The Tourist: Explore These 10 Thriller Shows Just Like It

In ‘The Tourist‘, Jamie Dornan portrays a man who regains consciousness in the Australian outback after a car accident, only to find himself stricken with amnesia. As he struggles to piece together his identity, he uncovers sparse clues that could unravel the mystery of his past before it engulfs him. Alongside Dornan, the cast includes Danielle Macdonald, Victoria Haralabidou, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Greg Larsen. Created by Harry and Jack Williams, the thriller drama series delves into the gripping journey of self-discovery and the race against time to confront the shadows of a forgotten past. Now, uncover the allure of these 10 captivating shows like ‘The Tourist‘ for an enthralling journey into mystery and suspense. Get ready to be spellbound by narratives that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat!

10. Barry (2018-2023)

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, ‘Barry‘ follows the titular character of Hader, a disillusioned hitman who discovers a passion for acting while on a job in Los Angeles. The series masterfully blends dark comedy with drama, offering a unique exploration of morality. With a stellar cast including Henry Winkler and Sarah Goldberg, ‘Barry’ enthralls audiences with its complex characters and unexpected twists. For fans of ‘The Tourist,’ ‘Barry’ offers a similar fusion of suspense and humor, navigating the complexities of identity and self-discovery, making it a must-watch for those seeking engaging narratives and brilliant performances.

9. Fargo (2014-)

In the twisted tales of crime and dark humor, ‘Fargo,’ created by Noah Hawley, presents an anthology series inspired by the Coen Brothers’ film. With each season telling a new story, the cast, including Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, and Allison Tolman, delivers stellar performances. The show weaves intricate plots involving crime, morality, and the unexpected in the frosty Midwest. For enthusiasts of ‘The Tourist,’ ‘Fargo’ offers a unique blend of thrilling narratives set against a backdrop of the absurd and morally ambiguous, making it a compelling choice for those who appreciate intricate storytelling and unexpected twists.

8. The Widow (2019)

Journey into the enigmatic world of ‘The Widow,’ a gripping series created by Harry and Jack Williams. Starring Kate Beckinsale as Georgia Wells, the story unfolds as she embarks on a global quest to uncover the truth behind her presumed-dead husband. The narrative skillfully entwines mystery, drama, and intense emotion. A stellar supporting cast, including Charles Dance and Alex Kingston, adds depth to this tale of suspense. For aficionados of ‘The Tourist,’ ‘The Widow’ beckons with its intense international intrigue, emotional depth, and relentless pursuit of truth.

7. Pieces of Her (2022)

‘Pieces of Her‘ shares thematic similarities with ‘The Tourist,’ offering a narrative that taps into the issues of identity and past secrets. Adapted from Karin Slaughter’s novel, the series follows Andrea Oliver (Toni Collette), whose mother’s violent actions unveil a hidden past, forcing her to confront long-buried truths. The show, created by Charlotte Stoudt and Lesli Linka Glatter, boasts a talented ensemble cast including Bella Heathcote and David Wenham. With its suspenseful plot and nuanced characters, ‘Pieces of Her’ resonates with fans of ‘The Tourist,’ providing an exploration of personal discovery amidst a backdrop of mystery and danger.

6. Absentia (2017-2020)

In the realm of memory loss and gripping narratives, ‘Absentia‘ mirrors the intrigue found in ‘The Tourist.’ Both shows explore the complex aftermath of amnesia, unraveling the mysteries of protagonists who awaken to a past erased. ‘Absentia’ revolves around Stana Katic’s Emily Byrne, an FBI agent who reappears after years of presumed death with no memory of her captivity. Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, the series blends suspense and psychological twists. For enthusiasts of memory-driven plots, the crime series provides a thrilling parallel, trapping audiences with its intense unraveling of forgotten pasts and the ensuing quest for truth.

5. The OA (2016-2019)

In the intricate tapestry of storytelling, ‘The OA‘ and ‘The Tourist’ share a common thread in their exploration of personal transformation amid the shadows of forgotten pasts. ‘The OA,’ a brainchild of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, unfolds a mysterious narrative surrounding Prairie Johnson, a woman with a cryptic disappearance and newfound abilities. The cast includes Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Jason Isaacs, and Phyllis Smith. The show intricately blends metaphysical elements with an emotional odyssey. For aficionados of ‘The Tourist,’ ‘The OA’ beckons with its unique approach to identity, incorporating elements of mysticism and existential questioning. With each episode, the sci-fi drama series invites viewers on an introspective journey, making it a good watch for those seeking a thought-provoking narrative.

4. Showtrial (2021)

‘Showtrial,’ a legal drama created by Ben Richards, centers around the trial of a young woman accused of a high-profile murder. The show is driven by a complicated narrative, exploring the legal intricacies and moral dilemmas surrounding the case. The cast features Céline Buckens, Tracy Ifeachor, and James Frain, among others. Similar to ‘The Tourist,’ ‘Showtrial’ grips audiences with its suspenseful storytelling and a web of secrets waiting to be unraveled. Both shows engage viewers in an exploration of mysteries, where the pursuit of truth takes unexpected turns against a backdrop of legal drama and intense character dynamics.

3. Close To Me (2021)

Adapted from Amanda Reynolds’ novel, and written for television by Angela Pell, ‘Close to Me‘ unfolds as a British psychological drama, featuring Connie Nielsen as Jo Harding, a Danish translator confronting the aftermath of memory loss after a fall. The stellar cast includes Christopher Eccleston, Susan Lynch, Leanne Best, Rosy McEwen, Tom Taylor, and Ellie Haddington. In a narrative reminiscent of ‘The Tourist,’ Jo endeavors to reconstruct her fractured memories alongside her husband, Rob (Christopher Eccleston), unraveling a reality that challenges the veneer of her seemingly perfect life.

2. The Missing (2014-2016)

Created by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, ‘The Missing‘ is a drama series that explores the haunting aftermath of a child’s disappearance. The show features a dual timeline, investigating the case in the past and its lingering impact on those involved in the present. The ensemble cast includes James Nesbitt, Frances O’Connor, and Tchéky Karyo. Similar to ‘The Tourist,’ ‘The Missing’ intertwines mystery and emotional depth, captivating audiences with its intricate storytelling and character-driven narrative. Both shows masterfully blend suspense and human drama, immersing viewers in the quest for answers amidst the shadows of a traumatic past.

1. Blindspot (2015-2020)

For fans of ‘The Tourist‘ craving adrenaline-fueled thrills and intricate mysteries, ‘Blindspot‘ is an absolute must-watch. Created by Martin Gero, this high-octane series follows the enigmatic Jane Doe, whose body is covered in cryptic tattoos that hold the key to unraveling international conspiracies. With each tattoo revealing a new puzzle piece, Jane teams up with the FBI to solve crimes while uncovering her own identity and past. The dynamic cast, including Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, and Rob Brown, delivers great performances that keep viewers on the edge of their seats, making ‘Blindspot’ an electrifying ride filled with twists, suspense, and heart-pounding action.

