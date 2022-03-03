Where Is The Tourist Filmed?

Created by Chris Sweeney and Daniel Nettheim, ‘The Tourist’ is a drama thriller series that follows the life of a car crash victim after he wakes up in an Australian hospital without any memories of his past. The amnesiac protagonist referred to as “the Man”, must use all the clues that he can find in order to discover his identity before his mysterious and supposedly dangerous past catches up with him and affects his present. The mystery series features some brilliant performances from Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Damon Herriman, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, making the series all the more interesting.

Apart from the suspenseful narrative and dramatic acting, ‘The Tourist’ also contains some vivid graphics and suitable backdrops spread throughout the narrative to provide the series with more authenticity. It is only natural for you to be curious about the sites used for the filming of the series. Well, we are here to appease your curiosity by filling you in on all the information about the filming locations!

The Tourist Filming Locations

Set in Australia, ‘The Tourist’ is filmed in South Australia so as to keep the narrative look realistic and use the diverse backdrops that the southern Australian state offers. The production team uses Flinders Ranges, Adelaide, Murray Bridge, Port Augusta, and Peterborough as the major filming sites to capture some stunning backdrops and landscapes for the series. The principal photography for the first season of this drama series commenced in March 2021 and concluded in July 2021. South Australia has been used for the production and filming of various movies over the years such as ‘Escape from Pretoria’ and ‘I Am Mother.’ Now, let’s take a detailed look at the specific locations that are used for the series, shall we?

Adelaide, South Australia

The capital of South Australia, Adelaide, is used for a majority of filming scenes as Dornan and co were spotted shooting some sequences around June 2021. The scenes that feature the Frewville Motor Inn were filmed using the backdrops of Adelaide. Moreover, the sequences where the Man walks along the Kuta-Legian strip in Bali were actually filmed on the beach of North Haven, a north-western suburb of the capital, made possible by the production team as they built a beach hut on the filming site. Some pivotal scenes were also filmed in the Adelaide Studios, which is located at 226 Fullarton Road in the small suburb Glenside in Adelaide.

Flinders Ranges, South Australia

The production team especially built a petrol station in the outback of Flinders Ranges, a locality situated in the eponymous mountain range. This range, originating around 200 km north of Adelaide and stretching over 430 km, is featured as the backdrop for various scenes including the scene wherein the protagonist is driving through the outback and stops to fuel up his vehicle at the gas station. The crew also went to the small town of Quorn, located in Flinders Ranges to get in some more shots for the series.

Port Augusta, South Australia

Some portion of the scenes for the inaugural season of ‘The Tourist’ was also filmed in the small city of Port Augusta in Australia. The production team was also seen to be putting out a casting call for extras in this region in March 2021. Located around 322 km north of the state capital, the small city was the former seaport and is inhabited by less than 14,000 people.

Peterborough, South Australia

The remote and scarcely populated town of Peterborough in South Australia also offered a backdrop for several episodes of the first season of ‘The Tourist.’ Situated just off the Barrier Highway, Peterborough provides a harsh landscape which makes for the ideal destination for filming the series about a man suffering from amnesia.

Murray Bridge, South Australia

Located just about 78 km east-southeast of the state capital, Murray Bridge also became one of the filming destinations used by the production team and cast members for the action thriller series. ‘Twin Rivers’ and ‘Thunderstruck’ are a couple of movies among so many others that were filmed in this South Australian city.

