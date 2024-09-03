Teresa Obert: Where is Hope Solo’s Half-Sister Now?

Netflix’s documentary ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer’ chronicles a turbulent period in the life of former soccer player Hope Solo, exploring her relationship with her half-sister, Teresa Obert. After learning about her father’s other family, Hope started to nurture a strong companionship with her half-sibling, who described the former as her “best friend” until an unfortunate fight separated them. The then-goalkeeper was arrested for assaulting Obert and her son, Christian. Legal and public battles ensued in which both parties blamed the other for the fight. Obert spoke with the media to state her side of the story when Hope appeared on national television to free herself from the blame!

Teresa Obert Reportedly Sustained Several Injuries Following a Fight With Hope Solo

On June 20, 2014, Hope Solo appeared at Teresa Obert’s house in Kirkland, Washington State. According to the latter’s deposition, the soccer player was “drunk” and seen with a bottle of wine. Since she allegedly was not in a state to drive, the Oberts asked her to come inside the house. Hope then reportedly continued to drink, occasionally joined by her half-sister. As the night progressed, Teresa’s son, Christian, as per his deposition, had to endure “a lot of verbal abuse.” According to court documents, the goalkeeper called her nephew “fat, unathletic, and crazy,” which provoked him to ask her to leave the house.

While Hope was leaving the house, words were supposedly exchanged between her and her nephew. The teenager told the police that the soccer player hit him in the face and struck him several times. Meanwhile, Teresa intervened, but allegedly only to get attacked by her half-sister. “She [Hope] grabbed him [Christian] by the head, and she kept slamming him into the cement over and over again. So I came from behind her, and I pulled her over and, you know, to get her off my son. And then, once she got off, she started punching me in the face over and over again,” Teresa told ESPN’s ‘Outside the Lines’ in May 2015.

As per Teresa, she was severely injured by Hope. “She [Hope] started punching me in the face. Over and over again. And I spit out a piece of tooth,” she told KIRO-TV in October 2015. After this alleged attack, she asked her son to call 9-1-1. When Sergeant Phil Goguen arrived at the scene, he saw the Oberts with “signs of fatigue or exhaustion. Their faces were flush, and beads of sweat were visible on or about their faces.” Chuck Pierce, another officer who was involved in the case, wrote in his report that Teresa had “bruising on the left side of her face” and a “large scratch mark on the right side of her neck,” with difficulty standing. Hope was then arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence.

Teresa Obert Tried to Protect Her Son From Hope Solo’s Allegations

After the incident, Hope Solo appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ and blamed Teresa Obert’s son, Christian. “I was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of my 17-year-old nephew, who is 6-foot-9, 280 pounds. I was struck over the head and concussed pretty severely. It was a very scary night,” the soccer player said in 2015. The particular interview provoked Teresa to appear before the media to share her and Christian’s sides of the story. “I felt like I had just been kicked in the head. She [Hope] should have been happy, but then, randomly, she goes on ‘Good Morning America’ and lies,” she said in the same ‘Outside the Lines’ interview.

Teresa was upset about the alleged lies Hope said about her son. “I was very upset. It never had anything to do with size. She [Hope] has tried to make him [Christian] feel small his whole life. He’s not aggressive. She’s a trained athlete. She’s strong,” she added. Teresa and her son were ordered by the court to be deposed. Todd Maybrown, Hope’s lawyer, interviewed them, and the experience was harsh for the mother and child. She left her town when the court ordered them to be deposed again. “I told [my son] he would never have to be alone with [Maybrown] again unless he was in court, you know, at trial. It was so upsetting,” she told ‘Outside the Lines.’

In January 2015, the charges against Hope were dismissed partially because of Teresa and her son’s unwillingness to cooperate. The same was reinstated in October 2015 after the prosecution filed an appeal in the Superior Court of Washington. Teresa was ready to move on from the incident if her half-sister had apologized to her, which seemingly never happened. “It wasn’t to get her in trouble. It wasn’t for all of this. And if she just would have said sorry and taken the plea and got herself help, this would be over. But we continue on because she continues to lie,” she said in the same KIRO-TV interview.

Teresa Obert is Leading a Private Life With Her Family Today

Teresa and Christian Obert eventually decided to stop involving in the case against Hope Solo. In May 2018, the prosecution dropped the charges against the former soccer player since the mother and son wanted to move on with their lives and didn’t wish to participate in a trial. Back in 2015, Teresa decided not to talk to her half-sister ever again. She joined her son to burn soccer gear and jerseys gifted by Hope. She found the ritualistic practice “super-healing” and continued to do so for a while. They also started not to use the retired goalkeeper’s name again, referring to the latter as “H” and substituting the word “hope” with “desire.”

Teresa accepted that her relationship with Hope had been broken for good. “[…] I know we won’t be in each other’s lives, you know? Because I know she [Hope] is so strong-willed. She’ll never tell the truth. And she’ll hate me for doing this. She probably believes her story at this point. So, yeah. I guess, you know, I did mourn my sister, have gone through every emotion. It’s like a death. It’s worse,” she told ‘Outside the Lines’ in 2015. Since then, Teresa has completely moved on from the incident and stayed away from the spotlight. On the professional front, she is also a philanthropist who has promoted various organizations, such as the Maui Humane Society and the ALS Association.

Teresa Tied the Knot With Her Loving Partner in 2023

It looks like Teresa is now content in relation to matters of the heart too as she tied the knot with her partner on June 25, 2023, in the presence of their family, friends and other loved ones. It was likely a private affair and the couple were ecstatic as they entered into a lifelong commitment. After the wedding, the two embarked on their honeymoon in the resort community of Wailea in Maui County, Hawaii, where they enjoyed the breathtaking oceanic views of the serene beaches.

Teresa has seemingly found comfort and happiness in a new chapter of her life following the legal and personal battles she had to fight against Hope. From what we can tell, Teresa is now focused on furthering her life on both personal and professional fronts, all while enveloped in the warmth and care of her loving partner, her son, Christian, her mother, Judith Solo, and their dogs.

Read More: Best Sports Documentaries On Netflix