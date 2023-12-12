Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr Are Happily Engaged

While there’s no denying the world of sports is quite complex on its own, things get even more challenging for young athletes once the aspect of romantic relationships gets added into the mix. However, as evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team’ by Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr, they can balance it all with just a bit of communication, effort, and passion. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about this particular couple — with a specific focus on their love affair’s timeline as well as their current standing — we’ve got the essential details for you.

Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr’s Journey

It was in early August 2021 when United States Midfielder Kristie and Australian forward Sam sparked viral dating rumors following a match between their two nations during the Tokyo Olympics. The latter’s team had actually lost 4-3 against the soon-to-be bronze medalists, so her opponent was caught giving her a comforting hug while sitting right on the field before they began chatting. It was so touching that the internet went crazy, driving them to confirm their romance less than 5 days later, as seen below — though they’d openly been flirting on social media since March 2021.

The truth is fans were super excited for both Kristie and Sam despite them being professional players from different countries altogether since they could see that the impact on them was only positive. While the former gradually rose the ranks, the latter was/is Captain and seemed to have found true love after the end of a rather public 7-year relationship (around 2020) — long-distance didn’t matter. The fact they could abide by their hectic schedules as well as make time for one another by either visiting or traveling together, per their online platforms, also made a huge difference from all angles.

Kristie and Sam may be rivals on the field, but they are truly devoted to each other off it, even when it gets really confusing or creepy for the former because her younger sister is also named Sam. It was admittedly a little awkward for the Captain to have found such chemistry with a competitor too, yet she has since revealed the initial weeks they spent together while there was a quarantine going on was enough for her to know there was no denying their affinity. It thus comes as no surprise neither of them has ever shied away from making the key events of their personal life known either in interviews, on Instagram, or now in the Netflix documentary series.

“Sam — she’s just like the best person ever,” Kristie gushed in the original production. “I feel like everybody says that about their partner, but I just feel so lucky that she likes me. I mean, obviously, her as a soccer player, she’s just incredible.” The Australian also said, “I think it drives us. We’re both so competitive, but then we have our support. Some days, I’ll come out from a game, or she’ll come out from a game, and we’ll just say we don’t wanna talk about soccer [so we don’t].” We should mention they even indicated that although they’re “over” the long-distance thing, they still make sure not to let it affect their personal or professional situation in any way, shape, or form.

Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr Are Still Together

Of course! Despite Kristie being a soccer player for the U.S. national team plus Gotham FC club and Sam striking for the Australian national team plus the Chelsea club, they’re still blissfully together. In fact, the couple actually got engaged on September 1, 2023, which the former confirmed in November via an exclusive interview with People as well as an Instagram post. “[Sam is my] biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain all, all of my crazy antics,” she candidly stated. As for their secret to success, they revealed it in 2022 by conceding they “set little milestones” to make things work.

Sam had expressed, “I think the thing that keeps us going is that we can see an endpoint. We both just want each other to do so well in our careers. I don’t think you could be in a long-distance relationship with someone who didn’t get the sport. She fully gets it and I get it. So we just support each other… We make time during the week where we’ll watch the same show and FaceTime or have dinner together or something. But it’s tough.”

Kristie even told GAFFER she’s out and proud not just because that’s who she is but also because she hopes it educates others as well as inspires closeted individuals to claim their real selves too. “I think just being out and being two girls in love, I think if we can change one or two people’s lives and the way that they feel about each other and how comfortable they feel, then that means a lot to me… I love to share my relationship on social media. So I think if we can change the way one or two people feel about themselves, they can look at us and see that we’re happy and we’re trying to be as successful as we can, and we’re an out gay couple. I think that that’s so important.”

