Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens: Are the Athletes Still Together?

While former soccer superstar Hope Solo has experienced many ups and downs in life, she never could have imagined her romantic relationship would fall into the tumultuous category too. However, as briefly indicated in Netflix’s ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs US Soccer,’ it did — she has been married to Jerramy Stevens since 2012, but their union has not been without challenges. Yet, if we’re being honest, most of these challenges have had to do with either external aspects entirely out of their control or individual issues they have needed to face head-on for too long.

Hope and Jerramy Were Friends Before They Got Romantically Involved

Hope first came across Jerramy around the late 1990s while they were both star student-athletes at the University of Washington in Seattle, only to gradually build a bond. She was set on becoming the best goalkeeper the world had ever seen, whereas he was determined to make a name for himself in the NFL, so they didn’t even think of being more than friends back then. Nevertheless, they remained in contact and actually got to know one another as the years passed while the 6’7″ athlete played for the Seattle Seahawks, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, things completely changed in the fall of 2011 as retired tight end Jerramy finally confessed he was in love with Hope, knowing full well she was essentially at the peak of her soccer career. This duo was actually out having sushi for dinner in Los Angeles when he held her hand and professed his feelings, only for her to be in such shock she shouted at him before walking away. “I didn’t know what to say,” she once candidly told Elle. “So I said, ‘Fuck you,’ and we didn’t talk for a year.” When she did face the truth, everything just fell into place, and they married within months.

Hope and Jerramy Have Both Had Their Fair Share of Legal Troubles

While Hope and Jerramy admittedly had a whirlwind romance that led them to blissfully tie the knot within two months of their reconciliation, they never imagined they’d do so at the heels of an arrest. As per the former, they had invited a few of their loved ones over to their place the night before their nuptials, only for their “two a*****e brothers” to get into such a fight that the police were called. Little did anyone know they would actually end up arresting the former NFL athlete on suspicion of domestic violence because his fiance had a bloody elbow by the time they arrived at the scene.

Jerramy was fortunately released without any charges once the misunderstanding was cleared up, resulting in him and Hope proceeding with their planned wedding on November 13, 2012. But alas, they had no idea their troubles were far from over as their own individual issues would cause them to face one public scandal after another — yet they always stood by one another.

Whether it be Hope’s 2014 arrest on suspicion of allegedly assaulting her half-sister and nephew, Jerramy’s DUI conviction in 2015, or her suspension as well as termination from the women’s soccer team, they faced it all together. In fact, he was right by her sight even when she was leading the charge to get women athletes equal pay before her termination and then again during her federal case against the US soccer federation shortly after.

Hope and Jerramy’s Setbacks Have Only Made Them Stronger

While many couples would have crumbled under half the pressure Hope and Jerramy have dealt with over the years, they have admittedly proudly only learned from it before growing stronger together. The fact they were even able to endure the heartbreak of a double miscarriage in 2018 — Hope was pregnant with twins but unfortunately soon lost them both — says a lot about them, too.

Thankfully, Hope and Jerramy’s luck did change by the time 2020 rolled around, especially with them welcoming their rainbow twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, on March 4. They did hit a snag in 2022 when the former was arrested for DWI while her babies were in the car, but they were able to bounce back thanks to her taking accountability and making a change.

Hope actually voluntarily entered into an in-patient alcohol treatment program in April of 2022, stating her “energies and focus are totally directed to” her health, healing, and family. From what we can tell, she got out after completing the program in July of the same year, following which she, Jerramy, and their two kids have been doing great in the state they now call home, North Carolina.

Hope has since even been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and her husband of 12 years, Jerramy, was the one to announce it after giving a heartfelt speech about how strong he knows she is. What’s more is that even this ‘All Things Being Equal’ author and ‘Hope Solo’ speaks podcast host never misses an opportunity to gush about her husband and all that he has done for their family on social, making it evident this couple will never let anything or anyone come in between them.

As for what this couple likes to do in their personal times, Hope has actually indicated that if she and Jerramy are not traveling or undertaking new experiences, they often prefer to just spend quality time at home with one another, their loved ones, and their dogs. “I know people probably think we party all the time,” she once said, “but we don’t really go out that much. And when we do, we end up going to the movies. We’re pretty boring people.”

