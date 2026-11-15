The Empress: Is Ida Based on a Real Lady-in-Waiting?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘The Empress’ follows yet another turbulent period in the life of Empress Elisabeth. Her husband, Franz, is caught up in wars and rebellions that are tearing the country apart. This keeps him so occupied that a distance starts to form between him and her. In times like these, she leans on her ladies-in-waiting, who are her friends, companions, and confidantes. A new lady named Ida enters the fore in the final season and quickly becomes Elisabeth’s most trusted friend. Her character is all the more fascinating because she existed in real life. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Empress Season 3 Introduces Empress Elisabeth’s Most Beloved Lady-in-Waiting

‘The Empress’ presents a fictionalized version of the real story of Empress Elisabeth. In the third season, we meet Ida, a slightly fictionalized counterpart to the real-life Ida Ferenczy. As shown in the Netflix series, she was a Hungarian noblewoman who became a part of Elisabeth’s court in 1864. The empress had been very interested in Hungary and was known to actively follow Hungarian politics and news. In the 1860s, she decided to learn Hungarian. To gain proper exposure to the language, she wanted someone who could help her fully immerse herself in it. For this, she was provided a list of Hungarian noblewomen, which included Ida’s name, and the empress chose her. Ida rose to the occasion and soon won the Empress’ trust.

She would read to Elisabeth and helped her understand the Hungarian customs as well. Apart from helping with the language, Ida also helped Elisabeth form political connections by arranging introductions to figures such as Count Andrássy. Reportedly, even Emperor Franz was impressed by her work and shared his appreciation for her help. Over the years, Ida earned the spot of Elisabeth’s most trusted confidant. Reportedly, she accompanied the Empress on her frequent travels across Europe, and is even known to have access to Elisabeth’s private quarters. For her services to the Empress and the royal family, Ida became a part of the Order of the Starry Cross in 1890.

Receiving this honor meant that Ida’s social status was exponentially elevated from a low-ranking noblewoman to an aristocrat of the highest rank. Ida completely devoted herself to the service of the Empress. She isn’t known to have married or have any kids. Her 34 years of service came to an end in 1898 with the tragic death of Elisabeth. The Empress’ assassination left her shocked and distressed. It also meant an end to her tenure in the court. Before she left the palace, she was reported to have taken Elisabeth’s papers and other writings. In 1899, she founded the Queen Elisabeth Memorial Museum in Budapest, which offered her subjects Empress Elisabeth’s writings and other items. It officially opened in 1908.

However, over time, the building sustained some damage. It was permanently destroyed during the Second World War. Ida also formed a strong bond with Elisabeth’s youngest daughter, Marie Valerie. Together, they maintained the beloved Empress’ estate. Ida passed away on June 28, 1928, in Vienna. She was 89 years old and was laid to rest in her hometown of Kecskemét, Hungary, in her family’s crypt at Trinity Cemetery. The show introduces Ida in the third season at a critical time in Elisabeth’s life. The country has already been in turmoil, with the Hungarians rebelling for their freedom. Ida’s arrival helps the Empress gain a better perspective on the situation, eventually paving the way for a considerably favorable outcome.

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