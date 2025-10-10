The Alabama Solution: Where Are They Now?

HBO Max’s documentary ‘The Alabama Solution’ offers a look into one of the nation’s most perilous prison systems. What began in 2019 as a routine visit to film a revival meeting inside an Alabama correctional facility quickly evolved into a six-year investigation. Filmmakers Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman were approached by incarcerated men who shared alleged accounts of abuse, neglect, and systemic failures. Utilizing smuggled cellphones, these inmates documented their daily realities and captured footage that exposed overcrowding, violence, and other concerning conditions.

Raoul Poole is Serving a Life Sentence Today

In the docuseries, Ricardo Mundez Poole Sr., AKA Raoul, played a key role in collaborating with the filmmakers. He documented the harsh conditions of his prison cell and spoke out about the alleged unconstitutional treatment of inmates within the Alabama DOC. Poole actively participated in the strikes that began in September 2022. In April 2023, he pleaded guilty to additional charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, distribution of controlled substances, and aggravated identity theft, and was sentenced to 234 months. He is currently serving his term at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs, Alabama. Originally incarcerated in 1993 for robbery with a life sentence, he received additional sentences in 1994 and 1995 for escape, assault, and manslaughter. His parole has been denied four times, and he has no upcoming hearings.

Robert Earl Council is Still Incarcerated Under the Alabama DOC

Robert Earl Council Jr., also known as Kinetic Justice Amun, is serving a life sentence without parole for the 1994 murder of Ronald Talmadge Henderson in Enterprise, Alabama. It was a conflict tied to the sale of an SKS rifle. He began his incarceration at Holman Correctional Facility, where exposure to black liberation ideologies shaped his activism. Over the years, Council has become a prominent leader in the Free Alabama Movement, organizing hunger strikes and labor protests to highlight systemic issues in prisons.

His advocacy has often led to solitary confinement and other punitive measures. He has been transferred multiple times, including St. Clair, Kilby, and Limestone facilities. In January 2021, Council was hospitalized following an assault, which led to disciplinary actions against a corrections officer. Today, at 49, he remains at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama and is continuing his sentence while maintaining his role as a vocal advocate for inmate rights.

Melvin Ray Continues His Activism From Behind Bars

Melvin Ray, also known as Bennu Hannibal Ra-Sun, has been a key figure in the Free Alabama Movement, championing prison reform through what he calls “economic direct action.” He organized campaigns such as boycotts of prison phone calls to pressure authorities by cutting revenue streams. Originally incarcerated in 1991 for theft and burglary, he served six years of a 13-year sentence before being released for good behavior in 1997. In 2001, he was sentenced to life for murder, theft, and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Now the 54-year-old is held at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest, Alabama, and has conducted numerous interviews via smuggled phones. He remains at the forefront of advocacy and reform efforts within the Alabama Department of Corrections.

