Is Smissen Based on a Real Belgian Officer? Did He Really Have a Child With Max’s Wife, Charlotte Marie?

Netflix’s ‘The Empress’ follows the political and social turmoil in Austria under the reign of Emperor Franz and Empress Elisabeth. Their personal relationship forms the core of the story, with the country’s tumultuous times reflected in the background. In its third season, the show takes a trip worlds away from Austria when Franz’s brother, Max, is given the crown of Mexico. Once Max gets to be an emperor, which he so desperately wanted all this while, he realizes the true weight of the crown. Meanwhile, his personal life also seems to be in tatters. His inability to have children leads him to arrange with a Belgian officer named Smissen. He, much like every other character in the show, is pulled from reality. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Smissen Was a Real Belgian Officer During Max and Charlotte’s Time in Mexico

‘The Empress’ follows the true events surrounding the Habsburgs in the second half of the 19th century. The show presents a fictionalized version of the characters, filling in historical gaps with speculation about how some events may have turned out. This includes the character of General Alfred van der Smissen. He was a real-life person whose long years of service made him a highly decorated officer. He received honors such as the Military Cross, the Knight of the Order of Leopold in Austria, and the 2nd Class Order of the Crown in Prussia. His service started with his time in the French Foreign Legion. Later, when Emperor Franz’s brother, Max, and his wife, Charlotte Marie, were to move to Mexico to take over the throne, Smissen joined them as part of the Belgian Legion, tasked with guarding them, particularly Charlotte.

In his personal life, Smissen is not known to have married, though he is believed to have had a longtime partner, Henriette Dubois, with whom he had at least one son. At the same time, he is rumored to have had an affair with Charlotte in Mexico. Their secret relationship is rumored to have ended in 1866, sometime before she left Mexico to return home and seek help with the unstable state of affairs in her husband’s new kingdom. Though it is rumored that Charlotte was pregnant with Smissen’s child when she sailed away from Mexico, there has been no concrete evidence to prove these allegations. Some historians suggested that French general Maxime Weygand, who served in the two world wars, was Charlotte and Smissen’s illegitimate child.

However, it remains just another theory fuelled by a rumor that was never confirmed to be true. The show uses these speculations and allegations to craft its own narrative about what may or may not have happened between Charlotte and Smissen. Instead of painting it as straightforward infidelity, the writers turned it into an arrangement made by Max himself. That, too, remains a fictional spin on things and has no legs in reality. Indeed, the real-life Max and Charlotte are not known to have had any children of their own. The part about Max forcibly trying to adopt a child is also borrowed from reality. But the part about Max arranging a secret affair between Smissen and Charlotte out of desperation to have a child is fabricated to serve the plot.

In December 1866, Smissen and the rest of his legion were disbanded, leading them to sail back home. At the same time, Napoleon had also asked his forces to retreat, leading to a tragic end for Max. Back home, Smissen was made the commander of the Belgian Royal Guards. Later, he took command of a military district and worked with his forces to suppress a major rebellion. Later, Smissen authored a book titled ‘Souvenirs of Mexico,’ detailing his time in the country. His accounts don’t confirm the rumors that still abound about the nature of his relationship with Charlotte. Smissen retired from the army as a lieutenant general. He died by suicide by a gunshot wound to the head on July 16, 1895, at his home in Brussels. He was 72 years old and was revered as one of the most respected officers of his time.

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