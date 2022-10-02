Where Was Hallmark’s Home for Harvest Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Andrew Cymek, ‘Home for Harvest’ (2019) is a Hallmark romantic comedy film. The plot revolves around Katie (Brigitte Kingsley), a travel writer, who discovers that she has to write her next piece on her hometown. Years ago, she left the place heartbroken and thought she had gotten rid of all the painful memories. However, soon after her return, she runs into her ex, the cause of her pain and misery all those years earlier. This time, however, there is a new man in town.

‘Home for Harvest’ is a light, breezy, and undeniably Hallmark film about love, community, and nostalgia. It celebrates life in a small town and, like most other Hallmark movies, has a picturesque setting despite the limited budget. If you are wondering where the filmmakers shot the film to accomplish this, we got you covered.

Home for Harvest Filming Locations

Set in the town of Greenville during what is supposed to be the harvest season, ‘Home for Harvest’ was predominantly filmed in and around the east-central Canadian province of Ontario. Filming took place between October 2018 and April 2019. Now let’s look at the filming locations in detail.

Port Perry, Ontario

A considerable portion of the film was shot in Port Perry, a community located in the township of Scugog, Ontario. Several scenes were shot at Nature’s Bounty Farm, a gorgeous orchard located at 651 Scugog Line 2, Port Perry.

Situated 84 kilometers (52 miles) northeast of Toronto, Port Perry is the administrative and commercial center of Scugog. The town has a rich history dating back to the early 19th century when settlers began to arrive in the area. The first known settler was Reuben Crandell, who was a United Empire Loyalist. In 1821, he and his wife set up the first homestead in the area. In the following centuries, Port Perry garnered a reputation as a holiday destination because of its Victorian-era downtown. ‘Reacher‘ (2022-) and ‘Hemlock Grove’ (2013-2015) were also filmed in Port Perry.

Pontypool, Ontario

Pontypool is an unincorporated village that is part of the amalgamated city of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario. Some of the scenes of the film were shot here. Pontypool’s history also goes back to the 19th century. By the time the first census was conducted in 1835, farmers were already living in the area. The town was named after the namesake town in Wales.

Pontypool was once a vacation spot for the Jewish people. There is a 2009 horror film called ‘Pontypool’ by Bruce McDonald. Set in the titular town, the film was developed from the 1995 novel ‘Pontypool Changes Everything’ by Tony Burgess.

Home for Harvest Cast

The plot of ‘Home for Harvest’ revolves around the love triangle between Katie, her ex Chad and the new man Noah. Chad is portrayed by Troy Blundell, whereas Landy Cannon portrays Noah in the movie. Cymek, who is Kingsley’s husband, Kingsley, and Cannon have worked together on multiple projects, including the ‘Dark Rising: Warrior of Worlds’ TV series (2014).

A Canadian actor and producer, Brigitte Kingsley is originally from Sudbury, Ontario. She started acting in high school, appearing in various commercials. She made her small screen debut in an episode of ‘Game Nation’ in 1996. Kingsley debuted on the big screen with the 2000 film ‘Frequency,’ in which she plays a bar waitress. Since then, she has continued to appear in films and TV shows and has carved out a space for herself as a telefilm actress with projects such as ‘Christmas with a View’ and ‘My Boss’ Wedding.’

Blundell started his career in 2003 with the telefilm ‘DC 9/11: Time of Crisis.’ Like his two co-stars, Blundell has also established himself as a telefilm actor and has appeared in projects like ‘Mistletoe Magic’ and ‘Picture Perfect Romance.’ As for Cannon, he is a native of Oshawa, Ontario, and began his career with the 1997 film ‘The Real Blonde,’ for which he is credited as the “Beach Boy.” Some of the other projects he has acted in are the short film ‘Gloria’ and the feature film ‘My Wacko Parents.’

