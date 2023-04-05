Terri Brooks Murder: Where is Alfred Scott Keefe Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘A Time To Kill: Fast Food Cold Justice’ chronicles the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Terri Brooks inside a local restaurant in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, in February 1984. The investigators had to wait for nearly two decades before they caught the murderer using forensic technology. If you’re interested in finding out more about the case, including the perpetrator’s identity and current whereabouts, we’ve got you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Terri Brooks Die?

Terri Lynn Brooks was born to Frances Nathalie Wakefield and George Elmer Brooks in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on September 13, 1958. She worked as the night manager of a Roy Rogers restaurant in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, in February 1984. However, her father and stepmother, Betty Brooks, were worried when Terri’s fiancé knocked on their door to report their daughter missing on the morning of February 4, 1984.

Terri’s sister, Vicki Bartolino, recalled how the fiancé alleged Terri’s car was not in the driveway, and he was concerned about her safety. George checked his daughter’s room to find she had not returned home after concluding her shift. The worried parent called the restaurant manager, who informed him he had located the 25-year-old’s body near the kitchen inside the locked restaurant when he went to open up at 6:00 AM. The manager called the authorities immediately to report the homicide.

According to police reports, Terri’s body was positioned near the kitchen with a butcher knife sticking out of her neck. A trash can liner was wrapped around her face with moisture inside from her breath, indicating she was still alive when it was used to suffocate her. Her autopsy report bore the brutality the night manager faced at the hand of the perpetrator — she had been strangled, her head was repeatedly banged on the concrete floor, giving her a brain hemorrhage, and the blade severed a bone in the back of her neck.

The medical examiner also observed black and blue marks and bruises all over the body, with the hand marks around Terri’s neck indicating the strangulation. According to the coroner, the stab wound probably paralyzed her but did not render her unconscious. She was still alive when she was suffocated with the trash bag, and her official cause of death was deemed to be asphyxiation. She was wearing her winter coat with the use laying open near her body, and its content spilled out.

Who Killed Terri Brooks?

The investigators found Terri’s shoes a bit away from her body against another wall. Falls Township Police Detective Tim Stefan said, “To my mind, that was probably the first act of violence that took place, that she was literally pushed right out of her shoes, that a scuffle had taken place right there.” The officers spoke with Terri’s manager to learn around $2,500 was found to be missing from the restaurant’s safe, and the drive-thru window was partially open when he arrived.

The brutality and overkill of the murder seemed to indicate Terri knew the perpetrator since a random robber was unlikely to resort to such extreme violence. The officers interviewed the victim’s colleagues to learn she had lately got a former Marine named Steve Daley fired from the restaurant because of the latter’s temper tantrums. He worked as a Cook at the fast food chain and had become a daily patron there to annoy her. When the police brought Steve in for questioning, he could not provide them with a solid alibi.

However, the investigators let him go after he passed a polygraph test. The other co-workers, who worked with Terri on the night of the murder, were ruled out as suspects after each provided concrete alibis. The coroner found skin tissue under Terri’s fingernails and near a defensive wound on the bottom of her right ring finger. But it was the 1980s, and forensic technology was yet to develop for law enforcement officials to conduct DNA analysis of forensic evidence discovered at crime scenes.

The police chased some other leads, including a promising one after two female employees of different restaurants were attacked in separate unrelated incidents the following weeks, but none panned out. Terri’s murder investigation eventually went cold until Arnold Conoline, the erstwhile police chief, reopened the case in 1998. A former prosecutor said, “One of the primary reasons the police chief put this renewed focus on this case was that there had been developments in DNA technology during the 1990s.”

The investigators interviewed one of Terri’s friends, Cindy Bradney, to learn a startling fact. She had not been questioned during the initial investigation and provided a breakthrough for the probe. Cindy said, “I proceeded to tell them that, the week before Terri had been murdered, she wanted to call off the wedding. She just realized that’s not what she wanted.” The officers were unaware of the strenuous relationship between Terri and her fiancé, Alfred Scott Keefe, then 36.

According to news reports, the police surveilled Scott’s house to learn he lived there with his brother, Charles. They executed a search warrant and retrieved Newport cigarette butts, the brand Scott smoked, from the garbage. They also got Charles’ cigarette butts from a restaurant’s ashtray, but his DNA came as a negative match. However, Scott’s DNA matched the forensic evidence found under Terri’s fingernails, and he was called to the station for questioning in February 1999.

Where is Alfred Scott Keefe Now?

The episode showed Scott had gotten married, had a kid, and divorced his wife to move back to his parents’ Falls Township since Terri’s murder. They could track him down only because he had been recently arrested for driving under the influence in another jurisdiction. After failing a polygraph test, Scott made several incriminating statements under severe interrogation. Eventually, he admitted to the murder, claiming he snapped when Terri tried to call off the wedding and break up with him.

Scott also confessed he staged the scene to make it seem that Terri was a victim of a random robbery. One of the investigators added, “Scott told us the reason he went to the Brooks family home the morning of the murder was to make him look innocent. So he’s surrounded by her family when the crime is supposedly discovered. It was completely a misdirection, a diversion that worked for 15 years for him.”

Alfred Scott Keefe was arrested for Terri Brooks’ murder in February 1999. He was charged with first-degree murder and robbery, and he pleaded guilty to the charges in his 2000 trial. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. According to official court records, the 62-year-old is presently incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution in Albion, western Pennsylvania.

