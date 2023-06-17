The Amazing Race Season 3: Where Are They Now?

‘The Amazing Race,’ a popular reality show on CBS, challenges contestants’ spontaneity and adventurous nature as they embark on a global journey in teams of two. Throughout its third season, the audience witnessed the emergence of several dynamic duos who captivated viewers with their bold personalities. Over the years, these contestants have amassed a devoted fan following, with some still maintaining a dedicated fan base today. Fans often wonder what these contestants are currently involved in and what their lives look like beyond the show. To learn more about their post-show endeavors and exciting ventures, let’s delve into their stories and discover what these memorable individuals have been up to since their memorable appearance on ‘The Amazing Race.’

Where Are Damon Wafer and Andre Plummer Now?

Andre Plummer and Damon Wafer form a formidable team on ‘The Amazing Race,’ bringing their expertise as a cop and a firefighter, respectively. Andre hails from Los Angeles, California, while Damon calls Long Beach, California, his hometown. Their friendship serves as the foundation for their strong bond, allowing them to work together seamlessly as they navigate the challenges of the race. Andre serves as a dedicated police officer, utilizing his skills in law enforcement to overcome obstacles. Meanwhile, Damon’s experience as a firefighter equips him with resilience and quick thinking in high-pressure situations.

Where Are Aaron Goldschmidt and Arianne Udell Now?

Aaron Goldschmidt and Arianne Udell, a dynamic duo on The Amazing Race, bring their lifelong friendship to the competition. Aaron, hailing from New York City, New York, works as a dedicated pre-school teacher, bringing his nurturing and patient nature to their journey. Arianne, also from New York City, works as a waitress, utilizing her quick thinking and ability to adapt in fast-paced environments. Their strong bond as friends adds an extra layer of trust and communication as they tackle challenges together.

Where Are Michael Ilacqua and Kathy Perez Now?

Michael Ilacqua, a San Diego, California resident, and Kathy Ilacqua, originally from Sterling Heights, Michigan, form a captivating team on ‘The Amazing Race.’ Their relationship is rooted in long-distance dating, which adds an intriguing aspect to their journey. Michael’s expertise as a network administrator proves invaluable as he applies his technical prowess and problem-solving abilities to conquer the challenges they face. With a sales background and a marketing education from Oakland University, Kathy brings her effective communication and negotiation skills to excel in the race. Michael and Kathy share a strong bond and are married to each other, strengthening their teamwork and commitment to triumph in the competition. With their diverse skills and unwavering dedication, the Ilacquas make for an engaging duo to watch on ‘The Amazing Race.’

Where Are Heather Mahar and Eve Madison Now?

Heather Mahar Paulson, a resident of Portland, Oregon, has an impressive background and a successful career. She currently works at Nike, a renowned company in the sports industry. Heather’s educational achievements include studying at both Harvard Law School and Cornell University, showcasing her dedication and intellectual prowess. Originally from Poughkeepsie, New York, Heather has made a home for herself on the West Coast. She is married to Merritt Paulson, and together they share a life filled with love and partnership. Additionally, Heather is connected to Eve Rodsky, a New York Times Best Selling Author known for her work on topics such as fair play, gender equity, gender justice, and intersectional feminism. With her accomplishments and commitments, Heather Mahar Paulson contributes to both her professional field and important societal conversations.

Where Are Dennis Hyde and Andrew Hyde Now?

Dennis Hyde and Andrew Hyde form a compelling Father/Son team on ‘The Amazing Race 3.’ Hailing from Lexington, Kentucky, they bring their unique perspectives and contrasting personalities to the competition. Andrew, a 21-year-old college student, shines as a liberal and openly gay individual. He breaks stereotypes as a cheerleader and engages in meaningful work with homeless youth as a comic book author collaborating with Arboryouthservices. Andrew’s vibrant personality adds a colorful dimension to their team. In contrast, Dennis holds conservative values as a Southern Baptist and manages a family entertainment center. Despite their differences, the duo demonstrates the strength of their bond as they navigate challenges together. Andrew’s adventurous spirit is further highlighted by his participation in ‘Naked and Afraid’ seasons 12 and 15, showcasing his courage and determination.

Where Are Tramel Raggs and Talicia Raggs Now?

Talicia Raggs is a talented television writer and producer associated with NBCUniversal, Inc. She is known for her contributions to the television industry, although limited information is available about her online. Talicia’s professional journey may have included working on various television shows or projects within NBCUniversal. She pursued her education at the University of Southern California, located in Los Angeles, California. On the other hand, not much is known about Tramel Raggs, indicating that he prefers to maintain a low profile.

Where Are Sylvia Pitts and Gina Diggins Now?

Sylvia Culpepper Pitts is currently employed at May River High School and resides in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Originally from Hartsville, South Carolina, Sylvia has established herself in the education field, working diligently to make a difference in students’ lives. As a dedicated educator, she brings her knowledge and passion to her role at May River High School. While information about Gina Diggins is scarce, it suggests that she prefers to maintain a low profile, keeping her personal details out of the public eye.

Where Are John Vito & Jill Aquilino Now?

John and Jill, a beloved couple on ‘The Amazing Race,’ captured the hearts of fans with their journey on the show and even returned for ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars.’ Despite facing challenges during their trip to Singapore, they managed to secure an impressive fifth place during their first attempt. However, after the show, the couple decided to part ways and pursue separate paths. John currently resides in New York, leading a private life and maintaining a low profile on social media. In contrast, Jill has moved on and is now married to David Walton, residing in Brooklyn, New York. She has embraced motherhood, cherishing each day with her two beautiful boys and prioritizing her family above all else.

Where Are Derek Riker and Drew Riker Now?

Derek and Drew, the charismatic twins who made hearts flutter on the show, left a lasting impression with their youth, athleticism, and speed, ultimately securing a respectable fourth position. Nowadays, both Riker siblings call Los Angeles, California, home, where they have carved out successful careers as directors and photographers for renowned models and celebrities.

Their talents were recognized by Angeleno, featuring them on their cover and highlighting their remarkable journey from models to photographers. The impressive portfolio of Derek and Drew Riker showcases their collaborations with notable names in the industry, including Liam Hemsworth, Rami Malek, Chris Pratt, Brett Young, Mark Wahlberg, and Justin Hartley. While they have managed to keep their dating lives private, their substantial fan base remains devoted, with dedicated fan pages celebrating their achievements and talents.

Where Are Ken Duphiney and Gerard Duphiney Now?

Ken and Gerard, the endearing and resilient brothers, left a lasting impression on viewers during their time on the show. Despite their strong performance, their journey came to a close when they faced challenges finding a taxi and finished in a commendable third place. In the present, Ken resides in New York and devotes his time to philanthropy, generously donating to various foundations and organizations. Gerard, on the other hand, has pursued a career as a Financial Advisor and CFP at Duphiney Financial Network. He is happily married and is believed to reside in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Where Are Teri Slivers Pollack and Ian Pollack Now?

Teri and Ian, the resilient couple who showcased the strength of their marriage and family, came close to victory but had to settle for the second position due to a mishap in Seattle. However, their impressive performance made them fan favorites and led to their appearances in the third season and ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars.’ In delightful news, the Pollacks remain happily married and reportedly reside in Jupiter, Florida, sharing a home together. Ian has transitioned from his previous role as a Commander of Police Special Operations to become the CEO of Iris, Inc., his private investigative agency specializing in medical malpractice and nursing home abuse.

Where Are Florinka “Flo” Pesenti and Zachary Golden “Zach” Behr Now?

Flo and Zach, the winning duo on the show, displayed incredible chemistry and emerged victorious. Following the show’s conclusion, Flo embarked on a new chapter in her life, settling in New York with her two wonderful children, Everett and Emilia. She has established herself as the Vice President of Public Relations at MacAndrews & Forbes. Reports indicate that Flo is currently in a relationship with Dan Abrams, a well-known TV Anchor. On the other hand, Zach, Flo’s trusted teammate and friend, is happily married to Elyse Steinberg, a talented documentary filmmaker, and they are proud parents to their child. Zach has achieved significant success as the Vice President of The History Channel and has even been honored with an Emmy for his remarkable work as an Executive Producer.

