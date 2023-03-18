The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the tenth episode of ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ or ‘Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken’ titled ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten,’ the grade rankings are finally announced and Amane just like Mahiru does really well. Since the latter has promised to do anything that the former asks, Mahiru allows Amane to lay his head on her lap while she cleans her ears. Later, the duo has a strange interaction after Mahiru falls asleep on the couch. The following day at school, Amane gets upset after he accidentally overhears something. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ or ‘Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken’ episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Episode 11 Recap

Amane and Mahiru have been waiting for the grade rankings to be announced for several days. In fact, Mahiru has even promised her neighbor that she will do anything he asks her to do. When the duo eventually checks the results, they are thrilled to learn that Amane has earned rank six. The following evening, Amane also opens up about his desire to do something for Mahiru since she has also done well in the exams.

Eventually, it is Mahiru who keeps her word and makes Amane lay his head on her lap. She then carefully cleans his ears while the two of them talk to each other. Mahiru even rubs his head after cleaning Amane’s ears, spoiling him with more care and love. But briefly, after she is done, Mahiru falls asleep on the couch. Since she would not wake up despite his best efforts, he decides to take the keys from her pocket and take her to her apartment. When he eventually puts her on the bed, she suddenly opens her eyes.

To Amane’s surprise, she asks him to sleep next to him. Naturally, he does not feel that it is a good idea and leaves her with her stuffed toys so that she can sleep. The following morning when she meets Amane, he reminds her about the strange interaction they had the previous night. Naturally, Mahiru is taken aback and claims that she does not think of him in that way. Although she tries to not make it awkward, it is quite evident that Mahiru is really nervous after learning what had transpired between her and Amane the previous night.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Episode 11 Ending: Why Does Amane Get Mad At His Classmates?

After school is over, Kadowaki offers to hang out with Amane and watch the movie that the latter has been planning to see. Meanwhile, Chitose and Itsuki have already made other plans. Just when Amane is going with Kadowaki, Mahiru stops him and asks for help. She has been asked by the teachers to staple the print-outs for the sports day. As the three of them sit together to do the monotonous jobs, a few girls make personal comments about Mahiru’s character. Naturally, none of them like what they hear but they remain quiet.

Later that evening, Mahiru notices that Amane is upset and asks him if he was bothered so much by the comments. He confesses that he is infuriated by the kind of things that those girls said. Interestingly, Mahiru does not get bothered at all and sees things from a different perspective. She argues that those girls do not necessarily hate her but the social status she has somehow achieved by virtue of her hard work and her looks. Despite the hatred, Mahiru is quite sympathetic toward those girls

Mahiru then explains further that she tries hard to be a good girl, who is liked by everyone. But she also mentions how she has lately become fed up with such a lifestyle and started making significant changes. Mahiru now feels that she doesn’t need to be liked by everyone as long as she has someone who sees her as she really is. In fact, she is no longer planning to stress too much to be liked by others- something that Amane also appreciates.

