Terrifier 3: Is Graven Image a Real True Crime Podcast?

The third installment in the ‘Terrifier’ film series ups the ante on a variety of levels, including the violence meted out by the central antagonist, Art the Clown. The movie follows a rehabilitated Sienna Shaw five years after the events of ‘Terrifier 2‘ as she tries to come to grips with her past trauma and intense survivor’s guilt. However, problems arise close to home as the protagonist grows apart from her uncle, aunt, and brother, Jonathan, who lives a reclusive college life. Things get particularly spiky when his roommate’s girlfriend persistently pleads with him to star as a guest on her true-crime podcast show, ‘Graven Image.’ The show draws most of its audience through discussions about the Miles County massacre event and Sienna’s experiences, making it an edgy and self-aware addition to the narrative.

Graven Image is a Fake Podcast With a Meta Tone

‘Graven Image’ in ‘Terrifier 3’ is a fictional true-crime podcast conceived by the movie’s writer and director, Damien Leone. It is a side attraction that grows in prominence as the narrative progresses, particularly after introducing the characters of Cole and Mia, Jonathan’s roommate couple. The podcast is mostly the brainchild of Mia, who persistently keeps harassing Jonathan and Sienna to star as a guest on one of the show’s weekly episodes. She reveals that she has a morbid fascination with the evil Sienna had witnessed, which she wanted to experience, regardless of the dangers it might bring. However, it is likely a choice driven by popular vote and gaining as much audience traction as possible by getting a high-value guest like Sienna.

While the show’s format can be superficially compared to real-life true-crime podcasts like ‘Serial,’ its real purpose feels more intrinsically linked to the movie’s heightened quality. Although ‘Terrifier 3’ sports a variety of gruesome and horrifying brutal kills that edge on the alarming territory, the film also balances itself through awkward levity. There is a sense at times that characters do not take things as seriously as they should, which extends to the antagonists Art and Victoria. They often offer up a slightly deranged comical presence through their expressiveness. Thus, it alludes to the self-aware nature of the movie and its ability to stay in touch with the audience even if terrifying stuff is happening on screen. Nothing epitomizes this idea more than the ‘Graven Image’ podcast.

With the inclusion of a true-crime podcast into the mix, the film tries to offer a sense of perspective over the craziness that has preceded the story’s events. It also brings an added layer of immersion by providing insight into how people view Sienna five years after she lived through a horrifying event. The meta nature of the series is undoubtedly crafted by design and meant to illustrate how far the characters have come since the beginning. Additionally, it also offers some social commentary on how exploitative art operates in the real world. It holds a mirror up for society and showcases how works of exploitation garner a great deal of attention through the naturally charged elements of a real-life crime. It adds a sense of weight to the podcast, even if it does not exist in reality.

Read More: Terrifier 3 Ending, Explained: What Happens to Gabbie? Is Sienna Immortal?