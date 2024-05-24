Where are Teresa Sievers’ Daughters Now?

When holistic doctor Teresa Ann Grace Tottenham Sievers was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in her Bonita Springs, Florida, home, it honestly left the entire nation baffled to the core. However, as carefully chronicled in NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Road Trip,’ what was worse was that it turned out her husband of 12 years, Mark Sievers, had orchestrated everything as a murder for hire. He was thus eventually arrested, indicted, tried, convicted, and sentenced to death, meaning their two young daughters have since sadly ended up losing both their parents in one way or another.

Who Are Teresa Sievers’ Daughters?

It was reportedly back around 2003 when Teresa first came across Mark through a mutual connection — her friend and his sister, Stacey Sievers — only for them to soon fall head over heels. The truth is they did form an affinity almost immediately despite her being a recent divorcee, which is why they were over the moon even when they married in a whirlwind once she fell pregnant. The holistic doctor and the nurse hence welcomed their first daughter Josephine six months later, followed by Carmela in 2007 after they’d relocated from St. Petersburg to Bonita Springs for good.

As per reports, the Sievers appeared to be an idyllic bunch from the outside, yet the couple’s union was such by 2015 that Mark was worried Teresa was soon going to leave and take their kids with her. Therefore, since he didn’t have the financial means to fight her for custody either, he came upon the idea of removing her from the picture altogether by having her killed by a paid third party. That’s when he contacted his trusted childhood friend Curtis Wright, who agreed to “take care of it” for $100,000 from the $4.43 million the former would receive as a payout from her life insurance.

Unbeknownst to Mark, Curtis then approached career criminal Jimmy Ray Rodgers for some aid in this ordeal, following which these Missouri residents made their way to Florida together on June 27. The duo already knew from the former that although the family was on vacation, Teresa was to return home alone the following night for some business, and that’s when they ambushed her. They struck her a total of 17 times over the head before simply walking away, killing her without ever giving her a chance to say goodbye to her two daughters — 11 and 8 years old at the time.

Teresa Sievers’ Daughters Were Raised By Her Family

As per reports, Josephine and Carmela only found out their mother had been murdered shortly before her funeral, with their father telling them, “There’s bad people in this world, and bad people do bad things.” Nobody could’ve even imagined at this point that he was actually involved, so the girls continued living with him to have a sense of normalcy right until his arrest in December 2015. That’s when their temporary custody was given to Teresa’s mother despite Mark wanting his mother to have them, resulting in court proceedings that ended with the former being granted full custody in May 2016.

Mary Ann Groves has since indicated this entire ordeal has left Josephine and Carmela with severe emotional as well as psychological trauma, especially as they still don’t wish for any harm to come to their father. In fact, during Mark’s January 2020 sentencing hearing, it’d come to light the girls had actually written personal letters to the presiding judge, pleading with him not to hand down the death penalty, but to no avail.

Coming to Josephine and Carmela’s current standing, it appears as if despite them now being 20 and 17 years old, respectively, they both prefer to remain well away from the limelight, all the while keeping their mother’s memories alive in their heart. As for their connection with Mark, it’s unfortunately unclear whether they have any contact with him or not at the moment as he remains on death row in Raiford, Florida.

