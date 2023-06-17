The Amazing Race Season 4: Where Are They Now?

Created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’ is a long-running reality TV show that features multiple teams who may be friends, family members, spouses, lovers, or even coworkers as they compete against one another by performing tasks and using clues to go on in the race. The team that succeeds in the challenges at different places and advances may receive benefits like travel tickets and other items. A $1 million grand prize is awarded to the winning team. Season 4 of the show aired in 2003, and fans of the show must be curios to know where the contestants of season 4 are. If you’re one of them, we’ve got you covered.

Where Are Debra Carmody and Steve Carmody Now?

Debra Carmody and Steve Carmody are married parents residing in Saginaw, Michigan. Debra is a visual artist and the former Executive Director at the Franciscan Arts Initiative. She has a passion for promoting and supporting artists, which led her to her current occupation as the director of an artist’s colony in Saginaw.

Steve, on the other hand, is a radio news director and producer. He works at Michigan Radio, where he reports and produces news segments for broadcast. Steve has a background in communications, having studied for a Bachelor’s degree in Communications at the University of Scranton. Prior to his work at Michigan Radio, he was associated with KGOU-KROU Radio. Debra hails from Midland, Michigan, while Steve originally comes from Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Where Are Amanda Adams and Chris Garry Now?

Amanda Adams and Christopher “Chris” Garry, a dating team, come from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Amanda works as a medical technician, utilizing her expertise to provide healthcare support and assistance. She is dedicated to her profession, ensuring the well-being of patients and contributing to the medical field. Chris, on the other hand, is a freelance graphic designer. With a creative flair and a keen eye for design, he offers his services to clients on a project basis. Chris enjoys the freedom and flexibility that comes with freelance work, allowing him to showcase his artistic abilities and bring clients’ visions to life.

Where Are Russell Brown and Cindy Duck Now?

Cindy Lee Duck is an independent contractor in the entertainment industry, working both above and below the line. Based in Los Angeles, California, she takes on various roles and projects within the entertainment field, providing her services as needed. Russell, on the other hand, resides in Hermosa Beach, California. He is a multi-faceted individual, working as a model, actor, and entrepreneur. With his modeling and acting skills, Russell brings characters to life and graces the pages of magazines or screens with his captivating presence.

Where Are Steve Cottingham and Josh Cottingham Now?

Stephen “Steve” Cottingham and Joshua “Josh” Cottingham form a Father/Son team on The Amazing Race 4. Steve works as a supervisor at a juvenile detention facility, where he is responsible for overseeing the operations and ensuring the well-being of the young individuals under his care. Meanwhile, Josh is a computer technician, utilizing his expertise to troubleshoot and repair computer systems. Apart from their professional pursuits, Steve is a big fan of Rogers,

Where Are Steve Meitz and Dave Cottingham Now?

Steven “Steve” Meitz and David “Dave” Cottingham make up a team of air traffic controllers on the show. Both individuals bring unique backgrounds and experiences to their roles. David, in addition to being an air traffic controller, has a past career as a pastor at St. Edwards Church, where he provided spiritual guidance and support to the congregation. He also served as a former development director at the Spiritan Office for Mission Advancement, utilizing his skills to advance the organization’s mission and fundraising efforts. Furthermore, Dave has experience as a former general factotum at Spiritans, demonstrating his versatility and ability to handle various tasks within the organization.

Where Are Monica Ambrose and Sheree Buchanan Now?

Monica Ambrose and Sheree Buchanan form a dynamic team on the show as NFL Wives/Moms. Monica, aged 29 and a mother of two, brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as an Indianapolis Colts cheerleader. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Indiana University, Indianapolis, showcasing her passion for communication and storytelling.

Sheree, aged 31, is a mother of three and describes herself as outgoing, friendly, and patient. She has a deep curiosity for new cultures and adventures, embracing opportunities to broaden her horizons. In contrast to her teammate Monica, Sheree admits to being less organized, but her vibrant personality adds a dynamic touch to the team. Sheree also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Louisville and possesses college experience in television production.

Where Are Tian Kitchen and Jaree Poteet Now?

Tian Kitchen, also known as Tian Wilynn, is a self-employed matchmaker based in Naples. With her expertise in connecting individuals and fostering meaningful relationships, Tian helps people find love and companionship. Jaree Poteet, on the other hand, is a photographer by profession. With a keen eye for capturing moments and creating visually stunning images, Jaree showcases her talent through her work. She has experience working at Peterson’s Harley-Davidson of Miami, where she likely used her photography skills to capture the essence of motorcycles and the associated lifestyle.

Where Are Millie Smith and Chuck Shankles Now?

Millie is an environmental teacher at the Tennessee Aquarium. She exudes motivation and fun, and she considers herself a daredevil and adventurer, fearlessly seeking new experiences. However, there is one thing that strikes fear in her heart: mayonnaise, which she absolutely despises. Millie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Arts from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. Her passion for teaching and exploring different cultures has taken her to Taiwan, where she taught English, as well as to Israel and Russia, where she immersed herself in diverse environments.

Chuck is a versatile self-employed individual hailing from Tennessee. He has held various roles, including valet, hauler, construction worker, and personal trainer. Being physically active, Chuck obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. He enjoys playing tennis and skiing, engaging in sports that allow him to stay active and enjoy the outdoors.

Where Are Jon Weiss and Al Rios Now?

Al Rios, a resident of Miller Place, New York, has had a remarkable career in the world of entertainment, specifically in the circus industry. He brings a wealth of experience to the table, having worked at prestigious organizations such as Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and the Blue Unit of Ringling Brothers Circus. Jon is a Circus performer working with Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Where Are David Dean and Jeff Strand Now?

David Dean and Jeff Strnad form a dynamic team of Best Friends on the show. David, an entrepreneur and marketing expert, holds an MBA from the University of Miami. Currently, he serves as an executive and owner of a successful marketing agency, leveraging his expertise to help businesses thrive in the competitive market.

Jeff, on the other hand, is a multi-talented individual with a focus on real estate. He works as a commercial real estate broker, utilizing his knowledge and skills to facilitate property transactions. Additionally, Jeff has a passion for residential design and development, showcasing his creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in the real estate industry.

Where Are Kelly Parks and Jon Corso Now?

Kelly Parks and Jonathan “Jon” Corso are an engaged team on ‘The Amazing Race 4,’ bringing their unique backgrounds and skills to the competition. Kelly has a decade of experience as a model and harbors aspirations of becoming a children’s book writer. Her creative pursuits and modeling career have allowed her to express her artistic side. Interestingly, Kelly’s journey to finding love began when she met Jon in a “dive bar” in South Beach, Miami, showcasing the unpredictability of life’s beautiful connections.

Originally from New Jersey, Jon works as a real estate agent and holds the position of Broker Associate at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. Alongside his career in real estate, Jon has worked as a model and bartender, demonstrating his versatility and ability to thrive in various industries. The pair has 2 children.

Where Are Reichen Lehmkuhl and Chip Arndt Now?

Reichen Lehmkuhl, born Richard Allen Lehmkuhl is a multi-talented American figure known for his achievements in various fields. With a background as a United States Air Force officer, where he reached the rank of captain, Reichen gained prominence by winning season four of the popular reality game show, ‘The Amazing Race,’ alongside his then-partner Chip Arndt. Additionally, he garnered significant media attention in 2006 due to his highly publicized relationship with pop singer Lance Bass.

Prior to his reality TV success, Reichen had a diverse professional life. While based in Los Angeles, he worked simultaneously as a physics teacher at Crossroads School for the Arts and Sciences, a flight instructor, and a model. During this time, he caught the attention of a casting director for The Amazing Race, setting the stage for his subsequent victory and rise to fame.

Chip Arndt Jr., born Willis Chapman Arndt Jr. is an American gay activist who achieved recognition by winning ‘The Amazing Race 4’ in 2003 alongside his former partner, Reichen Lehmkuhl. Chip’s educational journey included attending the prestigious Hotchkiss School, followed by Yale University and Harvard University, where he served as the president of the Harvard Business School Gay and Lesbian Student Association. Before participating in ‘The Amazing Race,’ Chip worked as an investment banker, showcasing his business acumen and drive.

