, but her mother advised them to take their time and get to know each other in the real world before making a lifelong commitment. Over the years that followed, Karan and Tejasswi became one of television’s most loved celebrity couples, often making public appearances and featuring on-screen together.

They appeared on ‘Celebrity MasterChef India’ and ‘Temptation Island India,’ while fans affectionately gave them the ship name “TejRan.” In the season, after dating for four years, the couple moved to Dubai because Tejasswi wanted to open her own restaurant and hoped to build a new life together there. Initially, things seemed smooth between them, but tensions surfaced when Karan confided in some of his male friends about problems in the relationship. He admitted feeling that Tejasswi was not always as supportive of him as he tried to be of her and that he often carried responsibility for many of her commitments and activities. The issue eventually led to an argument in front of their friends, but Karan later decided that he wanted to move forward with their future together. In the finale episode, he gathered all their friends, dressed in a sherwani, and proposed to Tejasswi, who gave an emotional “Yes!”

Tejasswi and Karan Would be Preparing For Their Upcoming Nuptials

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have received significant public attention and backlash throughout their relationship. Since they got together while filming a reality television series, many people questioned how long their romance would actually last. Around that time, Karan’s former girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, also shared a few cryptic posts on social media, which further fueled conversations about an alleged cheating scandal online. Despite all the scrutiny, Karan and Tejasswi continued standing by each other for years.

There was also considerable discussion surrounding the nine-year age difference between the couple. Even during Desi Bling, when Karan opened up about some of the problems they were facing, he admitted that their age gap could sometimes contribute to differences in perspective. However, their bond ultimately proved stronger than the criticism surrounding them. The couple has now publicly confirmed their engagement, despite Karan denying the rumors back in mid-2025 when speculation around the filming first began circulating.

Both Karan and Tejasswi are passionate about traveling, and much of 2026 seems to have been filled with beach vacations and time spent together. In March 2026, they were also spotted watching an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match together. Earlier, in November 2025, the couple had traveled to Singapore as well, and they likely have many more plans lined up for the future. At present, they appear busy preparing for their wedding, and although they have not yet revealed the date, it seems likely that an official announcement could come soon.

Tejasswi and Karan Are Popularly Recognised Actors in India

Karan Kundrra began his acting career in 2009 with Indian television dramas and quickly became a recognizable face in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he became closely associated with MTV’s “Roadies’ after joining the franchise and later appeared in several reality shows and celebrity specials. His charismatic screen presence helped him build a strong fan following across television and digital platforms. Karan has also explored hosting and is currently associated with MTV’s ‘Splitsvilla’ season 16 alongside Sunny Leone. Apart from television, he has also been working on upcoming film projects, including one reportedly titled ‘Dilphire,’ while continuing to remain one of the more popular personalities in Indian entertainment.

Tejasswi Prakash is a self-made actress who began her journey in Indian television in 2012 and steadily built a successful career for herself. Over the years, she has headlined several popular television dramas like ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ and ‘Karn Sangini.’ Beyond acting, Tejasswi has also stepped into entrepreneurship and launched Sam’s Salon, a beauty venture aimed at offering a complete salon experience. Today, she remains one of the most talked-about television and internet celebrities and has even bigger plans for her future.

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