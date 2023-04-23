Terrie Ann Dauphinais Murder: Where is Kenneth Dauphinais Now?

A murdered mother of three. An undercover investigation. A cold case. The multifaceted case surrounding the murder of 2002 Calgary murder of Terrie Dauphinais is the focus of CBC Podcasts’ new investigative series ‘The Next Call.’ If you’re interested in learning more about the case, including the alleged killer’s identity and why they committed the crime, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Terrie Ann Dauphinais Die?

It was a family member who found Terrie Dauphinais’s body. The 24-year-old Métis woman had been strangled on the main floor of her northwest Calgary home on April 29, 2002. “She had a heart of gold,” is how Sue Martin described her daughter Terrie in a 2015 interview with CBC News. “She loved to bake, she loved to sew … she could pick up a musical instrument and learn how to play it within the hour, like a saxophone, for instance.”

Police found no evidence of forced entry into the house, and discovered her three children were alive and locked in their rooms. Calgary police want to learn more about the death of a young mother of three. The body of 24-year-old Teri Ann Dauphinais was found in her Citadel home Monday morning. Dauphinais’s step-sister found the body and immediately called 911. An autopsy will be conducted today to determine the exact cause of death.

Staff-Sgt. George Rocks called the death suspicious but says no charges have been laid. “Once the autopsy tells us exactly what’s happened at the residence, we will move quickly from there,” he said. Rocks say the woman’s children, aged eight months, two, and four years, were wrapped in blankets and removed from the home by police welfare workers. Police say this could be Calgary’s seventh homicide of the year.

Who Killed Terrie Ann Dauphinais?

Terrie’s estranged husband, Kenneth Dauphinais, was arrested a few hours later and then released after police interviews. Long after the case had long grown cold, Ridgen first met Martin in 2015 to discuss what happened to Terrie. In 2018, Kenneth was arrested for second-degree murder after Calgary police launched an undercover Mr. Big investigation.

But any potential resolution was then thrown into question again during court proceedings. “When the evidence against Ken starts to fall apart in court and the crown stays the charge, [Martin] contacts me again [in 2021],” Ridgen said. “In the series, I look at the case, I explore the court proceedings, the undercover investigation, the new information about Ken.” “And I try to find new information myself in the aftermath of Terrie’s murder.”

Ridgen began piecing together Terrie’s case by finding witnesses, reviewing police interviews, and combing through historical records. Former investigators spoke about what happened, and so did friends and family members of both Terrie and Ken. “We had, basically, a hoard of information from the Mr. Big operation, video and audio … we had to [go] through that for months and months and months,” Ridgen said.

“And then also seek out people who were on the ground witnesses, because that’s important. The most important thing is, people who know some things can tell us what they know.” Of those who spoke to Ridgen about Terrie, he said Martin was particularly compelling. “Since the murder, [Martin has] been basically completely altered by the case, and spent almost every day trying to find out what happened,” Ridgen said.

Martin believes her daughter’s case was neglected because she was Métis, and became an advocate for missing and murdered women, holding a weeks-long ceremony on Victoria Island near Ottawa in 2015 in their honor. And while Ridgen won’t say what the podcast’s investigation yields, he says the resolution is the goal. “That’s the aim of the process,” Ridgen said. “And also to help bring some kind of ability to family members, to kind of look into a case, and be able to continue with their life.”

The Calgary Police Service announced Tuesday that Kenneth Dauphinais, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife Terrie Ann Dauphinais in 2002. He was arrested on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday. Calgary police crack cold case murder of Terrie Ann Dauphinais https://t.co/z1d5xxjGUg #yyc pic.twitter.com/NlFMJ44yIo — Calgary Sun (@calgarysun) May 22, 2018 Police believe she was attacked and killed in the early evening of April 28 or in the early morning hours of the next day. Kenneth Dauphinais no longer lived with the family at the time. But according to a Crime Stoppers video from 2011, he was the last person to see Terrie Ann Dauphinais alive and was long considered a "person of interest." Police say new information came to light last August, leading to this week's arrest. Where is Kenneth Dauphinais Now?

The murder charge against Kenneth Dauphinais stayed after a justice deemed evidence from the Calgary Police Service’s “Mr. Big” sting inadmissible. Kenneth was charged with second-degree murder in 2018 in the death of his ex-wife Terrie Ann Dauphinais. Twenty-four-year-old Terrie Ann was found dead in her Citadel home in 2002. Her three children were found safe inside the home. In 2018, CPS charged Kenneth with second-degree murder.

In January 2020, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Rosemary Nation deemed evidence that was collected during an undercover operation targeting Kenneth inadmissible. Police used a “Mr. Big” sting operation as part of the investigation. The tactic involves the accused being brought into a fictitious criminal organization where the target builds trust with undercover officers.

Eventually, the accused is put into a situation where they might give details of the offense under investigation. In her decision, Nation cited that there was an abuse of process on the part of Calgary police officers involved in the operation. “The police showed no concept of restraint in the pressure they were willing to put on the accused,” Nation said.

