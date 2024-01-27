The Bachelor 2024: All the Locations Where Season 28 Was Shot

Since its premiere in 2002, ABC’s reality TV juggernaut ‘The Bachelor’ has been entertaining fans of dating shows by providing them with unadulterated interpersonal drama courtesy of intriguing personalities as well as the lead star of each season. Well, season 28 was no different. It featured 28-year-old tennis instructor Joey Graziadei as the bachelor on a mission to find his “one true love” among the group of women who are ready to do everything in their power to vie for his affection.

For the uninitiated, the season wasn’t Joey’s first rodeo with the hit production as he emerged as the runner-up on ‘The Bachelorette‘ season 20, starring Charity Lawson in the lead. Just like its previous installments, the bachelor travels to different parts of the world with his potential partners and spends some quality time with them, sparking curiosity in the minds of the viewers regarding the filming locations of the 28th season of ‘The Bachelor.’

The Bachelor 2024 is Filmed Across the World

‘The Bachelor’ season 28 was filmed in several locations in the country, specifically California and Pennsylvania. Keeping up with the tradition of the show, the cast and crew stepped out of the homeland and into foreign locations such as Spain, Mexico, and the Great White North. Production of the 28th installment took place in the Fall of 2023. In particular, the shooting began on September 19, 2023, and went on for seven weeks and a few days before wrapping up with the final rose ceremony on November 12, 2023. Let’s find out where exactly the season was taped.

Collegeville, Pennsylvania

Just some days before the official commencement of production, the team visited the hometown of the season’s bachelor, Joey Graziadei, in Collegeville in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. According to reports, the camera department was spotted taping a few segments at The Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana at 3846 Ridge Pike on September 8, 2023. The co-owner of the bakery, Steve Carcarey, expressed his joy upon being chosen by Joey as the spot for the filming of the star’s introductory montage. In a conversation with Philly Voice, he said, “Joey deserves it. This is his time to shine and we want to make Joey proud and ‘The Bachelor’ proud that his hometown is backing him up on this.”

Carcarey continued, “We were chosen as one of the spots (Graziadei) is going to come and shoot, which is pretty humbling for us, the bakery, and us, as in Collegeville. We’ve been fortunate to get a lot of local television. But now this national spotlight is going to be on Collegeville, which is fantastic.” Indeed, many locals turned up to congratulate and support their boy in his bachelor journey. Apart from the iconic Italian bakery and pizzeria, shooting also took place in other parts of the borough.

Agoura Hills, California

A major portion of the filming of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 was carried out at the renowned Mediterranean-style mansion, referred to as Villa De La Vina, or simply the Bachelor Mansion by the Bachelor Nation fans, at 2351 Kanan Road in Agoura Hills, California. The filming kickstarted by shooting the sequences where the 32 contestants introduce themselves to Joey Graziadei. Aside from that, multiple sequences were shot at the magnificent property, situated in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County.

Canada

The filming unit of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 took over several parts of the sprawling country of Canada, including the province of Quebec. To be specific, various locales of the city of Montreal were featured. After being done with it, they took the production to the municipality of Jasper in Alberta, where the contestants indulged in horseback riding and polar plunge. In October 2023, apart from setting up camp in different pubs and restaurants in Jasper, the cast and crew were also spotted recording important scenes at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge at 1 Old Lodge Road in Jasper.

Tulum, Mexico

The town of Tulum, which lies on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, also served as a prominent production location for the 28th season of ‘The Bachelor’ until mid-November 2023. For instance, the overnight dates and final rose ceremony scenes involving Joey and his final three women — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance — were lensed in Tulum. Meanwhile, Jesse Palmer had quite a few words to say about his experience shooting this season of the long-running dating show. He told GQ that he had been on “six planes in seven days” and called it the most romantic season in the show’s history.

Other Locations

After three rose ceremonies, the production team of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 traveled to the city of Mdina in Malta. Joey and his dates indulged in some sword-fighting in the city and caught sausages in their mouths. They even made a stop in the Spanish province of Málaga, where they recorded numerous scenes in the city of Marbella and the municipality of Ronda.

