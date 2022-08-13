Terri McCoy Murder: Where is Seth Jedlicka Now?

In November 2009, Chesapeake City in Maryland was shocked by the murder of a woman in the wee hours of the morning during a home invasion. Terri McCoy was at home with her parents and partner when four teens broke into the home with the aim of robbing them. She got in the middle of the invasion and was promptly shot by one of the invaders. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder Comes To Town: The Dangers of Success’ minutely covers all the aspects and angles of the case, showcasing to the viewers what exactly happened in the early hours of that fateful day that changed the McCoy household forever. If you are intrigued about the case and looking to learn about the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, then we have you covered. Let’s just begin, then.

How Did Terri McCoy Die?

On November 4, 2009, the McCoy family was asleep in their home at 3700, Augustine Herman Highway when 4 armed and masked teens broke in at 1 am. The noise woke up Terry McCoy, 63, who initially thought it might have been her daughter, Terri Ann McCoy, falling due to low blood sugar. But upon quickly realizing that it was someone breaking into their home after seeing masked boys with guns, he tried to keep the door of his bedroom, which he shared with his wife, Geraldine McCoy, 62, closed. But he was overpowered and one of the intruders pistol-whipped Terry in the eye, causing permanent damage. Three intruders quickly barged in and one of them held a shaken and terrorized Geraldine at gunpoint. The other two intruders escorted Terry to the living room in search of money and jewelry.

All these commotions awake the couple’s daughter, Terri Ann McCoy, 40, and she came downstairs to investigate what was happening so late at night. The fourth intruder was standing guard at the kitchen door and he shot Terri five times as she was at the second-floor landing. The intruders had made Terry open the safes and then lie down face down. While lying on the ground, Terry heard the gunshots but little did he realize it was his own daughter getting shot.

The intruders emptied the safe, stealing jewelry worth the tune of $500,000, and fled the scene. Terri’s partner for 10 years, Tara McCoy, 33, rushed to help her as the intruders escaped. Terry too rushed to her daughter and reportedly heard her say, “I’m dying.” The authorities were informed and the emergency respondents rushed Terri to the Christiana Hospital in Delaware where she was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Who Killed Terri McCoy?

While 3 of the intruders wore ski masks, Seth Dallas Jedlicka, then 16 and the youngest member of the group, wore war paint only. This is the chance that Geraldine took, intently studying Seth’s face, committing all the details to memory, even amidst a deadly home invasion. According to court records, she had vowed to memorize the face so intently that it later helped the investigators to draw a spot-on composite drawing of Seth. With the help of that and tracing the jewelry that the intruders sold for $30,000 to a Philadelphia jeweler, the investigators developed four suspects in the home invasion, one of whom was Seth of Middletown.

In February 2010, the police searched Seth’s home to find him absent and his family reportedly told the police that they did not where he was. On March 15, 2010, police arrested Seth and another one of the four suspects in Miami, Florida. 6 witnesses reportedly identified Seth as a participant and he allegedly implicated himself on March 24, 2010, while talking on a phone that was taped at the county jail. Combined with all this evidence and the help of one of the intruders who had accepted a plea deal, Seth was convicted of the charges of murdering Terri and robbery.

Where is Seth Jedlicka Today?

At trial, the McCoy family accused Seth to be the meanest and using expletives constantly, even as the victim lay on the ground after multiple shots. He had a “cocky smile” as he pulled out jewelry from the bedroom safe. The couple’s other daughter, VanCulin even accused Seth of parading her father around the house in underwear in an attempt to even rob him of his dignity. The State did not claim Seth to be the shooter but rather wanted a felony murder conviction. His flight to Florida was the admission of “a consciousness of his own guilt” as per the court’s observation and he was convicted of theft of over $100,000, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, first-degree assault, first-degree felony murder, and conspiracy to commit the substantive offenses. Visiting Judge Christian M. Kahl sentenced Seth to a life sentence for first-degree murder before suspending all but 60 years. The court levied upon Seth a total of another 60 years for the other charges that would run concurrently with his murder trial sentence.

As per court records, he is presently incarcerated at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland where he must serve at least 30 years of the prison term before he would be eligible for parole. On August 29, 2017, Seth filed an appeal to reduce his sentence but his appeal was denied.

