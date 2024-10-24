Where is Netflix’s Territory Filmed?

Created by Ben Davies and Timothy Lee, ‘Territory’ transports us to the Australian Outback, where a power struggle erupts over the largest cattle station in the world. Marianne Station has been run by the Lawson family for generations, and when the heir to the vast cattle farming operation passes away, new players emerge to seize the throne. While there is infighting within the dynasty itself, external factions, including desert gangsters, rival businessmen, and mining tycoons, close in on the weakened family empire. The Netflix neo-western drama boasts endless desert landscapes and sprawling ranch settings around which the power struggle unfolds. The hostile environments lend a gritty edge to the story and its characters, accentuating the dangers around every move they make.

Territory Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Territory’ is carried out in the Australian Outback within the Northern Territory and South Australia. Initially titled ‘Desert King,’ principal photography for the series began in September 2023 and was wrapped up after 63 days of shooting by early December 2023. Although the show’s creators and director have worked in harsh environments on other projects, filming in the actual Australian Outback for ‘Territory’ is challenging in a league of its own. For the debut season, Greg McLean typically had to shoot between 5 am and 6 pm, and he carried a parasol in addition to covering himself completely to reduce the sun’s direct heat. He also kept movement to a minimum, saying that he looked ridiculous but felt it was an absolute necessity while working in the unforgiving heat.

Northern Territory, Australia

Most of the on-location filming for ‘Territory’ is carried out in the Northern Territory, true to the setting of the show. The Northern Territory is a vast, self-governing region of the Australian Outback known for its natural wonders and national parks. The Tipperary Station, an expansive ranch bordering Litchfield National Park to the south, stands in for the Marianne Station seen in the series. Tipperary Station, combined with its neighboring Litchfield Station and Douglas West Station, make up the Tipperary Group Of Station (TGS), which employs station hands from across the country. Its picturesque natural landscapes and farms become the perfect backdrop for ‘Territory,’ and the airfield seen in the show is actually one operated by Tipperary Station.

Besides filming and employment opportunities, the ranch also offers tours of its scenic surroundings, abundant wildlife areas, and fishing spots. When the team began filming the first season of ‘Territory’ at the station, the workers were unsure if the production would be able to represent their realities and lifestyles correctly. However, with many of the station hands becoming extras for the show and observing the dedication of the cast and crew, the locals were convinced of the show’s authentic depiction.

The cast and crew also travel to the Kakadu National Park to capture the breathtaking natural landscapes seen in ‘Territory.’ Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park is situated southeast of Darwin, within the Alligator Rivers Region. It is home to vast wetlands, immense biodiversity, and Aboriginal rock art. Rangers conduct tours across the natural paradise, with bird watching, croc spotting, fishing, and nature walks to roaring waterfalls. The region is sparsely covered in media like films and shows, having remained the subject of documentaries until ‘Territory’ began rolling cameras across its pristine landscapes.

South Australia, Australia

South Australia also plays a significant role in bringing the neo-western vision of ‘Territory’ to life. In particular, the remote town of Mallala and its surrounding areas serve as key filming locations. Filming takes place around the state capital of Adelaide and, to its north, in the remote town of Mallala. The region offers both studio facilities and desert-like environments that fit seamlessly with the Outback atmosphere needed for the show.

Mallala, located on the Adelaide Plains, is known for its vast, arid landscapes and rural surroundings. It is also home to the Mallala War Memorial dedicated to World War I soldiers from Australia, and the Mallala Motorsport Park, a historic racing track that hosts private track events and features a replica go-karting circuit. Some films and shows shot in Adelaide include Netflix’s ‘The Tourist,’ ‘Run Rabbit Run,’ ‘McLeod’s Daughters,’ and ‘Wolf Creek.’

