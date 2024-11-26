Terrifier 3 Ending, Explained: What Happens to Gabbie? Is Sienna Immortal?

At the end of ‘Terrifier 3,’ Sienna finds her worst nightmare realized as Art the Clown and his new companion, a possessed Victoria, follow her to her uncle and aunt’s doorsteps. After having lived through the trauma of the previous movie, the young protagonist finds it difficult to recalibrate her life following her return to civilian existence. Things get only further complicated as Art unleashes his unique brand of violence and bloodlust on the people surrounding the girl. It all comes to a head in the film’s final moments as the Shaw household becomes ground zero for Art and Victoria’s evil brand of brutality. However, amidst the chaos, Sienna must do everything she can to protect her young niece, Gabbie, who adores her more than anything in the world! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Terrifier 3 Plot Synopsis

Five years after the events of ‘Terrifier 2,‘ Art the Clown butchers a family of two kids on Christmas Eve. The movie then flashes back to the past, right after the mid-credits ending of the second film. A headless Art decapitates a first responder policeman who shows up to assess the condition with his headless body. Art uses the guard’s head to travel to the Miles County Psychiatric Hospital. An orderly at the hospital calls in for backup after hearing disturbing sounds from one of the cells. When he enters the room, he finds a disfigured Victoria, who has been possessed by the Little Pale Girl’s spirit, feasting on a nurse’s body alongside a reborn head of Art. The antagonist’s headless body arrives and helps Victoria kill the guard before reattaching his head. The two then travel to an abandoned home, where they go into hibernation.

Shifting to the present day, Sienna Shaw is released from her stint at the Sunny Valley Treatment and Recovery Center. She is taken in by her Uncle Greg and her Aunt Jess, whose daughter, Gabbie, is dying to reunite with Sienna after several years. Sienna is thrilled to return to a life of normalcy, albeit still plagued by dark thoughts of what happened to her in the past. She often has dreams of her father or hallucinates scary her dead friend, Brooke, talking to her. Things are also somewhat strained with her brother, Jonathan, whose life in college has made him distant from her. She even lashes out at his roommate’s girlfriend, Mia, a true crime podcaster whose persistence to get the protagonist on as a guest to talk about the Miles County massacre event hits a nerve.

However, Sienna’s paranoia grows exponentially more pronounced after she witnesses a strange Santa Claus poser at the local mall, who reminds her of Art the Clown. Convinced that the demonic figure is back and after her, Sienna tells her brother that she is his target and he will come after her for what she did previously. She describes how Art had been sending her letters during her stay at the psychiatric hospital, revealing the true facts behind demons possessing humans, which is what she believes happened to Victoria Heyes. Fearful that he might come after her and her brother at any moment, Sienna decides to return to the Terrifier haunted attraction from the previous film in the hopes of recovering her father’s special sword. It is the only way to level the playing field against Art’s terrifying onslaught.

Terrifier 3 Ending: What Happens to Greg, Jonathan, and Jess?

Following her encounter with Art at the local mall, Sienna’s worst assumptions are confirmed when the news channel reports an explosion at the shopping center, which results in the death of numerous children. Subsequently, she contacts her brother in a state of panic and compels Greg to drive him from the university dorm to the Shaw household. The protagonist goes to sleep right after but wakes up hours later to find both Art and Victoria already in the living room. The demonic pair have already killed Greg and have his disemboweled and headless body strung up against the wall. As Sienna tries to escape, Art knocks her out with a mallet. She then wakes up next to her aunt Jess, who has been tied to a chair just like her, while Greg’s head is mounted atop the Christmas tree as a decoration.

The encounter gets even more disturbing as Art and Victoria reveal a disfigured head to Sienna and Jess, claiming that it belongs to Gabbie. They both start howling in agony at losing the young girl in such a horrible way. However, it is not the end of their torture as the demonic couple proceed to insert a massive tube into Jess’ mouth and insert a couple of rats through the opening. Victoria then slits her throat, ensuring another gruesome end to a Shaw family member. With both her aunt and uncle violated and killed in horrifying ways, Sienna then learns from Art and Victoria that the disfigured head she was shown before belongs to her brother, Jonathan, and not Gabbie. Her niece is brought into the room as a captive of the two assailants, but the same cannot be said for the other three Shaw relatives.

How Does Sienna Kill Victoria? Does Art Survive?

Despite losing so many people close to her, Sienna does not lose her will to fight back against Art and Victoria. Although she can barely move in her chair, the young girl displays her resolute strength when Victoria proceeds to possess her body. The Little Pale Girl spirit inside Victoria places a crown of thorns on Sienna’s head and tries to move from its body to the protagonist’s but faces heavy opposition, indicating the resolve and determination fueling her blood. However, Art and Victoria soon realize that the reason for her renewed purpose is the revelation of Gabbie’s survival. They immediately threaten to kill the little girl, who manages to come up with a clever trick. She fools her captors into handing over her “Christmas present” to Sienna, hiding the special sword inside.

Although Art wounds Sienna’s hands before she unwraps the present, the girl’s hopes of survival come to fruition the moment she curls her fingers around the sword. A moment later, she slashes Art’s throat and impales Victoria through the chest by throwing the weapon across the room. It leads to Victoria’s death while Art regenerates enough to engage in a battle with the protagonist. The fearsome fight rages across the living room and kitchen as both figures try to get the upper hand in the battle. Art tries to level the playing field by using his chainsaw against her, but it still proves to be a struggle to conclude the scuffle conclusively. Eventually, Victoria slips through Art’s defenses and thrusts her sword through his heart, impaling him against the living room wall.

With victory finally at hand, it seems unlikely that Sienna is willing to let go of her sword before she knows for certain that Art is dead. However, she reluctantly has to do so when Gabbie’s screams echo across the room. She chooses to leave Art and go save her niece. In doing so, she allows the violent demonic clown to escape through the living room window. The final moments of the movie show Art sitting at a bus stop, waiting for the next bus to show up. The movie veers off to show a woman passenger inside the bus reading ‘The 9th Circle’ book, which she describes as rather creepy. Both she and the bus driver are disturbed even further as Art enters the bus and sits down opposite the woman, smiling at her creepily before honking his horn. Thus, the violent clown’s antics are seemingly far from over just yet.

How Do Sienna’s Wounds Heal Themselves? Is She Immortal?

One of the mysteries revealed at the end of ‘Terrifier 3’ is Sienna’s ability to heal herself in a similar way to how Art is able to heal himself from any grave injuries. This particularly comes into focus after the final fight with Art, when Sienna watches the wounds on her hands magically close up, showing a miraculous ability she had been unaware of. In truth, this is somewhat of a confirmation of Sienna’s status as Art’s equal. While the antagonist is a supernatural entity who is unkillable in various ways, Sienna also gains this power, reflecting her growth into the Angel Warrior character she saw in her father’s drawings. The reason behind her healing and possibly immortal nature comes from her resurrection in ‘Terrifier 2,‘ which triggered her special powers to emerge.

Therefore, it stands within reason that while healing is a game-changing ability for Sienna moving forward, it may be one of many things she can do. As the young girl seems taken aback by her healing powers at the end of the film, she is likely unaware of her gifts. It also explains why she was able to resist Victoria’s attempts to possess her. Additionally, the reveal brings even more weight to the dream with the armor-forging monster, the one where she sees an angel helping craft the armor worn by her Angel Warrior character. It is possibly an indication of her destiny and who she must become to battle against the evil force posed by Art. In many ways, this could prove pivotal in her journey going forward in ‘Terrifier 4,’ especially as the dangers in her path will only mount even further.

Does Gabbie Fall Into Hell? Will Sienna Get Her Back?

‘Terrifier 3’ ends on a cliffhanger note, with the fate of Gabbie left hanging in the balance. Initially, Sienna manages to save the young girl from Art and Victoria’s clutches—however, a new problem surfaces during the final battle. As the protagonist engages with Art in a monumental scuffle, Gabbie notices what happened to her mother, which causes her to become distraught. In her agony, she fails to notice the blood pooling out of Victoria’s body around her. The blood eventually sears through the floor and opens up a portal to hell. Gabie falls through the entrance and only manages to save herself by grasping onto the nearest ledge. However, her grip weakens the longer she holds on. Eventually, Sienna has to end her fight with Art, letting the monster go to come and rescue her niece.

When the protagonist realizes that Gabbie is too far to be yanked out, Sienna extends the sword towards her niece, hoping she can hold on to it while she hauls her out. The idea is their best bet, but unfortunately, it is not enough. Before Sienna can hoist her out, Gabbie falls into hell with the sword in her hand, the entrance closing shortly thereafter. In the aftermath, the protagonist crawls over to her living room space, where she promises to find Gabbie and rescue her no matter what, which is crystallized in her final words, “Gabbie. I’ll find you.” Considering Sienna’s growth over the two films, she can undoubtedly mount a plan to save her niece, especially with the revelation of her newfound powers. The only issue she faces is whether Gabbie can stay alive long enough for Sienna to show up.

With the prospects of Gabbie’s survival in hell seeming bleak, the young girl has one hope in her journey: Sienna’s sword. As she fell into the underworld realm with the sword in tow, she could at least wield it as a weapon moving forward. However, the sword is only stated to be effective against Art, with its strength against other forces seeming questionable at best. Still, it is better that she has something to fight back with rather than nothing at all. Ultimately, her best strategy will be to hide and maintain a low profile as best as possible while hoping for Sienna to show up as swiftly as possible. It sets up the stakes for the sequel perfectly, balancing both an emotional side to the narrative and an excitement about Sienna’s newfound abilities, which are sure to be integral in her quest to save her beloved niece.

