The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken’ or ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ is a romantic-comedy anime based on Saekisan’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The show revolves around Mahiru Shiina and Amane Fujimiya, two high schoolers with contrasting worldviews and lives. While the former is popular at school and excels at everything, Amane prefers to stay aloof. But when circumstances bring the eccentric duo together, who turn out to be next-door neighbors, it marks the beginning of a strange relationship that they have never experienced in their lives.

First released on January 7, 2023, the show recounts the story of two clueless teenagers who experience the complex emotion of love in all its forms and try to balance it with their family and school life. Although the anime does not offer a unique premise, it still managed to amass a decent global fanbase in the first few months after its release. So when season 1 concluded, these fans naturally got curious to learn more about the show’s future. In case you are looking for similar information, then we have got you covered.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Release Date

‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ season 1 released on January 7, 2023 and concluded a few weeks later on March 25, 2023. The show comprises twelve episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Lihua Wang, the rom-com series features talented voice actors like Manaka Iwami, Taito Ban, Haruka Shiraishi, Taku Yashiro, Hisako Kanemoto, and Kensho Ono.

As far as the second season of the anime is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’s official Twitter account posted a visual teaser of the show’s second installment just before the premiere of the season 1 finale. The anime currently boasts an overall rating of 7.9 on MyAnimeList and has also amassed a decent fan following during its 12-week-long run. While these are positive factors, anime renewals and production rely primarily on the availability of the source material.

Thankfully, ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ season 1 only covers 4 out 8 already published volumes of Saekisan’s eponymous Japanese manga series. Since there is more than enough source material for yet another installment, the creators can do not have to delay the production, which means that the anime will return sooner than later. Assuming production kicks off in the next few months and there are no unforeseen delays, ‘Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken’ or ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ season 2 will premiere sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Plot: What it Can Be About?

In season 2, Amane and Mahiru will finally start dating each other, and although things will be a little awkward at first they will slowly learn to deal with the new dynamics of their relationship. Meanwhile, they will also have to be brave about their connection when they become a hot topic of conversation for their classmates. Luckily during the summer vacation, the couple will get the exciting opportunity to stay at Amane’s parents’ house together.

The duo will not only make lifelong memories there but Mahiru will also help her boyfriend come to terms with some bitter past events that have bothered him for years. Mahiru also got to know Amane’s parents better and they were just thrilled to spend more time with her. Amane developed a new sense of gratefulness for having Mahiru in his life and vowed to protect her even more from now on. At the end of the vacation, a cultural festival is organized at the school.

