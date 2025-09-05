Terence Crawford’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Boxer?

It was on September 28, 1987, when Terence “Bud” Crawford was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Debra “Debbie” Crawford and Terence Crawford Sr., as their only son among three children. The truth is, the family’s financial situation wasn’t great at the time, resulting in him growing up in a rather dangerous area where crime and violence were so prevalent that he ended up getting entangled in it too. Fortunately, though, thanks to a well-wishing neighbor, some chance opportunities, as well as his own unwavering hard work, he managed to turn his entire world upside down and become a world-renowned boxer.

How Did Terence “Bud” Crawford Earn His Money?

While Terence was indeed often involved with the wrong crowds at an early age, resulting in him getting into fights and getting kicked out of five schools, things changed when he was 7. That’s when his neighbor Carl Washington invited him to join his boxing gym, just for the young child to suddenly find solace in this controlled physical environment before also finding mentors in those around him. His initial passion was actually wrestling, but his natural instincts as well as movement drove him to somehow develop boxing skills with a distinctive, wrestling-influenced style full of agile moves and switch-ups.

Terence reportedly kickstarted his amateur career not long after he first got involved in the sport, meaning he competed in various competitions across the nation beginning from when he was a child. However, it wasn’t until he was in his late teens that he really sowed the seeds to make a name for himself, hoping to become an Olympic athelete by the time the next games rolled around in 2008. He was confident he would be able to achieve this dream if he continued to dedicate himself to his craft, especially once he also erupted in state and national headlines after a few championship wins.

Terence was 19 when he secured his first gold medal at the National PAL Boxing Championship in 2006, which he followed with another gold at the Blue & Gold National Championship that same year. Then, he got silver at the 2006 National Golden Gloves Competition and a Bronze at the 2006 National Championship before bagging yet another gold at the 2007 US Pan American Box-Offs. The fighter thus participated in the 2007 Pan American Games as well as the 2007 National Championship, only to secure a bronze at both, which sadly wasn’t enough for him to realize his Olympic dreams.

Therefore, Terence decided to turn professional in 2008, crashing through the industry doors to make his presence known by winning his debut match on March 14 with a knockout in round one. He followed this with a few more significant wins before stepping into the Lightweight category in 2013, wherein he unequivocally defeated Alejandro Sanabria, Andrey Klimov, and finally Ricky Burns. This last fight on March 1, 2014, is what earned the then-26-year-old his very first championship, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Lightweight title, which he defended twice prior to moving up.

Terence got into the Light Welterweight category in 2015, where he quickly proved his mettle once again by knocking out Thomas Dulorme on April 18, 2015, in round six for the vacant WBO title. He then defended his championship six times over a period of two years, with a brief stint in 2017 as the holder of the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), and World Boxing Council (WBC) titles too. However, in the end, the undisputed athlete officially vacated his hard-earned titles on October 26, 2017, in order to move up to the Welterweight category without any issues.

This division is where Terence got opportunities to hone his skills further, just for him to end up securing the WB O title in his first fight of the category and against Jeff Horn on June 9, 2018. He subsequently defended his winning streak six times over 4 years before coming face-to-face with then-WBA, IBF, and WBC Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. for a title unification match. Ultimately, on July 29, 2023, he secured all four major Welterweight titles after systematically breaking down his opponent until the referee had no choice but to stop the fight during the ninth round.

Since then, Terence has not only defended his championships but also moved up to the Light Middleweight category in 2024 to defeat Israil Madrimov for his WBA Super Welterweight Title. In other words, with him being a quadruple champion as well as having a pro career record of 41 wins from 41 matches (out of which 31 were knockouts), he is considered one of the best boxers to be active as of writing. We should mention that another source of this athlete’s earnings is his sponsorships and endorsement deals with different brands across the globe, including Everlast, Ulysse Nardin, Riyadh Season, and more.

Terence “Bud” Crawford’s Net Worth

Considering the fact that Terence has been boxing since he was a mere child prior to turning professional over 17 years ago, it’s safe to assume he has managed to accumulate significant wealth. From what we can tell, unfortunately, his income wasn’t much while he was an amateur, since most competitions either had small purses or simply provided future opportunities to winners. However, things changed when he made his professional debut in 2008 as he not only got a guarantee of purse – initially ranging between $80,000 to $125,000 – but also started receiving brand, promotional, and sponsorship deals.

Terence’s guarantee per match actually kept on increasing as the years passed, owing to him conquering any challenge thrown at him, with it being around $1.5 million in 2016, $3 million in 2017, and close to $4 million in 2018. Therefore, it’s no surprise his guarantee is nearly $10 million in 2025 – that’s the minimum sum he will reportedly walk away with following his fight with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez on September 13, 2025. His journey leading up to this event has even been chronicled in Netflix’s ‘Countdown: Canelo vs. Crawford,’ so he has likely bagged something from this avenue too. Therefore, taking all these aspects into account, along with the undisputed champion’s possible annual earnings from sponsorships/endorsements, his assets like his home in Omaha as well as his watch collection, his investments, his returns, his charitable work, and his expenses as a father of 7, we believe Terence Crawford has a net worth of $25 million.

