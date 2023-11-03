10 Best Thanksgiving Movies on Hulu (Nov 2023)

For decades, movies have been entertaining us, and this is especially applicable when speaking of celebrations. There is hardly any occasion or festival across the different cultures of the world that hasn’t been showcased in movies. However, while earlier we had to wait for a certain movie to be televised on a particular occasion, which might turn out to be the wrong one, thereby breaking our hearts, the advent of OTT platforms has taken away that sadness. They provide us with a plethora of movies to choose from based on our choices. In this list, we bring ten movies that are great for binge-watching on Thanksgiving.

10. Friendsgiving (2020)

Sometimes, one feels like celebrating not with many but with a few, preferring a low-key celebration. Such is the case with best friends Molly and Abby, both young adults, who decide to spend a quiet and peaceful Thanksgiving together. However, people keep coming, some by invitation and some just like that. Each of these has a story to tell, and as we see them arrive and hear them, Molly and Abby’s Thanksgiving slowly turns into a huge ‘Friendsgiving.’ It is directed by Nicol Paone and stars Malin Åkerman, Kat Dennings, Jack Donnelly, Aisha Tyler, and Christine Taylor. Watch the movie here.

9. Gigi & Nate (2022)

Directed by Nick Hamm, ‘Gigi & Nate’ explores the relationship between a quadriplegic man and a monkey. Nate Gibson develops bacterial meningitis that leaves him quadriplegic. He tries to kill himself out of depression. That’s when his mother reaches out to a service animal organization and brings home a capuchin monkey named Gigi. This is so that Nate can spend time with her and thus stop having negative thoughts. In other words, Gigi will help Nate cope with his illness. A coming-of-age drama with a sweet twist, the ‘Gigi & Nate’ cast includes Charlie Rowe, Zoe Colletti, Josephine Langford and Marcia Gay Harden. Watch this unusual couple here.

8. Bogus (1996)

‘Bogus’ centers on Albert, who starts living with his mother’s adopted sister, aka his godmother, Harriet, after the former passes away in a tragic accident. Unfortunately, Albert doesn’t get along with Harriet and creates an imaginary friendly character named Bogus to spend time with, who helps Albert cope with the pain of his loss. But what’s unusual is that even Harriet can see Bogus. Is he then real? The movie is directed by Norman Jewison and stars Haley Joel Osment, Whoopi Goldberg, and Gérard Depardieu. Watch ‘Bogus’ here.

7. Deck the Halls (2006)

Is your house being able to be seen from space a good thing or a bad thing? Well, what matters is that it’s competitive. So when Mr. Christmas Steve Finch’s new neighbor, Buddy Hall, decides to deck up his house so that it shines brighter than everyone else’s and can be seen from space, Finch takes it up as a challenge. Because in Cloverdale, there can be only one Mr. Christmas, and there is no way anyone can take that title away from Finch, especially a new guy in town. Directed by John Whitesell, ‘Deck the Halls’ is a comedy-drama that stars Matthew Broderick, Danny DeVito, Kristin Davis, and Kristin Chenoweth. Watch it here.

6. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is directed by George Seaton, and it tells the story of Kris Kringle, who, after taking over as the new Santa at an annual Thanksgiving Day organized by Macy’s, a departmental store chain, becomes a sensation. However, he ends up in a court of law with questions being asked regarding his sanity after he claims that he is the real Santa Claus. While we find out whether he is speaking the truth, the movie also serves as a commentary on people’s faith. The cast of the movie comprises Edmund Gwenn, Natalie Wood, Maureen O’Hara, and John Payne. Be a part of the experience here.

5. Neymar (2023)

‘Neymar’ is an Indian Malayalam-language movie directed by Sudhi Maddison and tells the story of the friendship of a kid named Kunjava and his dog Neymar and the lengths to which Kunjava goes after Neymar disappears one night. How the rescue mission of Kunjava and his best friend Sinto takes them to a different city and puts them on the radar of a don is what the movie explores in a humorous manner. The cast includes Mathew Thomas, Naslen K Gafoor, Yog Japee and Keerthana Sreekumar. Watch ‘Neymar’ here.

4. Tower Heist (2011)

Starring Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy, ‘Tower Heist’ is a heist comedy directed by Bret Ratner. It revolves around a heist that is planned by Josh Kovaks to steal millions from scamming financier Arthur Shaw in the very luxury condo that Josh is the manager of. So, with a team that comprises him, two fired employees, a tenant who has been evicted, and a crook, a plan is chalked out for the heist. Whether they are successful is ‘Tower Heist’ contains the answer. Besides the two actors mentioned above, the cast also includes Matthew Broderick, Casey Affleck, and Michael Peña. Watch the movie here.

3. Dark Shadows (2012)

Based on the soap opera of the same name that aired from 1966 to 1971, ‘Dark Shadows’ is a dark comedy fantasy movie directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, and Helena Bonham Carter. Barnabas Collins wakes up as a vampire more than 200 years after being cursed by a witch named Angelique, who also killed his parents and his ladylove, whom she was jealous of. As he takes charge of a business that is on the verge of collapse, Angelique too returns only to take revenge for the way he hurt broke her heart. Watch ‘Dark Shadows’ here.

2. Gulmohar (2023)

‘Gulmohar’ is an Indian Hindi-language film directed by Rahul V. Chittella. It takes place over four days and tells the story of the multigenerational Batra family that has gathered at its 34-year-old family house that will be emptied and demolished so that a new building can take its place. However, during the four days, we get to know about the different family members, how their lives are connected, their relationships, their insecurities, and their past. All this is underscored by the themes of home and family, the two words that constitute ‘Gulmohar.’ The cast of the movie includes Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, and Suraj Sharma. To watch the film, click here.

1. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A road trip comedy movie directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ showcases the Hoover family who set off on a journey in a VW camper van from Albuquerque to California, where the youngest member of the family, seven-year-old Olive, will take part in the “Little Miss Sunshine” beauty pageant. As the journey commences, we are subjected to the conversations of a dysfunctional family that comprises Olive’s mother, Sheryl; her father, Richard; her step-brother, Dwayne; her grandfather, Edwin; and her uncle, Frank (brother of Sheryl). Together, they make the ride a hilarious one, but only for us viewers. The cast includes Abigail Breslin, Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Alan Arkin, Steve Carell and Greg Kinnear. Watch the movie here.

