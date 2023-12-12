US Women WC 2023 Team: Where Are the Soccer Players Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team’ can only be described as equal parts inspiring and riveting. That’s because it carefully revolves around the two-time defending female national soccer team as they navigate the 2023 FIFA Tournament, along with its unfortunate, unexpected conclusion. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about this squad’s then-head coach as well as its most prominent athletes — both on and off the field — we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Vlatko Andonovski is Back at the National Women’s Soccer League

It was on December 5, 2012, when former Macedonian-American central defender Vlatko signed a contract to become the FC Kansas City’s head coach following six playing seasons, four years of retirement, plus another two as a managerial assistant. He subsequently served a few different clubs over seven years before being appointed to the U.S. national team, where he oversaw 65 matches in total for 51 wins, 9 draws, and 5 losses, but it still wasn’t enough. Therefore, after their Round of 16 World Cup crash in 2023, this happily married family man decided to willingly part ways from this responsibility in exchange for later assuming the Kansas City Current’s Head Coach-Director role, starting in 2024.

Alexandra “Alex” Morgan Has Found a Work-Life Balance

Considering Alex is arguably one of the most prominent names when it comes to women’s sports worldwide, there’s no denying there’s always something rather significant on her plate. However, it appears as if this national team plus the San Diego Wave FC captain/forward, has managed to find a way to focus on both her dreams as an athlete and as a family woman without compromising on anything. She trains, plays, fulfills media requirements, is the co-founder of a sports brand named Togethxr, runs a foundation of her own, and is a happily married, devoted, present mother of one.

Lindsey Horan is a Captain and a Fiancé

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Lindsey is soaring at the moment — she has actually gone from a Portland Thorns FC athlete to the co-captain of the U.S. national team in mere years. Moreover, this 29-year-old attacking midfielder, central midfielder, and forward is currently a part of the Lyon French club in Division 1 Féminine, all the while planning her nuptials with Tyler Heaps. He’s an analyst based out of Monte Carlo, Monaco, at the moment, while she’s a professional soccer player training for the 2024 Olympics, but they do always manage to make things work — that’s why he got down on one knee on June 23, 2023.

Megan Rapinoe is Now Really Retired

Although Megan publicly announced her retirement just prior to the 2023 World Cup at the age of 38, she played her final professional match as a winger for OL Reign on November 11, 2023. She thus essentially chose to walk away from her passion on a high rather than seriously harming herself by pushing limits, enabling her to be remembered as one of the most decorated female athletes in her field. This loud and proud lesbian, LGBTQ+ activist, plus philanthropist holds two World Cup titles (2015 as well as 2019), has 203 caps for the national team, has earned three NWSL Shields through OL Reign, and won the Ballon d’Or Feminin in 2019.

Lynn Williams is an Atletete, Fiancé, and Podcaster

Like Lindsey, even Lynn is thriving at the moment because she’s not just living her childhood dream, but she’s also doing so alongside people who genuinely, unwaveringly love and care for her. In fact, this pro is presently a part of both the Gotham FC league club plus the national team as a forward, all the while being joyfully engaged to Australia-born basketball player turned reality star Markley Biyendolo. Then, coming to her work in the public/media sphere, she is the proud co-host of a purely women’s soccer-based podcast called ‘Snacks,’ alongside fellow athlete Samantha “Sam” Mewis.

Kristie Mewis Recently Got Engaged Too

Not to be confused with her aforementioned younger sister Sam in any way, shape, or form, despite them both being incredibly skilled and experienced midfielders, Kristi is on another level right now. We actually say this because the former has unfortunately been dealing with a bad knee injury for a while, whereas the latter has been thriving on the field for both Gotham FC plus the national team. It’s also imperative to note that she recently got engaged to her partner of 2/3 years, Australian women’s national soccer team captain Sam Kerr, on September 1, 2023 — yes, her sister and her partner share the exact same name.

Alyssa Thompson’s Career is Just Beginning

Alyssa may only be 19 as of writing (born November 7, 2009), yet her skills and determination as a forward are such that she has been able to turn pro immediately following high school graduation. In fact, her decision not to go down the collegiate route has worked wonders since she’s presently getting opportunities to play on both a national as well as an international level with Angel City FC league club plus the U.S. team. This way, she’s gradually getting prepared for not just the 2024 Summer Olympics but also the 2027 FIFA World Cup, along with all other such major tournaments — the experience is calming her nerves.

Julie Ertz is an Athlete Turned Family Woman

Having gone down the more traditional route, Julie signed with the Chicago Red Stars league club as a midfielder-defender following four years of playing ball at the Santa Clara University Broncos. She actually remained here right until 2021, following which she played the 2023 season with Angel City FC prior to retiring for good — during this period, she even served on the national team in full force. However, today, at the age of 31, it appears as if this public figure is glad to simply focus on her young, growing family — she tied the knot with NFL tight end Zach Ertz back on March 26, 2017, and they welcomed a beautiful baby boy into their world on August 11, 2022.

Kelley O’Hara is Still an Active Athlete

Last but definitely not least, we have Kelley O’Hara, a woman we can only describe as the epitome of speed, grace, and all-roundedness, considering she can play as a centreback, defense, fullback, wingback, and winger. Yet, today, this two-time World Cup Winner (2015 as well as 2019), Olympic gold medalist, plus incredible athlete primarily serves as a wingback for the Gotham FC league club and the national team. She may be 35, but she has shown no direct or indirect signs of slowing down, let alone stopping anytime soon, making it seem like she has no plans of stepping away from soccer in the near future.

