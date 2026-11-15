Is Terese Based on a Real Mistress? Did Emperor Franz Have Illegitimate Kids?

In its third season, Netflix’s ‘The Empress’ puts the royal Habsburg couple through the wringer as each step seems to bring a new challenge for them. Emperor Franz feels cornered on all sides, with the war against Napoleon turning adversely and the Hungarian rebellion gaining ground. The deaths of his people in the wars weigh heavily on Franz’s soul, and it starts to affect his relationship with Elisabeth as well. Further misunderstandings and miscommunications lead them to drift so far apart that there is room for a new person. Franz brings a woman named Terese into his life, and the affair leads to the conception of twins. Considering how Franz seemed to have been so in love with his wife, his affair marks the beginning of something very drastic in their marriage. This plotline gains more legitimacy because it reflects Franz’s real affairs. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Franz’s Affair With Terese Presents a Fictional Picture of His Real Affairs

‘The Empress’ follows the true story of Emperor Franz and Empress Elisabeth, but some parts of the story have been fictionalized for dramatic purposes. This includes Franz’s affair with Terese. In real life, there is no documented affair that the Austrian emperor had with a woman named Terese. But he did have several affairs throughout his life. According to the World of the Habsburgs, Franz had a long list of affairs, most of which were short-lived. He reportedly secretly romanced ladies of the court, who received social or political favors to advance themselves or their husbands in society and in their careers. It is also rumored that the emperor secretly courted actresses, performers, and palace servants.

It is also believed that each affair was at least financially favorable for the women, who either received money or more influence due to their secret connection to the emperor. The show’s creators likely cast Terese as an amalgamation of all the women Franz is rumored to have had affairs with. The limited scope of the series meant they couldn’t go into as much detail about every single side romance that the married man had. Still, several things in the show’s version reflect reality. Much as rumored in real life, the fictional version of the emperor also offers Terese financial stability, especially when she reveals she is pregnant with his twins. He is ready to provide for them, but he refuses to acknowledge them as his own.

A similar thing is said to have happened with the real-life emperor, who never publicly acknowledged any children other than those he legitimately had with Elisabeth. One of the most well-known affairs the emperor is said to have had is with Anna Nahowski. She was around fourteen when she crossed paths with the 45-year-old Franz in a park. She was married to another man, but the affair continued, with Franz providing for her financially. It is rumored that she divorced her first husband in 1878 and then married a railroad officer named Franz Nahowski with the Emperor’s approval. Anna is known to have had three children: Anna, Helene, and Franz, one or all of whom are rumored to have been her lover’s, though none of them are confirmed as such.

Another of Franz’s rumored affairs is said to have been with Katharina Schratt. Reportedly, he started dating Katharina while he was still with Anna. While some believe that their relationship was entirely platonic, others believe that Katharina may have been approved for an affair with Franz by Elisabeth herself. It is believed that the Empress saw her not as competition but as a replacement, so she could go out and enjoy her life. Reportedly, Franz left Katharina a large sum of money, suggesting there may have been more to their relationship after all. Meanwhile, rumors about Franz’s illegitimate children also abound, with some people claiming to be his offspring, and historians pointing out intriguing connections and timelines, suggesting that the Habsburg line may have been advanced through illegitimate lines.

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