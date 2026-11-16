10 Best Thanksgiving Movies on Amazon Prime (Nov 2023)

Are you looking to add a dash of cinematic delight to your Thanksgiving celebration? Look no further, as we explore the best Thanksgiving movies available on Amazon Prime. As the holiday season approaches, it’s the perfect time to gather family and friends, cozy up on the couch, and enjoy heartwarming tales of gratitude, togetherness, and, of course, a hearty feast. From timeless classics to modern gems, we’ve curated a list of films that capture the essence of Thanksgiving, providing both laughter and reflection that you must see. Whether you prefer heartfelt dramas or lighthearted comedies, these movies on Amazon Prime promise to enhance your holiday spirit and create lasting memories.

11. Delicious (2021)

Set right before the French Revolution, ‘Delicious’ is a French-Belgian drama that centers on chef Pierre Manceron (Grégory Gadebois) who is sacked from his job as the master cook at the Duke of Chamfort’s house. This is after he presents the Duke and his guests with a dish they find disrespectful of their stature. However, Manceron, aided by his son Benjamin (Lorenzo Lefèbvre) and a lady named Louise (Isabelle Carré), who wants to be his apprentice, decides to open a restaurant, the first in the country, serving food to all, not just royalty.

Directed by Éric Besnard, the film looks at the impending French Revolution from a culinary angle, showing how Pierre Manceron uses his skills as a chef to revolt against the Duke. It nicely incorporates food into the narrative, thereby justifying its title. Apt for a Thanksgiving viewing due to its culinary angle, ‘Delicious’ can be watched right here.

10. Nothing Like Thanksgiving (2018)

Directed by Mark Harris, ‘Nothing Like Thanksgiving’ follows successful businessman Clayton Rockwell (William L. Johnson), who has been running the business in a top-notch manner and taking care of family the same way. However, tragedy strikes hard when he is diagnosed with cancer. With only six months to live, he decides to recruit someone and groom him to be his replacement in the company and in the family after his death. Is that possible? Even if he finds someone who can serve as his replacement in the company, can the same person, or anyone for that matter, replace him for his loved ones? He has to choose to spend his remaining time searching for a replacement or cherish it with his family. How tough can making that choice be? ‘Nothing Like Thanksgiving’ stars William L. Johnson, Richard Gallion, Tiffany Addison, Darrin Henson, and Dawn Halfkenny. You can watch the film here.

9. The Last Thanksgiving (2020)

This low-budget horror-comedy is made for a Thanksgiving get-together of friends. Directed by Erick Lorinc, the movie is set inside Derry’s Famous Fish and Grits store. Thanks to the boss, Mr. Pearl, the staff is working despite it being a holiday. This disrespect to the occasion is found offensive by a group of cannibalistic pilgrims who infiltrate the store and begin killing/capturing and eating their staff that desperately tries to fight back. A binge-watch flick, ‘The Last Thanksgiving,’ doesn’t offer the slasher vibes that you expect but does manage to be ticked off as one. The movie’s cast includes Samantha Ferrand, Nicholas Punales, Linnea Quigley, Matthew McClure, Laura Finley, Michael Vitovich, and Tristan Petaschnick. You can watch the movie here.

8. Funny Thing About Love (2021)

Adam White’s ‘Funny Thing About Love’ follows Samantha, who brings her boyfriend Bryce to her family Thanksgiving. However, she is taken aback as the family has invited her ex, Luke. What follows is a string of humorous events as the gents try to get along with each other while Samantha grapples with the situation. Starring Summer Bellessa, Jason Gray, and Kevan Moezzi, ‘Funny Thing About Love’ is a sweet Thanksgiving flick that nicely blends rom-com with comedy. It can be streamed here.

7. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

A standalone sequel in the animated comedy franchise ‘Hotel Transylvania,’ this is the 4th part directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. With a voice cast that includes Brian Hull, Selena Gomez, and Andy Samberg, the movie shows Johnny, Dracula’s son-in-law, turning into a monster, courtesy of the scientist/professor Abraham Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Ray. It has the reverse effect on Dracula and his monster friends turn into humans. Now, they have to find a way to reverse the transformation before it becomes permanent, and Dracula and the others remain humans forever (until they die). Thus begins their trip to the deep forests of the Amazon, wherein lies the solution. But will the Count and his buddies be able to make it there in time while facing all the issues of a regular human being? You can stream the movie here and join them on their hilarious ride to find out.

6. From the Vine (2019)

In ‘From the Vine,’ a poignant film directed by Sean Cisterna, a disheartened corporate executive, played by Joe Pantoliano, faces an ethical dilemma that prompts a soul-searching journey. He returns to his picturesque rural Italian hometown, Acerenza, to rediscover his roots and heal family rifts. The discovery of his grandfather’s neglected vineyard becomes a catalyst for transformation. As he endeavors to restore the vineyard, he not only rejuvenates the fading traditions of the town but also finds a deeper connection to his heritage, ultimately offering Acerenza a more sustainable and promising future, all while rediscovering his sense of purpose and integrity. Feel free to check out the movie here.



5. Turkey Hollow (2015)

Based on the short story by Jim Henson and Jerry Juhl, ‘Turkey Hollow,’ AKA ‘Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow,’ follows two kids who arrive at their aunt’s remote farm in Turkey Hollow on Thanksgiving. There being no internet, the kids set off to find the truth behind the legend of the 10 ft. monster “Howling Hoodoo” for fun, only to come across muppet-like wild creatures who seem friendly. They subsequently team up to save the kids’ aunt’s farm from her scheming neighbor. Starring Genevieve Buechner, Graham Verchere, Jay Harrington, and Mary Steenburgen, ‘Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow’ is a Thanksgiving-friendly drama directed by Kirk Thatcher, perfect for everyone to enjoy while having their favorite Thanksgiving meals. However, kids will enjoy it much more owing to its practical puppet approach. The movie can be streamed here.

4. Snow Day (2000)

In ‘Snow Day,’ the spirit of togetherness and festive cheer is brilliantly captured, making it a quintessential Thanksgiving movie. Its charming storyline and delightful humor create an atmosphere of warmth and unity, reflecting the essence of the holiday season. The film, directed by Chris Koch, revolves around a group of kids in a small town hoping for an unexpected day off from school due to a massive snowstorm. As they embark on various misadventures to extend their snow day, the movie highlights themes of friendship, family bonding, and embracing the magic of the holiday season. Its lighthearted humor and heartwarming moments resonate well with Thanksgiving, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time with loved ones. The playful escapades and snowy backdrop make ‘Snow Day’ a charming choice, bringing warmth and laughter to the Thanksgiving and holiday season. You can watch the movie here.

Read More: Best Christmas and Holiday Movies on Disney Plus

3. A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Misunderstandings take the shape of unintended words and unexpressed feelings in Woody Allen’s rom-com ‘A Rainy Day in New York.’ When Gatsby Welles (Timothée Chalamet) and Ashleigh Enright (Elle Fanning) arrive in New York, Gatsby’s hometown, for Ashleigh’s college assignment, he plans a romantic weekend for her. However, things start to fall apart soon enough, and the relationship begins to spiral into a hotchpotch of two parallel strings of events, as Gatsby bumps into his ex-girlfriend and Ashleigh finds herself attracted to a famous actor. With an outstanding cast, including Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, Jude Law, and Liev Schreiber, ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ is as pleasing to the heart and mind as it is to the eyes, perfect for a Thanksgiving viewing with your beloved. Both of you can get drenched in it right here.

2. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is a timeless holiday classic that resonates perfectly with the Thanksgiving season. Directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart as George Bailey, this heartwarming film tells the story of a man who, in a moment of despair, is shown by his guardian angel what life would be like if he had never existed. The movie beautifully emphasizes gratitude, the importance of community, and the impact of one’s actions on others. Its message of hope, selflessness, and the profound value of family and friends makes it an excellent Thanksgiving choice, serving as a touching reminder to appreciate the blessings and connections in our own lives. Feel free to check out the movie here.

1. Sweet Home Carolina (2017)

Directed by Charlie Vaughn, ‘Sweet Home Carolina’ is a heartwarming film that follows the story of Diane Berry, played by Heather McComb. Diane, a workaholic single mother from Los Angeles, returns to her southern hometown after inheriting a house. While navigating the challenges of Southern charm and old flames, she discovers a family secret that changes her life forever. The cast includes Paul Greene, Lexi Giovagnoli, and Kiersten Warren. With its delightful mix of romance, humor, and the allure of small-town life, ‘Sweet Home Carolina’ offers an engaging tale of self-discovery and the enduring bonds of family and home. You may watch the movie here.

