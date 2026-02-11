Who is Dickie? Who Plays Him in The Artful Dodger?

The Fox family is a crucial addition in the world of ‘The Artful Dodger.’ Edmund Fox is the Governor of the Port Victory Colony, and his daughter, Belle Fox, is an aspiring surgeon, unfettered by the oppressive systems of her time. Naturally, when her paths cross with Jack Dawkins, a pick-pocket turned surgeon, the two go on to make a formidable duo. As such, the Foxes hold a heavy influence on the narrative. In season 2, another member of the family, Dickie Fox, joins the narrative as a visiting relative who ends up embedding himself in the criminal underground of the town for all the wrong reasons. However, despite his clear connections to the influential family, as Edmund’s brother, his intentions and history remain clouded in mystery. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Dickie Fox and Lady Jane Share a Scandalous Past

When Dickie Fox enters the narrative, he remains fairly harmless. His competitive spirit against his brother, Edmund, and a mountain of insecurity regarding his own incompetence only push him into a certain sibling archetype. Additionally, he brings a new world of trouble to Port Victory’s harbor with him. Dickie is in business with the East India Company and is meant to be making investments in Saltpeter on behalf of the business. Nonetheless, in an effort to earn some merit in comparison to his Governor brother, he ends up foolishly investing the money in land in Central Australia, being sold by none other than notorious conman, Norbert Fagin.

Thus, Dickie’s actions end up bringing an EIC agent to the colony, which proves to be troublesome for more than one individual. However, this isn’t the last of the startling revelations that revolve around the character. As the plot progresses, darker secrets are revealed. Through a series of suggestions and insinuations, it’s made clear that the other Fox brother shares some sort of a past with his sister-in-law. Yet, it isn’t until Lady Jane is on her possible deathbed that the truth of the matter emerges. As it turns out, Dickie used court Jane in their youth and had managed to trick the latter into bed with him. Afterward, he broke off their engagement and skipped town.

As a result, Jane’s mother ended up marrying her secretly pregnant daughter off to Dickie’s sensible older brother, Edmund. Thus, all this time, the other Fox brother has been Belle’s biological father. The only reason Jane reveals this information to her daughter when she does is that her brother-in-law stoops so low to blackmail her with the truth of her daughter’s parentage. Nonetheless, in the end, Edmund, who had secretly known the truth all along, stands beside Belle, emphasizing that he has been and will continue to be her real father in all the ways that count.

Jeremy Sims Brings Dickie Fox to Life in The Artful Dodger Season 2

Dickie Fox’s shifty character adds a new sense of thrill and danger to the criminally gifted world of ‘The Artful Dodger.’ Jeremy Sims, the Australian actor, director, and writer, steps into this complex character, joining the cast of ‘The Artful Dodger.’ Sims has been in the industry for a long time, debuting in his pre-teens back in 1980, with a brief appearance in ‘Harlequin.’ A decade later, in 1991, he became a series regular on the drama series ‘Chances,’ in which he plays the role of Alex Taylor.

Among the actor’s best-known works is the 1996 movie ‘Idiot Box,’ for which Sims received a Best Actor nomination at the Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards. By 2006, he had made his directorial debut with ‘Last Train to Freo.’ He has multiple credits to his name as a filmmaker, including ‘Beneath Hill 60,’ ‘Wayne,’ and ‘Rams.’ He has also directed a number of episodes across titles like ‘Doctor Doctor’ and ‘A Place to Call Home,’ ‘Home and Away,’ and more. Some of his recent acting projects that fans are bound to recognize him from include ‘Mr Inbetween,’ ‘Swinging Safar,’ and ‘Sunny Nights.’

