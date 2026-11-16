10 Best Thanksgiving Movies on Hulu (Nov 2023)

For decades, movies have been entertaining us, and this is especially applicable when speaking of celebrations. There is hardly any occasion or festival across the different cultures of the world that hasn’t been showcased in movies. However, while earlier we had to wait for a certain movie to be televised on a particular occasion, which might turn out to be the wrong one, thereby breaking our hearts, the advent of OTT platforms has taken away that sadness. They provide us with a plethora of movies to choose from based on our choices, and Hulu has some of the most heartwarming movies in its catalog.

4. Pilgrim (2019)

A horror film directed by Marcus Dunstan, ‘Pilgrim’ shows what happens after a woman invites a group of Pilgrim reenactors for Thanksgiving so that her family can get to know more about the occasion and its significance. However, what she doesn’t know is that the “pilgrims” have objectives of their own that they slowly start to reveal, much to the horror of the family. The cast includes Reign Edwards, Elyse Levesque, Peter Giles, Beth Curry, Kerr Smith, and Antonio Raul Corbo. You can watch the movie here.

3. The Binge (2020)

This film is a parody of ‘The Purge’ (2013). While in ‘The Purge,’ criminal activities were legal for a 12-hour period, in this one, all drugs and alcohol are legal for one night every year, i.e., 12 hours to be precise. We follow three 18-year-olds, the reluctant Griffin (Skyler Gisondo), the very eager Hags (Dexter Darden), and the recluse Andrew (Eduardo Franco), as they try to make the most of their first “Binge.” We also have Principal Carlsen (Vince Vaughn), the overprotective father of Lena (Grace Van Dien), Griffin’s crush. As the young adults set to enjoy the pleasures of being high, a string of events take the viewers on a ride filled with ridiculous motives and occurrences, underscored by the warmth of an evolving friendship. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, ‘The Binge’ can be streamed here.

2. Happiest Season (2020)

Starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in the leads, along with Aubrey Plaza, Mary Holland, Alison Brie, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen, the rom-com follows Harper (Davis), who decides to bring her partner Abby (Stewart) to her home to celebrate the holidays. However, Abby’s plan to propose to Harper on Christmas morning goes down the drain when she finds out that Harper hasn’t come out in front of her parents, let alone mention Abby. Now, she has to pretend to be Harper’s heterosexual roommate. For how long she is able to do this and how are what we see in the film. You can watch it here.



1. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

How about a little Robin Williams for your Thanksgiving dinner? ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ features the legendary actor as Daniel, who, in the aftermath of a divorce, dons the personality of the titular female housekeeper. Why? To spend time with his children, whose custody his ex-wife, Miranda (Sally Field), has. Daniel is an actor and can do voices, a talent he applies to his new “role.” How hard can it be? Well, all goes well until Miranda’s new love interest, Stuart (Pierce Brosnan), enters the picture. Can Mrs. Doubtfire “help” Daniel get his wife and kids back? You can watch the movie here to find out.

Read More: Best Kids Movies on Paramount+